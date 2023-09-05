Surging mortgage rates and near-record home values have sparked an 'affordability crisis' - but house prices may keep climbing anyway, one expert says

The US housing market is frozen in place, but prices could still rise. Shutterstock

The US housing market is effectively frozen but home prices could still rise, Jenna Stauffer says.

The real-estate expert says a lack of inventory and affordability is weighing on the sector.

A surprisingly robust economic backdrop could lift house prices in the short term, she says.

Surging mortgage rates have had a chilling effect on both buyers and sellers of homes, freezing the housing market in place. Yet house prices may still climb from here, Jenna Stauffer says.

The combination of costlier mortgages and home prices at near-record highs has "sparked an affordability crisis," the Sotheby's International Realty associate told Fox Business in a recent interview.

"We really are in one of the most unaffordable housing markets that I have seen in a really long time," Stauffer said.

Inflation spiked as high as 9% last summer, spurring the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates from nearly zero to north of 5% today, and pencil in further increases. Higher rates cool price growth in part by lifting mortgage rates, which raises many homeowners' monthly payments and leaves them with less disposable income each month.

The average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rate is over 7.5% today, up from about 3% at the start of last year, St. Louis Fed data shows. Yet home prices climbed by nearly 1% month-on-month in June, and are now within touching distance of their peak last summer, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index.

The disconnect reflects a severe lack of housing inventory. Would-be sellers have shied away from listing their homes, as they're reluctant to give up rock-bottom mortgage rates they've locked in, and pay a fortune for their next place. As a result, housing demand continues to exceed supply, shoring up prices.

"There's still demand to buy, there's still people who want to purchase homes, but there's no homes to purchase," Stauffer said. "No one wants to pay more for a house and then pay double the interest rate."

Inflation slowed to around 3% in June and July, not far off the Fed's 2% target. However, large parts of the US economy have shrugged off higher borrowing costs, stoking fears that if the central bank declares victory over inflation and starts cutting rates, prices could surge again.

The rosy economic backdrop "could put upward pressure on prices in the short term," Stauffer said. Yet the housing market is more likely to remain muted for now, as the twin challenges of affordability and inventory dampen activity, she said.

