Surgical Stapling Devices Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Technological Development Bolsters Growth

The global market for surgical stapling devices is expected to register at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. The increasing number of surgical procedures, the increasing use of surgical stapling devices in bariatric surgeries, and the rising desire for minimally invasive procedures are some of the key factors that will drive the growth of the surgical stapling devices market in the coming years. In addition, there has been a growth in the need for surgical staplers in various surgical procedures, such as laparoscopic, bariatric, endoscopic, etc.

Due to the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses such as obesity or even sports-related injuries/arthritis procedures, stapling devices are used in the majority of cases. Additionally, the increase in laparoscopic treatments chosen by patients is anticipated to fuel the worldwide surgical stapling devices market during the forecast period.

The increasing popularity of laparoscopic procedures is attributed to their smaller incisions, reduced costs, and shorter hospital stays. In addition, makers of surgical stapling devices continually invest in research and development to design, develop, and launch technologically innovative goods and to improve their existing product portfolios in order to keep their market position.



Increasing Technological Development to Boost the Market Demand



The adoption of surgical stapling devices by healthcare professionals has been largely influenced by technological advancements in surgical staples and accompanying staples. To facilitate both internal and external incision closure, the leading players are concentrating on lowering the width of the surgical stapling instrument. Additionally, the ability to adjust the size and angle of the device's nobs enables the medical practitioner to do laparoscopic procedures with ease. It is anticipated that these advantages will increase the popularity of surgical stapling devices in comparison to traditional suturing techniques.



The advent of powered surgical stapling equipment has reduced the time required to close the incision following surgery, resulting in less blood loss and complications. In addition, it allows the surgeon to relieve pressure during wound closure. For example, the powered surgical stapling equipment assists the patient during trauma injuries where quick wound closure is necessary to reduce blood loss. In clinical trials, the performance of the powered surgical stapler was superior in terms of healing time and pain reduction. These technological advantages provided by surgical stapling devices are anticipated to fuel market expansion.



Rise In Chronic Diseases and Surgical Procedures



In both industrialized and developing countries, the number of surgical procedures has increased dramatically over the past decade. Due to the growing frequency of chronic diseases such as cancer, the number of visits to ambulatory surgical facilities has also increased over the past several years. In addition, the rise in laparoscopic treatments chosen by patients is anticipated to boost the global surgical staplers market in the coming years. The increasing popularity of laparoscopic procedures is due to their smaller incisions, shorter hospital stays, and reduced costs. The combination of these reasons and others, such as the benefits of surgical staplers, is projected to increase the usage of surgical stapling devices. In addition, growing awareness of surgical staplers is expected to generate profitable growth prospects in undeveloped countries.



Power Surgical Stapling Devices Led the Market by Product Type



The powered surgical stapling device segment held the largest market share of 63% in 2021, expanding at a quick rate throughout the forecast period because of the rising demand for improved technologies. As compared to manual staplers, powered staplers offer a plethora of advantages, including ease of use, reduced risk of complications such as blood loss and leakage, shorter operating times, and cheaper hospital expenses, which are driving this segment's rise. The market for powered stapling devices is expected to increase at a quicker CAGR due to factors such as technological advancements, product launches, and firms' increasing focus on developing powered stapling devices. In addition, the advantages offered by powered stapling devices in comparison to manual staplers are anticipated to boost the growth of this market segment.



Disposable Surgical Market Dominating the Market by Usability



In 2021, the disposable surgical stapling device segment accounted for 68% of the market's revenue. Due to rising worries about infectious diseases, it is anticipated that the disposable segment would experience significant expansion over the coming years. Disposable staplers are conventional because they reduce the risk of infection during surgical procedures, hence improving the technical quality.

Additionally, surgical staplers can be discarded to prevent the transfer of infections from patients to healthcare workers. In addition, the advantages of disposable staplers, such as a lower risk of infection and superior product options, are anticipated to increase demand for this market segment. Due to a higher risk of infection and a lower acceptance rate in established markets, the reusable surgical stapling devices category is projected to expand at a slower CAGR than disposable staplers. Due to the cost-effectiveness of the product, it is projected that the segment's share will be greater in developing nations than in industrialized nations.



