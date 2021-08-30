U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,528.79
    +19.42 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,399.84
    -55.96 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,265.89
    +136.39 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.55
    -11.60 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.03
    +0.29 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.20
    -6.30 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0270 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9010
    +0.0910 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,677.25
    -191.61 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.99
    +26.12 (+2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Surgio Health Selected by Commonspirit Health for Instrument Tracking Contract Award

·2 min read

Surgio Health was selected as a part of the dual source mandated systemwide contract and has begun working to implement their innovative platform.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgio Health, a surgical logistics management platform developed to optimize patient safety through real-time management of surgical assets and improved process and interdepartmental workflow, announces that it has received a systemwide dual source contract with CommonSpirit Health, one of the largest nonprofit health systems in the country. The new contract award allows CommonSpirit facilities to take advantage of pricing and terms pre-negotiated for the Surgio suite of healthcare solutions.

"The partnership with CommonSpirit - who operates 140 hospitals and more than 1,000 care sites across 21 states - is a strong testimony and confirmation of the unique value Surgio provides and will further accelerate our rapidly expanding share of the surgical instrument tracking and optimization market," said Chris J. Stewart, President and CEO of Surgio Health.

Surgio is a cloud-based, surgical logistics management platform for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and medical device manufacturers. The software platform is specifically designed to assist in providing best-in-class asset and workflow tracking technology & analytics that drives alignment between the OR, sterile processing department (SPD), surgeons, and vendors to create an optimal OR environment. Each solution is intentionally built with a focus on outcomes: lowering costs, mitigating risk, improving efficiencies, and maximizing the quality of patient care.

CONTACT:
Chris J. Stewart, President and CEO
chris@surgio.com

Surgio Health Communications
Josh Sandberg
josh@orthospinepartners.com
www.orthospinenews.com

About Surgio Health
Surgio Health is a surgical logistics technology partner for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and medical device manufacturers. We deliver an innovative suite of solutions which drive alignment between OR, sterile processing department (SPD), surgeons and vendors to lower costs, mitigate risk, and improve efficiencies. Our surgical instrument asset tracking, bill only requisition and hospital LMS education solutions are HIPAA-compliant, EHR and ERP integrated. www.surgio.com

Related Images
image1.png

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surgio-health-selected-by-commonspirit-health-for-instrument-tracking-contract-award-301365418.html

SOURCE Surgio Health

Recommended Stories

  • Media Advisory - Southlake ICU nurses, respiratory therapists to deliver hundreds of postcards to Health Care Minister's Office to demand intervention

    Front-line registered nurses (RNs) and registered respiratory therapists (RRTs) will deliver hundreds of signed postcards to Minister of Health Christine Elliott's constituency office Tuesday morning, requesting the Minister stop Southlake Regional Health Centre's plan to implement a new model of care which does not provide for full education and support for newly hired nurses in its intensive care unit.

  • Scientists debate the need for booster shots

    If boosters aren't needed, will vaccine makers suffer? Experts weigh in.

  • Biogen Is Giving Away Its Controversial Alzheimer’s Drug: Report

    Aduhelm costs $56,000 a year and some insurers have been slow to make reimbursements, Reuters reported. Doctors also are questioning the drug's effectiveness.

  • With nearly 1,300 Americans dying each day from COVID-19, some are saying it’s time to penalize the unvaccinated

    It seems as if there’s nothing that companies and government officials won’t do to convince unvaccinated Americans to finally get their COVID-19 shot. Krispy Kreme recently announced that it is doubling its doughnut-a-day offer. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is offering free Avengers comic books to persuade the teen set.

  • Could These Clinical Results Mean Profit for AbbVie Shareholders?

    The pharma stock announced strong phase 3 results for atogepant in the preventive treatment of episodic migraine.

