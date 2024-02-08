Surging Against The Odds - Nvidia's Astounding 41% Growth In 2024 Amidst Global Challenges

Nvidia faces significant challenges due to restrictions on sales to China, a major market for semiconductor technology, and competition from AMD in the AI chip market.

Despite these challenges, Nvidia's financial outlook remains positive, with analysts optimistic about the company's stock price and growth potential.

The anticipation of Nvidia's upcoming earnings report, expected to show substantial revenue and earnings growth, is driving optimism about the company's performance.

Morgan Stanley raised Nvidia's price target to $750, reflecting confidence in its growth trajectory, following a 41% increase in its stock in 2024 and a 233% surge in 2023.

Investors are keenly awaiting Nvidia's Q4 earnings release on February 21st, 2024, for insights into the company's financial health and ability to overcome current challenges.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) has encountered its fair share of challenges on its journey to achieving record highs. One of the major obstacles the company faces is the restriction on sales to China, which happens to be a significant market for semiconductor technology.

This geopolitical hurdle poses a considerable challenge for Nvidia, given China's crucial role in the global tech landscape. On top of that, there's the added complexity of competing against Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) in the AI chip market.

Despite the hurdles, Nvidia's financial outlook remains strong, keeping analysts optimistic about the company's stock price targets and the potential for future growth.

This is fueled by the anticipation of Nvidia's upcoming earnings report, which is projected to showcase significant revenue and earnings growth compared to the previous year.

Morgan Stanley recently raised Nvidia's price target to $750, which reflects confidence in the company's growth trajectory. This adjustment comes in response to Nvidia's impressive market performance, with the stock already up 41% for 2024. The increase continues the 233% surge witnessed in 2023, highlighting strong investor confidence in Nvidia.

Story continues

If the demand for Nvidia's products continues to rise, there is a potential for it to surge through the $750 target and towards $1000.

2024-02-08_16-33-28.png

Investors are eagerly anticipating Nvidia's Q4 earnings release on February 21st, 2024, as it is expected to provide valuable insights into the company's financial performance and its ability to navigate the current challenges.

After the closing bell on Wednesday, February 7, the stock closed at $700.99, trading up by 2.75%.

This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga's reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Surging Against The Odds - Nvidia's Astounding 41% Growth In 2024 Amidst Global Challenges originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.