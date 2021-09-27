U.S. markets open in 2 hours 40 minutes

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Major players in the surgical sealants and adhesives market are Baxter International Inc. , B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cohera Medical, Inc. , CryoLife Inc. , C. R. Bard Inc. , CSL Limited (CSL Behring), Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.

New York, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151649/?utm_source=GNW
), Sanofi, Ocular Therapeutix Inc., and Sealantis Ltd.

The global surgical sealants and adhesives market is expected to grow from $1.55 billion in 2020 to $2.03 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.93 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

The surgical sealants and adhesives market consists of revenue generated from the sales of surgical sealants and adhesives.Surgical sealants and adhesives are materials used to repair injured tissues and prevent air & fluid leakages during or after the surgeries.

These are used for minimizing blood losses, replacing staples and sutures for better closure, and strengthening wound area without limiting the tissue movement.

The surgical sealants and adhesives market covered in this report is segmented by product into biological sealants, synthetic sealants, semi-synthetic sealants. It is also segmented by indication into tissue sealing, tissue engineering, hemostasis and by end-use into hospitals, clinics, others.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The advances in surgical procedures are anticipated to hinder the growth of surgical sealants and adhesives market.Minimal invasive surgeries are replacing conventional surgical procedures, eliminating the complications including bleeding and air leakage and therefore, limiting the use of any surgical sealants and adhesives.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2018, approximately 18 million people underwent surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures in the USA. Hence, the growing number of minimally invasive surgeries and other substitutes for the conventional surgical processes is predicted to impact the growth of the market over the forthcoming years.

In January 2019, Advanced Medical Solutions Group is a UK based developer and manufacturer of innovative and technologically advanced products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets acquired Sealantis for $25 million in cash and royalties.The acquisition provides AMS with a technology platform and delivery systems that hold significant potential over a range of applications in the high-margin internal surgery market which includes the $1 billion internal sealant market.

Sealants is an Israel-based medical device company with a patent-protected alga-mimetic sealants technology platform.

The rising number of surgical procedures is predicted to contribute to the growth of surgical sealants and adhesives market.In recent years, the continuous surge in surgical procedures is registered attributing to the growing prevalence of obesity and other lifestyle diseases, increasing incidence of spinal and sports-related injuries, and rising geriatric population.

The old-age population is more prone to chronic, heart, and other diseases, thereby undergoing surgical procedures. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the number of people over the age of 65 is projected to increase from 703 million in 2019 to 1.5 billion by 2050, globally.

Several companies operating in the market are focusing on product portfolio expansion into untapped geographies.For instance, in January 2020, Terumo Corporation announced the launch of AQUABRID, new surgical sealants in the EMEA market.

AQUABRID is specially developed for aortic procedures to stop bleeding during and post surgeries. The company earlier introduced this product in Japan in 2014 under the brand name Hydrofit and is under the process of registration in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151649/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


