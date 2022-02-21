Surgical Sutures Market Size [2022] | to Reach USD 5.12 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.0%

Fortune Business Insights

The global surgical sutures market is projected to grow from $3.41 billion in 2021 to $5.12 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.0% in forecast period, 2021-2028

Pune, India, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the surgical sutures market size is projected to grow from USD 3.41 billion in 2021 to USD 5.12 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.0% in the 2021-2028 period. Reports describes Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Absorbable and Non-Absorbable); By Form (Natural and Synthetic); By Application (Gynecology, Cardiology, Orthopedics, General Surgery, and Others); By End-user (Hospitals & ASC’S, and Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Healthcare industry is at a consistent growth since past couple of years. Technological advancements and the betterment of our understanding in anatomy as its effect has widened the horizons of healthcare market. This has had a significant impact on global economy. Global healthcare industry has sustained a 4% compound annual





Report Findings:

North America held the highest surgical sutures market share and stood at USD 1.34 billion in 2020. This is due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases resulting in a large number of patients undergoing surgeries, leading to a rise in the demand for such sutures.

The gynecology segment held a dominating share of 25.4% as of 2020 in the global market. The leading position of the orthopedic segment is attributed to the increasing number of orthopedic disorders, along with the rising number of patients going through orthopedic surgeries globally.

Surgical Sutures Market Growth Reasons:

Development of Technologically Advancement by Key Players to Boost Market Growth

Growing Demand for Products to Boost Market Growth amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Healthcare Facilities Segment to Show High CAGR Backed by Growing Adoption

COVID-19 Pandemic to Positively Impact the Growth of the Global Market

Strong Surge in Adoption of new products boost the market growth





Surgical Sutures Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 10.5% 2028 Value Projection USD 31.16 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 14.48 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered By Product Type, By Form, By Application, By End-user





The COVID-19 outbreak had several adverse impacts on the surgical sutures market. Various critical market players saw a decay in the 2020 pay esteem when contrasted with the previous financial year. Every one of the non-dire medical procedures and tasks were rescheduled by the specialists and specialists on the instruction of the public authority to keep reinforcement of the COVID-19 assets to be utilized for crisis cases. Various market players and exploration foundations were accounted for racking their plans related with other persistent ailments attributable to the burden of lockdown.

Surging patients signing up for knee and hip substitution, hysterectomy, sidestep activity, and restorative and beautification medical procedures is elevating the utilization of the careful stitches gadget to fix the wounds at a fast speed.

The obtainability of substitute products for injury relieving, like careful staplers, is checking the development of this surgical sutures market. Regardless of all the innovative movement in these devices, a few impediments are forestalling its usage into the careful cycle.





Regional Analysis:

North America held the most elevated careful stitches portion of the overall industry and was worth USD 1.34 billion out of 2020.

The surgical sutures market size in Europe is projected to create with a significant CAGR inferable from cutting edge medical care framework in driving nations like Germany, U.K. what's more the revealing of imaginative stitching device by Smith and Nephew and different other careful stitches suppliers around here.

Asia Pacific is assessed to develop at a higher CAGR all through the conjecture period because of raising frequency of gynecological and cardiovascular diseases prompting an expanding number of activities, extending care for creative careful gadgets, and accentuation on key part in emerging countries.





List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report:

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Melsungen, Germany)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Brunswick, U.S.)

Smith & Nephew (London, U.K.)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

Coloplast A/S(Humlebaek, Denmark)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (Austin, U.S.)

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, U.S.)

DemeTECH Corporation (Miami, U.S.)

TEPHA INC. (Lexington, U.S.)

Internacional Farmacéutica (Cuahutemóc, Mexico)

Kono Seisakusho Co., Ltd. (Ichikawa City, Japan)





