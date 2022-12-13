U.S. markets open in 6 hours 15 minutes

Surgical Sealants Market to hit US$ 2.20 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·5 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Surgical Sealants Market by Type (Biological Sealants, Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic Sealants), by Application (General Surgery, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, Ophthalmology, Urology, and Pulmonary), and by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the surgical sealants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to reach US$ 2.20 billion by 2030. Owing to the rise in the number of surgeries due to the rising incidence of diseases such as cancer and CVCs with the rise in traumatic and sports injuries.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/surgical-sealants-market/8017

Market Drivers

The primary reason propelling the global market for surgical sealants is the rising prevalence rate of diseases including obesity, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, the expansion of the global market is being aided by the rise in traumatic surgeries brought on by an increase in workplace and road accidents. Sports injuries are on the rise, and the rise in the number of cosmetic procedures is also boosting the growth of the global market. The need for minimally invasive procedures is rising, which is also driving the demand for surgical sealants as they promote quick healing. Additionally, expanding R&D in the area of surgical sealant to enhance wound closure capability is also boosting the growth of the global surgical sealant market.

The global surgical sealants market has been analyzed from four perspectives – type, application, end user, and region

Based on type, the global surgical sealants market is classified into:

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on type, the global surgical sealants market is classified into:

  • Biological Sealants

  • Synthetic

  • Semi-Synthetic Sealants

The biological sealants segment holds the largest market share of the global market in 2021.  The biological sealants market is further divided into fibrin sealants, collagen-based sealants, and gelatin-based sealants. The fact that biological sealants make up a big portion of the market is partly due to the higher level of body compatibility due to their production from natural sources. Furthermore, because they can be employed in place of sutures during minimally invasive surgery, biological sealants cut down on the amount of time needed for the surgical operation. Similar to how they can lower the risk of infection following surgery, these biological sealants are becoming more and more popular.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on application, the global surgical sealants market is segmented into:

  • General Surgery

  • Orthopedic

  • Cardiovascular

  • Central Nervous System

  • Ophthalmology

  • Urology

  • Pulmonary

  • Others

The general surgery segment held the largest share of the global market in 2021. The increase in general procedures including appendectomy, colon surgery, and hernia surgery, and the increase in traumatic surgeries can be blamed for the segment's huge market share.

The second-largest market segment worldwide is cardiovascular surgery. The significant market share can be attributable to the increase in cardiovascular procedures, such as open-heart surgery, artificial heart valve surgery, angioplasty, and bypass surgery, which is increasing the prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global surgical sealants market has been segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the world

North America dominated the global surgical sealants market in 2021, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the region's expanding surgical population and advanced healthcare infrastructure, North America represents a sizable portion of the global market. In addition, an increase in the elderly population, who are more likely to need surgery, and the presence of significant corporations in the area are both contributing to the region's growth. Additionally, the region is seeing an increase in cosmetic operations, which is fueling the area's expansion.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global surgical sealants market are:

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • Becton Dickinson & Company

  • CryoLife Inc.

  • Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. (Ethicon Inc.)

  • Integra LifeSciences Corporation

  • Cardinal Health

  • Medline Industries Inc.

  • Stryker Corporation

  • B.Braun Melsungen AG

  • Tricol Biomedical LLC

  • Cohera Medical

  • Mallinckrodt Plc

  • C.R. Bard Inc.

  • Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Table of Content

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL SURGICAL SEALANTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE

    1. Biological Sealants

      1. Fibrin Sealants

      2. Collagen Based Sealants

      3. Gelatin Based Sealants

    2. Synthetic and Semi-synthetic Sealants

      1. Cyanoacrylates

      2. Polymeric Hydrogels

      3. Urethane Based Sealants

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/surgical-sealants-market/8017

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/


