Surgical Table Market Trends 2022 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2028: Graphical Research

·5 min read
Major surgical table market players include Stryker Corporation, Trumpf Medical (Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.) Steris Plc, Skytron, AMTAI Medical Equipment, Getinge AB, Mizuho, and Stille.

Pune, India, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The global surgical table market size is slated to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period, due to the rising patient inflow rate across hospitals and clinics. These tables are undergoing technological improvements to enhance the comfort level of both patients and doctors. The prevalence of chronic diseases has significantly increased the number of surgeries carried out every year. The top trends that will impel global industry growth are as follows:


  • Europe (regional valuation to surpass USD 474 million by 2028)

General surgical tables will facilitate ease in carrying out complex surgeries:

Europe general surgical table market share will reach USD 208 million in revenue by 2028. Growing frequency of general surgeries, including appendectomy, cardiovascular surgery, colon procedure, and gynecological & vascular surgeries will aid product uptake. Rise in specialty procedures, such as orthopedic, spinal, and urological surgeries have propelled the demand for advanced operating tables. These tables offer comfort to patients while being laid in a certain position to complete the operation.

Access sample pages of the report, “Europe Surgical Table Market Forecasts 2028” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/2120/sample

Composite surgical tables to gain traction:

The regional market size from composite materials will register 4% CAGR through 2028. These tables provide support to patients during operation and help in maintaining an optimum position to ensure that surgeons get proper access during the procedure. Composite materials are lightweight and stronger than meta-based products. The rust-resistance and cost efficiency of fiber and carbon will ensure higher customer preference.

Non-powered surgical tables will be a cost-effective alternative:

Europe non-powered surgical table market will generate over USD 70 million in revenue by 2028 due to the robust growth in patient inflow rate and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the region. These tables help surgeons in executing a variety of surgical procedures, such as gynecological and cardiovascular surgeries and are a cost-effective option for healthcare organizations. Manufacturers are investing heavily in their research and development activities to make advanced non-powered tables and improve their performance & efficiency during operations.

  • Asia Pacific (regional valuation will exceed USD 469 million by 2028)

Metal surgical tables will witness robust demand:

APAC market revenue for metal surgical table reached USD 249 million in 2021. Metal tables offer several advantages to patients and surgeons before, during, and after a surgical procedure. For instance, stainless steel is a widely used raw material to manufacture operating tables as it possesses antimicrobial properties. It also has an anti-porous surface which prevents the growth of harmful viruses and pathogens, creating a safer environment for doctors and patients. The growing network of hospitals and clinics will favor the product use.

Access sample pages of the report, “Asia Pacific Surgical Table Market Forecasts 2028” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/2119/sample

China surgical table market share will grow:

China industry size will cross USD 163 million by 2028 due to the rising cases of cardiovascular and peripheral diseases. Drastic changes in the daily lifestyle of the population is one of the major factors adding to the burden of chronic disorders. This has notably increased the overall patient hospitalization rates. The high-pressure healthcare ecosystem across Chinese provinces of Shandong and Sichuan will foster market outlook through 2028.

Ambulatory surgical centers will increase product adoption:

The ambulatory surgical centers generated more than USD 94 million in revenue in 2021. Patients are preferring to get admitted in these centers because of the wide availability of advanced treatment facilities, medicines, and surgical devices. These centers accommodate several patients at a time and do not compromise on the quality of care offered to them. Governments are also launching various initiatives to support these medical centers and enhance patients’ access to highly skilled healthcare professionals and treatments.

  • North America (regional valuation will cross USD 580 million by 2028)

Demand for powered surgical tables will improve:

North America powered surgical table market size will observe a 3.2% CAGR through 2028 because of the technological advancements introduced in these products. Technologies, such as electro-hydraulic, electric, and hydraulic power systems driven by batteries are being introduced, improving their demand.

For example, U.S.-based healthcare solutions provider Skytron LLC, in 2020, launched its next-gen operating table, the GS70 Salus surgical table. The product provides unique features, such as powered split-leg with detachable leg sections, back & head to support general surgeries, smart accessories attachment, and visual table lock indicators. These characteristics will enhance accuracy and comfort of doctors and patients during procedures.

Access sample pages of the report, “North America Surgical Table Market Forecasts 2028” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/2118/sample

Robust need for operating tables across hospitals & clinics:

The regional hospitals and clinics will exceed USD 376 million in revenue by 2028. Most patients prefer hospitals and clinics to avail post-surgery care and gain access to best-in-class surgical treatments.

North America has a strong presence of highly trained surgeons and well-equipped operation theaters. The incidence of urological, cardiovascular, neurological, and orthopedic conditions is also rising, thereby prompting admissions across hospitals and clinics.

About Graphical Research:

‘Graphical Research’ provides a large collection of market research and industry analysis reports covering healthcare, automotive, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, IT, agriculture, chemicals, and many other sectors, across diverse regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and others. The comprehensive reports we provide are aligned with the key industry trends and insights in specific regional markets. The data we deliver helps our customers make better strategic decisions. Our goal is to offer competitive and quality customized market research reports.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Parikhit B. Corporate sales, Graphical Research Phone: 1-800-986-6917 Email: sales@graphicalresearch.com Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com


