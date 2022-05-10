U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

Surgical Table Market to cross USD 1.7 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read

Some of the major market players operating in the surgical tables industry include Getinge AB, Stryker Corporation, Steris Plc, Mizuho, Stille, AMTAI Medical Equipment, and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The surgical table market value is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising number of surgeries due to changing lifestyle, unhealthy food habits is anticipated to impel the market demand.

Surgical Table Market
Surgical Table Market

The increasing healthcare expenditure in developing countries has increased the buying power of hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Various government initiatives have been initiated to raise funds for healthcare infrastructure in hospitals and ambulatory centers for better treatment of diseases. Furthermore, assistance from the governmental authorities for research and development of novel devices will boost the surgical table market sales.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3342

The pediatric surgical table segment was valued at over USD 68 million in 2021 due to the notable adoption of specialty surgical tables for pediatric patients at hospitals and healthcare facilities. The adoption of pediatric operating table has steadily increased over the years driven by widespread applications in surgical procedures of various diseases in children such as achalasia, annular pancreas, appendicitis, cardiovascular pressure, hemodialysis, branchial cysts, sinuses, and remnants among others.

Some major findings of the surgical table market report include:

  1. The ability of technologically advanced surgical tables to perform complex surgical procedures and high adoption rate in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers will augment the market revenue.

  2. Rise in prevalence of chronic disorders coupled with the increasing geriatric population across the globe will drive the market expansion.

  3. Competitors are emphasizing on strategic collaborations, partnerships, and product launches to garner significant indystry share and improve their market position.

Browse key industry insights spread across 175 pages with 246 market data tables & 18 figures & charts from the report, "Surgical Table Market Analysis By Product Type (General Surgical Tables, Specialty Surgical Tables {Bariatric Surgical Tables, Neurology Surgical Tables, Urology Surgical Tables, Orthopedic Surgical Tables} Pediatric Surgical Tables, Radiolucent Surgical Tables), Device Type (Powered {Electric, Hydraulic, Hybrid}, Non-powered), Materials (Metals, Composite), End-Use (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028" in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/surgical-table-market

Surgical table market from powered segment is projected to witness 3.9% CAGR during the analysis timeframe owing to technological advancements in powered surgical tables leading to the introduction of novel surgery techniques. Surgical tables require a power supply to manage various settings such as table height and sleeping surface inclination. Electric, hydraulic and hybrid surgical tables are most commonly used for critical operations. Various structural positions are possible with the help of powered surgical tables such as supine, prone, lateral, Trendelenburg, reverse Trendelenburg, lithotomy and sitting positions. The availability of diversified options available for patient positioning during surgery helps the surgeons to operate more precisely and accurately.

The metal segment is predicted to expand at 3.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of metal surgical tables at various hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers as it is lower in cost as compared to composite tables. Stainless steel is among the common metals used in making the surgical table. These tables are easy to clean and non-corrosive which can support wide range of surgical procedures to be conducted including cardio-vascular, neurological, gastrointestinal procedures.

China surgical table market is set to cross USD 177 million by 2028. An increase in the number of hospitals and clinics have contributed to the growing healthcare infrastructure in the country. The burden of diseases induced by unhealthy lifestyle affects a significant chunk of population in China. Additionally, there has been a rise in the geriatric population in China over the years, the older population is relatively at higher risk of organ failures, severe acute and chronic conditions, and more.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3342

Some of the major players operating in the surgical table industry are Getinge AB, Stryker Corporation, Steris Plc, Mizuho, Stille, Skytron, AMTAI Medical Equipment, and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Global Market Insights, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surgical-table-market-to-cross-usd-1-7-billion-by-2028--says-global-market-insights-inc-301543475.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

