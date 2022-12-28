U.S. markets close in 55 minutes

Surging Demand for Consumer Goods to Increase Usage of Point-of-Purchase Packaging Solutions: Fact.MR Report

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Recently published Fact.MR’s report reveals that the growing use of personal care products will fuel worldwide demand for point-of-purchase packaging solutions.

Rockville, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published research report by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global point-of-purchase packaging market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 31.5 billion by the end of 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the next ten years.

Point-of-purchase packaging solutions are helpful for retail owners to clear their stock of old products. These solutions ensure the constant attention of people on respective products owing to their unique designs. These solutions are placed in high-traffic areas to increase their effectiveness and generate more sales.

Rapidly rising demand for consumer goods around the world is predicted to stimulate the sales of these packaging solutions. Increased demand for various food & beverages and personal care products is expected to drive market growth. Retail shop owners are becoming aware of the use of different packaging solutions that are helpful for them to gain a competitive edge in the global market. Increasing inclination of people to use beauty products is also projected to push the growth opportunities in the global market during the forecast period.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8138

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Sales of point-of-purchase packaging solutions are projected to reach US$ 31.5 billion by 2033-end.

  • The market in Canada is expected to advance at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2033.

  • The current value of the point-of-purchase packaging industry is US$ 16.6 billion.

  • The global market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2033.

  • Demand for point-of-purchase packaging services in Germany is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2033.

“Increasing importance of product presentation in the retail industry is projected to stimulate the use of point-of-purchase packaging solutions over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Point of Purchase Packaging Industry Research

  • By Material Type :

    • Paper

    • Foam

    • Plastic

    • Glass

    • Other Materials

  • By Distribution Channel :

    • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

    • Departmental Stores

    • Others

  • By Application :

    • Food & Beverages

    • Personal Care

    • Pharmaceuticals

    • Electronics

    • Automotive

    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8138

There are a variety of materials that can be used for point-of-purchase (POP) packaging, including:

  1. Cardboard: This is a common material for POP packaging because it is relatively inexpensive, lightweight, and easy to work with. Cardboard can be cut, printed on, and folded into a variety of shapes and sizes, making it a versatile material for POP packaging.

  2. Plastic: Plastic is another popular material for POP packaging because it is strong, durable, and resistant to moisture. It can be molded into a variety of shapes and sizes, and it can be transparent, allowing customers to see the product inside.

  3. Metal: Metal POP packaging, such as aluminum or steel, can be used for products that require a more robust or premium feel. Metal packaging is often more expensive than cardboard or plastic, but it can also be more durable and long-lasting.

  4. Wood: Wood can be used for POP packaging when a natural or rustic look is desired. It can be used to create display boxes, standees, or other types of POP displays.

  5. Acrylic: Acrylic is a clear, transparent plastic that is often used for POP packaging because it allows customers to see the product inside. It is also lightweight, easy to work with, and resistant to moisture.

Ultimately, the material chosen for POP packaging will depend on the needs of the product and the desired look and feel of the packaging.

Winning Strategy

Prominent players in the global market are concentrating on developing eco-friendly products. They are also ensuring the sustainable value of newly developed products. The high growth of organized retail stores and the increasing importance of product presentation across the retail environment are also projected to serve as pivotal factors bolstering the growth opportunities in the global market.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Creative Displays Now

  • DS Smith

  • Fellbro, Inc.

  • WestRock Company

  • Swisstribe

  • Marketing Alliance Group

  • International Paper

  • Hawver Display

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8138

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global point of purchase packaging market for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (paper, foam, plastic, glass, others), distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, departmental stores, others), and application (food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, electronics, automotive, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Packaging Robots Market: Expanding at a CAGR of 7%, the global packaging robots market is expected to increase from a valuation of US$ 3.8 billion in 2022 to US$ 7.5 billion by the end of 2032. Demand for vacuum grippers is forecasted to increase faster at a CAGR of 8% through 2032

Intravenous Packaging Market: The intravenous packaging market is set to witness a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2031. Intravenous devices are medical equipment’s that aid in the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of a variety of illnesses, including cancer, ocular ailments, ostomies, and respiratory illnesses. Antibiotics, antipyretics, and analgesics are among the medications and fluids delivered by these devices.

Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market: The global modified atmosphere packaging market is valued at US$ 16 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 25 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033 (forecast period).

Industrial Packaging Market: The valuation of the global industrial packaging market stands at US$ 70 billion in 2023. Sales of industrial bulk packaging solutions are estimated to reach US$ 107 billion by 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the next ten years.

Packaging Nets Market: The global packaging nets market was valued at US$ 890 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 914.51 Million in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, the market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 3%, reaching US$ 1.2 Billion.

About Us:
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


