U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,481.00
    +12.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,930.00
    -41.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,625.75
    +133.50 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.00
    -7.40 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.58
    +1.31 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.90
    +9.80 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    +0.24 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1465
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.34
    +3.25 (+14.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3562
    -0.0040 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9500
    -0.0110 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,899.85
    +1,452.98 (+3.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    892.86
    +33.81 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,546.38
    +17.54 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Surgical Robots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Surgical Robots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Orthopedics, Neurology, Urology, Gynecology), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

New York, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surgical Robots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843919/?utm_source=GNW

Surgical Robots Market Growth & Trends

The global surgical robots market size is expected to reach USD 18.2 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2022 to 2030. Growing adoption of automated minimally invasive surgery and increasing awareness to use robotic procedures due to the potential benefits provided by these surgeries are the factors positively contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing penetration of international players in various geographies is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast years.

Further, technological advancements in medical procedures and the growing acceptance of automated surgical equipment in healthcare institutions are anticipated to accelerate the penetration of surgical robots over the years. The increasing prevalence of several cancers, tumors, and spine disorder conditions is also one of the pioneering factors expected to propel the acceptance and adoption of surgical robots, thereby fueling growth.

Based on application, the market is segmented into urology, orthopedics, neurology, gynecology, and others.The others segment comprises the robots that are used in oncology, laparoscopy, and various other surgeries.

The others’ segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 30.0% in 2021. The segment growth is attributed mainly to the increasing usage of advanced automated instruments in cancer and tumor surgeries. In addition, successful outcomes from automated surgical procedures and shortage of surgeons and healthcare professionals are boosting the adoption and growth.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 50.0% in 2021. This is mainly due to the increasing advancement of medical infrastructure and the presence of a large number of international players. Furthermore, increasing clinical adoption of advanced surgical equipment and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures are the other prominent factors responsible for the region.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic drastically impacted the penetration and adoption of surgical robots.Supply chain disruptions, along with lockdowns and shutdowns in major countries, substantially impacted the growth.

In addition, reduction in overall surgical procedures during the pandemic and stringent regulations with respect to surgeries were some of the other factors that led to the de-growth of the market in 2020. However, with situations heading toward normalcy, the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Surgical Robots Market Report Highlights
• The market growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness regarding automated procedures and their growing adoption
• The others’ application segment dominated the market in 2021 due to the increasing usage of advanced automated instruments in cancer and increasing demand for minimally invasive laparoscopic surgeries
• North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 50.0% in 2021 owing to the significant presence of international players, along with the lineup of many products for FDA clearance, ongoing developments in robotics, and the demand for minimally invasive surgeries to reduce the post-operative period
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843919/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Frackers Brace for End of the U.S. Shale Boom

    Companies have tapped many of their best wells. The limited inventory leaves the industry with little choice but to hold back growth, even amid the highest oil prices in years.

  • U.S. Shale Surge Should Worry Oil Markets, Conoco CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips said traders should be worried about strong oil production growth coming out of the U.S. this year and in 2023, potentially echoing the supply surges of the past decade. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout

  • Unity Software Beats Fourth-Quarter Targets, Guides Higher For 2022

    Video game and animation software maker Unity Software beat Wall Street's fourth quarter targets and guided higher for the year ahead.

  • U.S. heating oil, diesel stocks dwindle as demand rises

    U.S. supplies of fuels such as diesel and heating oil have dwindled and refiners are having trouble replenishing that supply, which could keep prices elevated for months. Demand for diesel, heating oil and other products has been running ahead of pre-pandemic levels for months. As of Thursday, heating oil futures were priced at $2.83, the highest price in seven years.

  • Rotterdam joins Amsterdam in freezing new "dark stores"

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The city of Rotterdam is to put a one-year freeze on the introduction of any more "dark stores" - small distribution centres in the city used as hubs for on-demand grocery services like Getir, Gorillas, Flink, Zapp and others. The move follows a similar decision by Amsterdam https://www.reuters.com/article/amsterdam-dark-stores-idUSKBN2K129D last week as city residents push back against nuisances caused by the services that promise delivery in 10 minutes or less. "Everybody knows them by now: darkened windows, disruption to the flow of traffic in shopping streets, noise from loading, reckless bike delivery people and nuisance from the waiting drivers," said Rotterdam city council woman Roos Vermeij in a statement.