Curved Type Stapling Devices Generating Nearly Half of the Market Revenues



By type of stapling, the curved segment accounted for 49.5% of the total surgical stapling devices market in 2021. Because it has a good path through tissue and requires less space for turning than straight stapling types, curved stapling devices are the most often utilized. These staples have been precisely crafted to provide excellent performance and a uniform distribution of tension. As a result, the demand for the segment is projected to increase as a result of the advantages of curved-type stapling, which facilitate less surgical trauma.



General Surgery Segment to Lead the Growth of the Market by Application



During the forecast period, the general surgery segment is anticipated to contribute the most revenue in the surgical stapling devices market. The widespread adoption and use of surgical staplers in various types of general operations have contributed to the segment's dominance of the worldwide surgical staplers market, which is expected to rise at a quicker CAGR over the projected period. In 2021, gynecological procedures retained a significant market share, closely followed by urological procedures. In the near future, this increase in gynecological and urological procedures is predicted to propel this market sector.



Open Surgeries Dominates the Market by Surgery Type



The surgical stapling system market is segmented by surgery type into open surgery and laparoscopic surgery. In 2021, open surgery generated the largest revenues for the surgical staplers market. Open surgery is expected to grow at a slower rate than laparoscopic surgery. This trend can be related to the growing use of laparoscopic procedures to address disease indications. In addition, significant corporations are concentrating on the introduction of laparoscopic staplers. Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci series of laparoscopic surgical staplers, for instance, are technologically upgraded to prevent staple misfires, hence reducing surgical complications.



Hospitals Remain the Largest End User Segment



The hospital sector is predicted to hold the largest market share of 67% in 2021, expanding at a rapid rate throughout the forecast period. The hospital sector is anticipated to dominate the market due to hospitals' increased adoption of surgical devices. In addition, developments such as the increasing implementation of robotic technology in surgery, which enhances the outcomes of minimally invasive procedures, are projected to push the category. Additionally, favorable reimbursement regulations for bariatric surgery will aid the hospital segment in maintaining its preeminence. During the forecast period, the hospital segment is anticipated to increase at a quicker rate due to greater product uptake in emerging markets. On the other hand, specialist clinics held the runner-up position in the global surgical staplers market due to greater acceptability in dominant nations such as the United States, Germany, and Japan.



North America Remains as the Global Leader



North America generated the largest revenues among other regions across the globe in 2021. The growing use of technologically improved laparoscopic surgical staplers and the escalating popularity of surgical robots that employ powered stapling devices will boost the market growth in the region. In addition, the increasing inclination of key companies to launch innovative surgical stapler products in North America is anticipated to drive the market for surgical stapling devices in North America over the forecast period. In 2021, the U.S. accounted for 85% of the North American surgical stapling instruments market.

Significant opportunities exist for the surgical stapling devices market in the United States as a result of the increasing geriatric population, the rising number of surgical operations, and the rising demand for advanced medical technology. According to a recent report by the National Centre for Health Statistics, approximately 50 million surgical procedures are performed annually in the U.S. In addition, the high obesity rate in the country and the growing number of FDA approvals for non-invasive procedures are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market. In addition, leading competitors are focused on inorganic growth strategies, such as partnerships and collaborations, and new product releases in the U.S., which are expected to drive market demand.



The surgical Stapling Devices Market Remains Duopolistic



The market for surgical stapling devices is highly consolidated since the top two companies control a substantial market share. Together, Medtronic and Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc. hold more than half of the market in terms of sales. This is due to their strong distribution channels and market penetration in emerging regions.

In addition to Smith & Nephew, Purple Surgical, 3M, Intuitive Surgical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, AesDex, LLC, and Others are active market players in the global surgical stapler market. Key companies in the global market for surgical stapling devices are focused on emerging markets in order to expand market share and user base through exclusive product introduction and approval in the emerging market. For instance,

