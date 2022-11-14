U.S. markets open in 5 hours 41 minutes

Surgical Tables Market Global Key Players, Services, Demands, Trend, Value, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2030 | Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·5 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global surgical tables market will clock US$ 2,250 million by 2030. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Surgical Tables Market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Surgical Tables Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/surgical-tables-market/7931

Market Drivers

The increased number of surgeries worldwide contributes to the global surgical tables market. This is attributed to an increase in trauma and injury cases throughout the world. Furthermore, the rising global burden of chronic disease is one of the critical causes driving the demand for surgical tables, as end-stage chronic disorders often necessitate surgery. Additionally, technological advancements and increasing hospital and clinic densities in developing countries increase market expansion.

Excerpts from ‘by Product Type Segmentation’

The surgical tables market is divided into three product types:

  • Imaging Tables

  • Orthopedic Tables

  • General Tables

The general tables market accounts for the majority of the market share. Increased general surgery cases, such as gynecological surgery, orthopedic surgery, and ENT operations, are attributable to market growth. The segment for orthopedic tables is predicted to develop throughout the forecast period. The increase in knee and hip replacement surgeries supports the global surgical tables market growth. Furthermore, rising sports injuries and accident cases support this segment's expansion.

Excerpts from by Type Segmentation’

The global market for surgical tables is bifurcated into

  • Powered

  • Non-Powered Tables

The powered surgical sector has dominated the market. High adoption of powered surgical tables is observed as it offers flexibility in various parameters such as table height and sleeping surface tilt. Powered surgical tables require an electric source (tabletop). These modifications are required when the surgeon must perform a different surgical technique. Powered surgical tables include unique characteristics such as several modes, such as a modifiable sleeping surface. The non-powered tables segment is expected to proliferate throughout the projection period since it is affordable and widely available.

Excerpts from by End-user Segmentation’

Based on end-user, the global surgical tables market is segmented into four segments

  • Hospitals

  • Specialized Clinics

  • Trauma Centers

  • Ambulatory Facilities

Hospitals have covered the majority of the market. Ambulatory centers are expected to lead the market since they offer less stressful procedures at a lower cost than hospitals. The expanding number of ASCs worldwide is increasing the market for ambulatory surgical centers.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

The global surgical tables market is segmented into

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • The Rest of The World

Because of the growth in the elderly population, North America has covered most of the surgical tables market. The growth is further attributed to an increase in surgical procedures, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the availability of favorable reimbursement policies in the region. The Asia Pacific is expected to show substantial growth in the overall surgical tables market. The growth is attributed to an increase in the number of hospitals and private clinics in the region.  Furthermore, the rise in healthcare infrastructure and the occurrence of many disorders due to abrupt lifestyle changes is expected to drive the growth of the surgical tables market in the forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the global surgical tables market are

  • Merivarra Corp.

  • Trumpf Medical

  • Getinge AB

  • Steris Plc.

  • Mizuho OSI

  • Schaerer Medical

  • Mizuho OSI

  • Staan Bio-Med Engineering Private Limited

  • Owen Mumford Ltd.

  • Stille

  • Skytron

  • AMTAI Medical Equipment

  • Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

  • Mizuho and among others

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/surgical-tables-market/7931

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1.  Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions       

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL SURGICAL TABLES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE 

    1. Imaging Tables

    2. Orthopedic Tables

    3. General Surgery Tables

  6. GLOBAL SURGICAL TABLES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE 

    1. Powered

    2. Non-Powered

  7. GLOBAL SURGICAL TABLES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER 

    1. Hospitals

    2. Specialty Clinics

    3. Trauma Centers

    4. Ambulatory Centers

TOC Continue…

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pipeline Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Buy Now Full Report:

https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=tlBbNwMgJvWIrvPYWY0V5YlNLmCQjS7tMFvY6Yai&report_id=7931&license=Single

About Us        

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis, and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/


