Surgical Sutures And Staples Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the surgical sutures and staples market are Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Conmed Corporation, Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc, Alcon Laboratories Inc, and Dextera Surgical Inc.

New York, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surgical Sutures And Staples Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277230/?utm_source=GNW


The global surgical sutures and staples market is expected to grow from $11.1 billion in 2021 to $12.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The market is expected to grow to $16.66 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.

The surgical sutures and staples market consists of sales of surgical sutures and staples and related services.Surgical sutures and staples are medical devices used by surgeons to hold skin, internal organs, blood vessels, or any other tissues together after they have been severed during surgery.

Sutures and staples hold incised body parts together until they are completely healed.

The main types of surgical sutures and staples are surgical sutures and surgical staples.Surgical staples are specialized staples utilized in surgery in place of sutures to close skin wounds or connect or remove parts.

The surgical staples include disposable surgical staplers and reusable surgical staplers.The surgical sutures are absorbable and non-absorbable.

The various end-users are hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCS), and clinics.

North America was the largest region in the surgical sutures and staples market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the surgical sutures and staples market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The increase in the number of surgical procedures across the globe is an important driver for the surgical sutures and staples market.This is mainly because surgeries are an important treatment procedure used to repair an injury, relieve symptoms, restore function, remove diseased organs, or replace anatomical parts of the body.

Moreover, surgeries are also performed under emergency conditions such as trauma, fracture, and acute infection. For instance, according to the US Department of Health & Human Services, there were 22 million surgeries performed in the US out of which 52.7% were in outpatient surgeries. It is estimated that 234 million surgeries are performed throughout the world every year.

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is a major restraint for the surgical sutures and staples market.Minimally invasive surgery is a surgical technique to operate with less damage to the body than the open surgery technique.

It also involves less pain, shorter hospital stays, and fewer complications than open surgery.This has led to the increasing adoption of these surgeries.

For instance, according to a Canada-based market research firm iData Research, more than 693,000 robotic-assisted procedures were performed in the USA, out of which around 86% were minimally invasive surgeries.

The use of disposable surgical sutures and staple devices is an emerging trend in the surgical sutures and staples market.This is mainly due to heightened concerns regarding communicable infections associated with the use of reusable sutures and staple devices for surgeries.

Disposable surgical sutures and staple devices are designed in such a way that they are discarded after one use and cannot be reused. In this regard, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides protocols to prevent the spread of pathogens and promotes the use of disposable devices.

The FDA has classified surgical staples as class I medical devices and implantable surgical staples as class II medical devices.Class, I medical devices are those which do not require pre-marketing submissions to the FDA whereas the Class II category requires pre-marketing submissions.

Moreover, the FDA has also stated some measures and protocols for the sterilization of these devices that should be strictly followed to avoid the risk of infections. Hence, the regulatory scenario related to surgical staplers will keep a check on the companies that manufacture these devices.

In 2021, BD seals acquired the surgical sealant maker Tissuemed.This acquisition is providing the opportunity to equip surgeons with a more robust, highly integrated portfolio of surgical solutions.

Tissuemed is a UK- based self-adhesive film company that is helping surgeons to close and seal sutured and stapled internal tissues.

The countries covered in the surgical sutures and staples market include Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA, and Australia.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277230/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


