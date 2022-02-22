U.S. markets closed

Surgical Suction Instruments Market Size to grow by USD 109.66 million | 37% of the growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Surgical Suction Instruments Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 3.52% in 2022 at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application type (disposable and reusable) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Surgical Suction Instruments Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The surgical suction instruments market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. For instance, Bionix LLC offers surgical suction instruments that are designed to allow health care practitioners to safely remove cerumen from the ear with the added benefit of light and magnification.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

  • APEX Medical Corp.

  • Applied Medical Resources Corp.

  • Bionix LLC

  • Cardinal Health Inc.

  • Conmed Corp.

  • Medline Industries Inc.

  • Medtronic Plc

  • SP Industries Inc.

  • STERIS Plc

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for surgical suction instruments in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions.

The growth of this regional segment is attributed to the increasing older population, coupled with chronic diseases and an increase in the volume of surgeries.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/surgical-suction-instruments-market-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis

The surgical suction instruments market share growth by the disposable segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hospitals are taking various precautions such as adopting disposable medical supplies, including surgical suction instruments, to reduce the risk of infections in hospital facilities. The adoption of such supplies is fueled by their cost-effectiveness and reduced need for sterilization before use. Moreover, the growing focus of hospitals on prevention management to meet the regulatory standards set by authorities such as the FDA will propel the market's growth during the forecast period.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increase in the volume of surgeries coupled with chronic diseases and older population. Surgical care is essential to manage diverse healthcare conditions such as orthopedic, ear nose throat (ENT), thoracic, and many other chronic disease conditions. With the increase in the volume of surgeries, the demand for surgical suction instruments also increases. Furthermore, the prevalence of chronic diseases and obesity, coupled with the growing aging population, will also have a positive impact on the market growth. In addition, the high growth potential in emerging economies is another factor supporting the surgical suction instruments market share growth.

The stringent regulatory framework will be a major challenge for the surgical suction instruments market during the forecast period. Most surgical suction instruments are subject to stringent regulations before regulatory approval. Strict product approval processes and safety regulations make it hard for manufacturers to launch new products in the market. The stringent regulatory scenario hinders the growth of the global surgical suction instruments market.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the surgical suction instruments market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Wavefront Aberrometer Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Synoptophore Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Surgical Suction Instruments Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 109.66 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.52

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Norway, The Netherlands, and Australia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Allied Healthcare Products Inc., APEX Medical Corp., Applied Medical Resources Corp., Bionix LLC, Cardinal Health Inc., Conmed Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, SP Industries Inc., and STERIS Plc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Disposable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Reusable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

  • APEX Medical Corp.

  • Applied Medical Resources Corp.

  • Bionix LLC

  • Cardinal Health Inc.

  • Conmed Corp.

  • Medline Industries Inc.

  • Medtronic Plc

  • SP Industries Inc.

  • STERIS Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surgical-suction-instruments-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-109-66-million--37-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--technavio-301485808.html

SOURCE Technavio

