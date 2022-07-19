U.S. markets open in 51 minutes

Surgio Health Announces Appointment of Sharon Wolfington to Board of Directors

Surgio Health
·2 min read

Featured Image for Surgio Health

Featured Image for Surgio Health
Featured Image for Surgio Health

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgio Health, a surgical asset tracking and management platform, announces today the appointment of Sharon Wolfington to its Board of Directors. Ms. Wolfington has more than 20 years of senior leadership experience with global medical device companies. She is currently an Executive Advisor to Acumed and was previously the President and CEO.

"We are thrilled to have Sharon join our Board of Directors," said Chris J. Stewart, President, and CEO of Surgio Health. "Sharon brings an exciting vision to our digital tracking and informatics platform. A true pioneer of the medical device world, Sharon has a rich history of success. I look forward to working closely with Sharon and continuing to transform healthcare through the elimination of unnecessary waste and inefficiency."

Prior to leading Acumed, Ms. Wolfington spent over a decade working at Stryker as President of Performance Solutions and Vice President and General Manager of Stryker Trauma and Extremities. Ms. Wolfington attended Miami University, where she received her Liberal Arts degree, and Harvard Business School as part of the Advanced Management Program.

"I am honored to serve on the Surgio Health Board of Directors. The Surgio digital platform documents an electronic 'batch record' for the standardized medical device handling process from the manufacturer of record through to the device arriving in the operating room. This evidence and accountability tool may reduce the risk of hospital-acquired infections related to medical device handling and processing within the hospital system," said Sharon Wolfington.

About Surgio Health
Surgio Health is a surgical asset tracking technology partner for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and medical device manufacturers. We deliver an innovative suite of digital solutions which drive alignment between the operating room (OR), sterile processing department (SPD), surgeons and vendors to lower costs, mitigate risk, and improve efficiencies. Our surgical asset tracking and LMS solutions are HIPAA-compliant, EHR and ERP-integrated. www.surgio.com

CONTACTS:
Jed Winkler, Surgio Health Communication
jed@orthospinepartners.com

