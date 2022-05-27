U.S. markets closed

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the surgical sealants and adhesives market are Baxter International Inc. , B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cohera Medical, Inc. , CryoLife Inc. , C. R. Bard Inc. , CSL Limited (CSL Behring), Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.

New York, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280855/?utm_source=GNW
), Sanofi, Ocular Therapeutix Inc., and Sealantis Ltd.

The global surgical sealants and adhesives market is expected to grow from $2.12 billion in 2021 to $2.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The market is expected to grow to $3.13 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

The surgical sealants and adhesives market consists of revenue generated from the sales of surgical sealants and adhesives.Surgical sealants and adhesives are materials used to repair injured tissues and prevent air and fluid leakages during or after the surgeries.

These are used for minimizing blood losses, replacing staples and sutures for better closure, and strengthening wound areas without limiting tissue movement.

The surgical sealants and adhesives market covered in this report is segmented by product into biological sealants, synthetic sealants, and semi-synthetic sealants. The biological sealants are made up of biological material that is used to repair injured tissues and prevent air and fluid leakages during or after the surgeries These are used for various indications such as tissue sealing, tissue engineering, and hemostasis that are used by end-uses such as hospitals, clinics, and others.

The rising number of surgical procedures is predicted to contribute to the growth of the surgical sealants and adhesives market.In recent years, the continuous surge in surgical procedures is registered attributing to the growing prevalence of obesity and other lifestyle diseases, increasing incidence of spinal and sports-related injuries, and rising geriatric population.

The old-age population is more prone to chronic, heart, and other diseases, thereby undergoing surgical procedures. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the number of people over the age of 65 is projected to increase from 703 million in 2019 to 1.5 billion by 2050, globally.

The advances in surgical procedures are anticipated to hinder the growth of the surgical sealants and adhesives market.Minimal invasive surgeries are replacing conventional surgical procedures, eliminating complications including bleeding and air leakage and therefore, limiting the use of any surgical sealants and adhesives.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), approximately 18 million people undergoing surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures in the USA. Hence, the growing number of minimally invasive surgeries and other substitutes for conventional surgical processes is predicted to impact the growth of the market over the forthcoming years.

Several companies operating in the market are focusing on product portfolio expansion into untapped geographies.For instance, in January 2020, Terumo Corporation announced the launch of AQUABRID, a new surgical sealant in the EMEA market.

AQUABRID is specially developed for aortic procedures to stop bleeding during and post surgeries. The company earlier introduced this product in Japan under the brand name Hydrofit and is under the process of registration in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

In January 2019, Advanced Medical Solutions Group is a UK based developer and manufacturer of innovative and technologically advanced products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets acquired Sealantis for $25 million in cash and royalties.The acquisition provides AMS with a technology platform and delivery systems that hold significant potential over a range of applications in the high-margin internal surgery market which includes the $1 billion internal sealant market.

Sealants are an Israel-based medical device company with a patent-protected alga-mimetic sealants technology platform.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The countries covered in the surgical sealants and adhesives report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280855/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


