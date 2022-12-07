Surgical Stapling Devices Market Size is expected to reach at USD 11,442 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4%, Owing to Increasing Desire for Minimally Invasive Surgery

Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market Size accounted for USD 5,649 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 11,442 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030.



Surgical Stapling Devices Market Statistics

Global surgical stapling devices market revenue was worth USD 5,649 Million in 2021, with a 8.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

North America region was accounted 47.8% of surgical stapling devices market share in 2021

Asia-Pacific surgical stapling devices market growth is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030

By product, manual devices segment capture over 59.2% of total market share in 2021

Rising obesity and awareness about bariatric surgeries, drives the surgical stapling devices market value



Surgical Stapling Devices Market Overview

Surgical stapling devices are becoming increasingly important in surgeries, especially difficult ones like gynecologic, gastrointestinal, & bariatric procedures. This mechanized medical equipment has evolved in response to many developments in medical procedures during the last few years. The employment of surgical stapler devices aids in the creation of new surgical procedures, the modification of current systems, and the improvement of clinical outcomes. The growing desire for minimally invasive procedures all over the world is also driving the surgical stapling devices market growth.

Surgical Stapling Devices Market Coverage:

Market Surgical Stapling Devices Market Surgical Stapling Devices Market Size 2021 USD 5,649 Million Surgical Stapling Devices Market Forecast 2030 USD 11,442 Million Surgical Stapling Devices Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 8.4% Surgical Stapling Devices Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Surgical Stapling Devices Market Base Year 2021 Surgical Stapling Devices Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Product, By End Use, And By Geography Diagnostic Ultrasound Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Ethicon, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Covidien plc (Medtronic plc), Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Cardica, Inc., CareFusion Corporation, and Alcon Laboratories Inc. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Surgical Stapling Devices Market Trends

Factors such as growing awareness of Surgical Stapling Devices and their applications are expected to drive market growth. The developments of motorized surgical devices, as well as the growing requirement for tissue and wound treatment, are likely to propel the market even further. The global obesity epidemic is projected to be one of the primary causes driving the usage of surgical stapling devices. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 650 million persons aged 18 and over were obese in 2016.

The incorporation of new technically sophisticated equipment such as bio welding and cold plasma is predicted to raise demand for minimally invasive surgical devices over the projected timeframe. These technologies are used to close wounds without leaving scars or sutures. Furthermore, surgical stapling devices are expected to become one of the most rising medical technologies, serving as a replacement for sealants & sutures. Producers of surgical stapling instruments are now experiencing increased demand. An increase in awareness of the accessibility and use of innovative medical treatments such as surgical stapling devices is likely to fuel market expansion over the projected timeframe. Furthermore, rising healthcare spending in emerging nations such as Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and several others are expected to drive the surgical stapling devices market. Additional factors, such as the use of improved technology to perform gastrointestinal operations and the increase in bariatric treatments, are projected to increase demand for such stapling equipment among hospitals and other medical service providers.

Surgical Stapling Devices Market Segmentation

The global surgical stapling devices market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on type, product, and end use. By type, the segment is separated into disposable, and reusable. According to the surgical stapling devices market forecast, the disposable category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

In terms of product, the market is categorized into manual, and powered. Moreover, the market is split into ambulatory centers, and hospitals, based on the end use.

Surgical Stapling Devices Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide surgical stapling devices market segmentation is into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to a surgical stapling devices industry analysis, the North America region is holding a lion’s share in the global market in terms of revenue in 2021. Over the projected timeframe, the increase in surgical devices, the developments of motorized staples, as well as the increasing need for tissues and wound management are projected to drive demand for the North America surgical stapling devices market. Due to increased investment by healthcare practitioners in providing enhanced healthcare solutions to their patients, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth rate over the projection period. Rapid shifts in lifestyle and increases in disposable incomes have led to an increasingly ill population, which is likely to generate enormous opportunities for growth in this industry in this region. Furthermore, an increase in the number of patients conduces to a rise in surgical interventions, which is likely to fuel the surgical stapling devices market. Following North America, Europe is the second largest market for surgical stapling devices. European countries are also among the early adopters of technologically improved equipment, which is promoting the expansion of surgical stapling devices and thereby boosting the market growth.

Surgical Stapling Devices Market Players

Some of the prominent surgical stapling devices market companies are Stryker Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Ethicon, Inc., Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Cardica, Inc., CareFusion Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Covidien plc (Medtronic plc), and Alcon Laboratories Inc. At the international level, Ethicon, Inc., Stryker Corporation, and Covidien plc (Medtronic plc) currently dominate the market in terms of revenue creation from the sale of surgical stapling devices. These market leaders are currently experiencing quick product advancements and are focused on penetrating untapped regions to drive the revenue embezzling process through the sale of surgical stapling devices.

