Surgimate Announces New Chief Growth Officer Albert Norweb to Drive Strategic Growth in Surgical Coordination

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgimate, the leading provider of surgical coordination software, has announced its appointment of Albert Norweb as Chief Growth Officer. Norweb brings to Surgimate impressive success executing organic and inorganic growth strategies in over a dozen industry sectors, including sustained revenue growth of purpose-built software for surgical specialties.

Surgimate
Surgimate

Norweb comes to Surgimate from Modernizing Medicine ("ModMed"), a leader in specialty-specific Electronic Health Record ("EHR") and associated software solutions for medical practices, where he was the General Manager of Orthopedics and Pain Management. Norweb oversaw a period of rapid customer growth in both specialties and also led the integration of a podiatry software acquisition and subsequent early commercial launch of ModMed Podiatry. Norweb's prior roles included management consulting and a near-decade working with one of the global leaders in medical and surgical devices.

"Al's domain expertise in surgical specialty software solutions make him an ideal choice to lead Surgimate's next phase of growth, especially as significant product investment expands our unique position within the surgical ecosystem," said Rebecca Brygel, CEO and Founder of Surgimate.

The addition of Norweb positions Surgimate to expand its sales footprint and drive further operational efficiencies for US surgical practices, their partners, and other surgical stakeholders across the country and across surgical specialties.

"Surgical practices know they have to reduce costs and manage their staff while better meeting the needs of rapidly growing surgical demand," said Norweb. "Surgimate is perfectly positioned to create valuable efficiency for surgeons which ultimately can lead to a more predictable patient experience. I'm thrilled to be joining the Surgimate team – I know we can really help our partners."

Albert's appointment comes soon after Banneker Partners' growth investment in Surgimate in September of this year. Since 2010, Surgimate has been transforming surgical workflows at practices nationwide by increasing operational efficiency, reducing surgical cancellations, and improving the quality of care for patients across all surgical specialties.

About Surgimate

Surgimate is the leading provider of surgical coordination software in the U.S. Surgimate has rewritten the rules for modern surgical practice operations with Surgimate Practice™, its surgical orchestration platform that maximizes surgical throughput & revenue. Surgimate Practice™ unites data, surgeons and support staff around a single source of critical information and a surgical workflow that drives enterprise practice transformation from the ground up. Surgimate is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Arizona and Florida, and with an R&D office in Israel. For more information, please visit www.surgimate.com

About Banneker Partners

Banneker Partners invests in growing, mission-critical enterprise software businesses to drive sustainable long-term value. Banneker takes a partnership approach to support founders and management teams to achieve their goals by implementing proven best practices and making additional investments across functional areas including sales, marketing, product management, product development, professional services, and customer success and complements these growth initiatives with strategic acquisitions that are focused on enhancing customer value. Banneker Partners has deep experience in the software technology sector, with investments in a wide range of software companies including LINQ, Core Business Technologies, Routeware, Ever.Ag.com, IQMS, and more.

Media contact
Kyle Hufford
Kylekhufford@bannekerpartners.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surgimate-announces-new-chief-growth-officer-albert-norweb-to-drive-strategic-growth-in-surgical-coordination-301658713.html

SOURCE Surgimate; Banneker Partners

