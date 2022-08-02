Surging Photonics Industry to Set Stage for Photonic Packaging Market Growth, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR

United States, Rockville, MD, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global photonic packaging market is estimated at US$ 452.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. The market is poised to grow due to remarkable use case of photonics in several end-use digital applications.



With the rise of 2.5D and 3D package integration techniques and the emergence of the Internet of Everything, connectivity requirements are skyrocketing. The number of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, is increasing quickly. Their data communication needs are increasing the required capacity of global communication networks. The transfer of data, logic, and applications to the cloud increases the need for latency reduction while allowing for increased network capacity by using photonics.

The broad range of methods and technical know-how required to create optical, mechanical, thermal, electrical, and occasionally chemical connections between a PIC and the outside world are together referred to as photonic packaging. The integration of electronic chips, microchips, laser chips, and microfluidics on PICs is among the most well-known applications of photonic packaging.

The other aspects of the field also include the impedance matching of transmission lines from external connectors to PICs’ microscopic photonic components and high-speed (25 Gbps) routing. Additionally, it is done due to the effective thermal stabilisation and thermal cooling required to keep the PIC within its operational limit.

Owing to technological developments in the photonics market, demand for its sustainable and robust packaging is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global photonic packaging market is projected to grow 1.7X and reach US$ 452.3 billion by 2032.

The market witnessed 4.1% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Under packaging technology, optical photonic packaging dominates the market with US$ 110.9 billion valuation in 2022.

APAC dominated the market with 68.2% market share in 2021.

Together, the Americas and EMEA are likely to represent 32.2% market share in 2022.

Based on region, demand for photonic packaging is expected to increase at CAGRs of 5.1% and 6.6%, respectively, in APAC and the Americas.

“Advanced packaging technologies provide a route to improved scaling of photonics devices, especially for high-volume applications,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

Technological advancements such as passive Fibre-to-PIC alignment, more accurate flip-chip vertical integration, improved thermal-stack design, and others have created a significant impact. Moreover, with 'soft' developments such as the adoption and publication of packaging standards and the consolidation and expansion of the component and material supply chain, there has been a dynamic shift in the overall photonic packaging landscape.

The need to create co-packaging solutions that integrate photonics with electronics, microfluidics, and MEMs will increase as photonics becomes more prevalent and finds more applications across vivid domains. The biggest prospects for this technology are in automotive, healthcare, and ICT end use. Thus, key companies are looking to diversify their offerings to gain an early mover advantage in this space.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent photonic packaging manufacturers are Aim Photonics, boschman, Fiberoptics Technology Inc, IBM, Inphotec, Juniper Networks, Keysight, MSRI Systems, PHIX, Technobis, Tyndall National Institute, and VLC Photonics.

The clear trend is for more compact photonic packaging designs with higher levels of integration (MEMs and electrical), effective and ideally passive thermal stabilization, and lower insertion loss. To solve this challenge, companies in photonic packaging are transforming towards developing scalable and standardized solutions from a legacy of individually customized prototypes. All in all, this will create higher relative profit margins in the optical packaging market.

In Sept 2020, MRSI Systems, in its new offering, introduced 'MRSI-S-HVM'. It has features such as wafer-level packaging, co-packing photonic and electronic chips, and a flexible 0.5 micrometer die bonder for silicon photonics.

In January 2022, Phix, a photonics packaging business, and Nanoscribe announced a cooperation to offer the photonic packaging industry on-fiber printing services. Phix is using this new technological method to produce standard lensed fibre arrays using Nanoscribe's nano-precision alignment capabilities with new high-performance 3D microlens printing technology (LFAs).

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of photonic packaging positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Photonic Packaging Industry Research

By Packaging Material : Silicon-based Gallium-based Others

By Packaging Technology : Optical Electrical Thermal Management Mechanical

By Packaging Structure : Single-chip Area-array Packages (Ball Grid Arrays) Surfacemount Packages (Quad-flat Packages) Direct-chip Mounting Dual-in-line Packages Mutli-chip

By Mode : Single Mode Mutli-mode

By Application : LiDAR & Imaging Devices (Optical Imaging) LiFi (Light Fidelity) Optical Sensors & Photodetectors Photodiodes Optical Communication Systems & Networking Components Optoelectronic Devices Others

By End Use Industry* : Components & Materials Mobility Discrete Manufacturing Environment, Energy & Lighting Healthcare & Life Science Telecommunications Aerospace & Defense Consumers & Professionals Others





By Region : Americas EMEA Asia Pacific



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global photonic packaging market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of packaging material (silicon-based, gallium-based, others), packaging technology (optical, electrical, thermal management, mechanical), packaging structure (single-chip (area-array packages /ball grid arrays, surfacemount packages/quad-flat packages, direct-chip mounting, dual-in-line packages), mutli-chip), mode (single mode, multi-mode), application (LiDAR & imaging devices/optical imaging, LiFi (light fidelity), optical sensors & photodetectors, photodiodes, optical communication systems & networking components, optoelectronic devices, others), and end-use industry* (components & materials, mobility, discrete manufacturing, environment, energy & lighting, healthcare & life science, telecommunications, aerospace & defence, consumers & professionals, others), across major regions of the world (Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific). (*On the basis of components used)

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in ICT Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned ICT team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the ICT domain across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Technology Domain