  • Activision Earnings Miss Estimates After Microsoft Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. reported earnings and revenue that missed analysts’ estimates just weeks after Microsoft Corp. announced its $69 billion acquisition of the video game publisher. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Historic Stock Ro

  • Exxon and Chevron Plan Permian Oil Surge as Peers Preach Caution

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who had asked OPEC+ to raise oil production faster to tame runaway energy prices, got a gift on his home turf instead: a blockbuster growth forecast for U.S. shale production from the country’s two biggest oil companies.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3

  • U.S. Cements LNG Export Crown as Venture Global Fires Up Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Venture Global LNG began producing liquefied natural gas at its Calcasieu Pass plant in Louisiana, solidifying the U.S.’s position as the world’s top producer of the superchilled fuel.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout

  • Ford Posts $17.9 Billion in Full-Year Net Income, Gives Upbeat Outlook

    The U.S. auto maker’s results benefited from several special items, including an $8.2 billion gain on its investment in startup Rivian Automotive.

  • Energy ETFs Lead Market For 2nd Year

    Energy is the best-performing sector for the second year in a row as oil prices reach eight-year high.

  • Semiconductor supplier Applied Materials considering Hutto for $2B project, sources say

    The Silicon Valley-based company, which has played a key role in Austin's semiconductor sector since the 1990s, may choose to bolster its manufacturing and research and development operations with a facility in the suburb of Hutto. Billions of dollars in capital investment and 800-plus new jobs are possible over the coming decade, although it appears that no final decision has been made and other locales are in the running.

  • Analysis-OPEC+ meets quickly, sticks to script, dodges debate on geopolitics

    After a month in which oil prices surged 15% and geopolitical tensions seethed around the world, OPEC and its allies took a record-quick 16 minutes to decide that they would stick to their previously planned output increase. Apparently, there were no lengthy discussions at Wednesday's meeting about member nations of the producer group failing to hit their production targets or about one of the busiest months on the geopolitical front in years, featuring: a potential war between Russia and Ukraine; rare unrest in Kazakhstan; hints of progress in nuclear talks progress between the United States and Iran; and repeated Houthi drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates. They instead chose to complete their regular monthly meeting in record time, avoiding any thorny discussions.

  • Oil extends gains above $90/bbl as winter storm sweeps through United States

    Oil prices climbed on Friday, extending sharp gains in the previous session as frigid weather swept across large swathes of the United States, threatening to further disrupt oil supplies. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 52 cents, or 0.6%, to $90.79 a barrel, having gained $2.01 the previous day to settle above $90 for the first time since Oct. 6, 2014. "WTI crude surged over the $90 level after an Arctic blast made its way to Texas and disrupted some oil production in the Permian Basin," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

  • Shell, ConocoPhillips Earnings Top Views, Amid 'Monumentally Bullish Shift' For Oil Prices

    Shell Tops Expectations, Raises Dividend, ConocoPhillips Results Mixed Amid 'Monumentally Bullish Shift' For Oil Prices

  • Latest Litecoin price and analysis (LTC to USD)

    Litecoin has acted resiliently to a market-wide sell-off this week as it keeps its head afloat above the $100 level of support. It is now the 21st largest cryptocurrency by market cap with a valuation of $7.5 billion.

  • Why Bitcoin Could Beat Oil This Year

    The cryptocurrency and its cousin, Ether, are better bets than the physical commodity if the law of supply and demand holds, argues one strategist.

  • WTI Crude Passes $90 a Barrel for the First Time Since 2014

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil shot across $90 for the first time since 2014 as winter weather in the U.S. threatened to shut in some oil production while geopolitical tensions continued to keep investors on edge. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video

  • What to Expect From Caterpillar in 2022

    In what's becoming a familiar refrain during earnings season, Caterpillar's (NYSE: CAT) fourth-quarter earnings were pressured by soaring supply chain costs that will extend into 2022. In addition, management is taking pricing action to offset cost increases and believes that profit margin headwinds will disappear when the supply chain pressures ease. Does it all add up to make a Caterpillar a stock to buy on a dip?

  • U.S. oil futures settle above $90 for the first time since 2014

    Oil futures rally on Thursday, with the U.S. benchmark settling above $90 a barrel for the first time in more than seven years, buoyed by risks to U.S. and global crude supplies.

  • Exclusive-India's state coal giant plans bulk exports for first time

    The state-run company plans to export to Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, according to a draft policy sent to the secretary of India's coal ministry and reviewed by Reuters, as a part of India's "neighbourhood first" policy, which seeks to counter China's growing economic influence in South Asia. The proposal was presented at an internal board meeting on corporate strategy in October 2020 and was confirmed by Coal India's chairman to Reuters this week, although a critical coal shortage in India now means the first such shipments would be unlikely until the end of this year. "We would have ideally wanted to start exporting this financial year (ending March 2022), if not for the energy crisis," Coal India Chairman Pramod Agrawal told Reuters, noting the current priority was to address domestic demand.