  • This Is How You Can Catch Delta Outside, Even If You're Vaccinated, Expert Says

    For most of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've moved everything from dining to exercise classes outside to make them safer to participate in. Unfortunately, mutations of the virus have made it harder to cut down on the risk of transmission. Now, experts are warning that the highly contagious nature of the Delta variant means that even vaccinated people can still catch the virus outside—but there are still a few tricks to avoiding it.RELATED: This Type of Mask Won't Protect You From COVID Right Now, Ne

  • CytoSorbents, Aferetica Launch Organ Perfusion System In Italy

    CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) and Aferetica srl (Italy) have launched products to remove inflammatory mediators at Italy's European Society of Organ Transplantation Congress. Aferetica's PerLife ex vivo organ perfusion system and CytoSorbents' PerSorb adsorber are based on the CytoSorbents ECOS-300CY sorbent technology. PerLife is a system for an organ transplant that provides both perfusion and purification of the kidney and the liver, following organ retrieval and before organ implan

  • Early polls & surveys show there’s about a 25% likelihood that parents are going to vaccinate their kids: Doctor

    Dr. Manish Garg, Emergency Medicine Physician & Co-Founder of World Academic Council of Emergency Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • It Was a Big Week for Covid Vaccine News. What Stocks Came Out on Top.

    Pfizer, Moderna, and BioNTech came into the end of the week with mixed results, after developments that could shape the future of the vaccine market.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Butterfly Networks Right Now

    If so, Butterfly Networks (NYSE: BFLY) could be right up your alley. Right now, medical imaging services are a lot more expensive than they need to be. The Butterfly iQ+ carries a list price of just $1,999, so it would be no surprise if it rapidly becomes more popular than General Electric's (NYSE: GE) Vscan Air, the current market-share leader in this niche.

  • Verve Therapeutics: Battling Bad Cholesterol with Single Treatment

    Are you looking for a biotech stock with growth potential? Verve Therapeutics (VERV) could be of interest to you. The stock appears expensive, as it has crushed the benchmark index so far this year, growing over 120%. Thus, I am bullish on the stock, but only if the price were lower. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Verve Therapeutics is a biotech developer of innovative treatments for cardiovascular disease patients. The company's lead treatment candidate is called VERVE-101. It is a

  • The One Vegetable You Should Never Eat Raw, CDC Warns

    There are so many delicious ways to prepare vegetables: You can steam them, you can sauté them, you can grill them, and you can—of course—skip the cooking process altogether. Health experts even recommend eating some vegetables raw, because they retain nutrients that could otherwise be cooked away. But that doesn't mean all veggies can forgo proper prep. In fact, there's one vegetable that you should never eat raw, because it poses real danger to your health, according to the Centers for Disease

  • Zimmer Biomet Scores FDA De Novo Nod For Smart Knee Implant

    Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) and Canary Medical have announced that the FDA granted de novo classification for Persona IQ. The de novo grant and marketing authorization comes for the tibial extension for Persona IQ, which the companies tout as the first and only smart knee implant cleared by the FDA for total knee replacement surgery. Persona IQ combines Zimmer Biomet’s Persona personalized knee implant with Canary Medical’s implantable Canturio te tibial extension sensor technology de

  • West Virginia governor: 'You have to get vaccinated'

    As millions of students continue to return to school over the coming weeks, one state's governor is stepping up the call for vaccinations among his constituents.

  • 74 Percent of Delta Variant Infections Have This in Common, New Study Says

    In the last few months, the Delta variant has proven to be a more virulent and contagious version of the COVID-19 virus than anything that's come before it. Scientists continue to study the variant to figure out what makes it so much more transmissible and deadly, but a new report published in the journal Nature has found that three-quarters of infections caused by the Delta variant have one thing in common that proves it's spreading in a different and more powerful way than previous strains of

  • Anti-mask rally organizer Caleb Wallace dies of COVID in Texas, his pregnant wife says

    “Caleb has peacefully passed on. He will forever live in our hearts and minds.”

  • Is a COVID-19 booster shot jumping the gun?

    Is a COVID-19 booster shot jumping the gun?

  • Stop Believing These Major Eye Health Myths to Protect Your Vision for Years to Come

    Does staring at a screen all day really do lasting damage?

  • What Taking Aspirin Every Day Does to Your Body

    You may have read or heard about various reports that taking daily aspirin—yes, that old-time resident of your grandmother's medicine cabinet—may have benefits for modern health conditions. "Aspirin, or acetylsalicylic acid, is a medication that is indicated for many different things," says Kenneth Perry, MD, an emergency medicine physician in Charleston, South Carolina. "From fever control to pain control, even heart attack treatment, there seems to be a new indication every few months." That s

  • Duke sets new campus restrictions after surge in COVID cases among vaccinated students

    The vast majority of the cases on campus in the first week of classes have been among individuals who are fully vaccinated and who are asymptomatic.