SURGLASSES' SPINE NAVIGATION SYSTEM CADUCEUS S - An innovation greatly influencing minimally invasive surgeries

·3 min read

TAICHUNG, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Main Orthopaedic Biotechnology Co. Ltd (SURGLASSES), Taiwan, a company striving to bring a difference into the real time surgical procedure after the introduction of the first AR assisted Head Mounted Display Foresee-X, is now coming up with a new product SURGLASSES' SPINE NAVIGATION SYSTEM CADUCEUS S. CADUCEUS S is the SPINE NAVIGATION SYSTEM with the AR/MR Head Mounted Display taking the spine surgeries to a new level. The Navigation Tracking and AR/MR HMD with the superimposition of the 3D model of the spine of the patient gives the surgeons a better understanding of the entry point, the calculation of the depth, and angle of the instrument used for the spinal surgeries being it the drills or the pedicle screws to be implanted. Dr. Chang, Chin Chang, attending physician for the Taipei Veterans General Hospital was the one to perform the cadaver testing for the CADUCEUS S. Dr. Chang said, "It is my pleasure to be the pioneer in utilizing the AR assisted Navigation System for the Spine Surgery. The Mixed Reality technology, provided by Caduceus S from Taiwan Main Orthopaedic Biotechnology Co. Ltd, could decrease the learning curve and facilitate the surgical workflow in minimally invasive spine surgery."

SURGLASSES&#39; SPINE NAVIGATION SYSTEM CADUCEUS S &#x002013; An innovation greatly influencing minimally invasive surgeries
SURGLASSES' SPINE NAVIGATION SYSTEM CADUCEUS S – An innovation greatly influencing minimally invasive surgeries

Caduceus S is the world's first smart surgical glasses using "MR mixed reality technology" and calculating the position of the camera image. The X-ray image is displayed in front of the surgeon's eyes in real-time, bringing digitization into the operating room and becoming a key tool for the substantial advancement of surgical procedures. Caduceus S can help the surgeons from setting the spine positioning fixture set to performing the pre-operative planning. Once the pre-operative planning is done, the images are exported to the HMD in front of the surgeons' eyes to find the entry point for the spine, adjusting the angle and measuring the incision depth. The superimposition of the 3D model of the spine onto the patients' bodies facilitates the surgeons to have the X-Ray vision enhancing the efficiency of the surgical procedures. Dr. Chang performed 24 pedicle screw insertions with an accuracy of less than 1.5mm.

The CEO of SURGLASSES, Dr. Wang, Min Liang, once again seems to bring another medical innovation into the market with the focus on improving the medical-surgical procedure impacting the surgeons and patients altogether. Discussing with Dr. Wang, "SURGLASSES always work hard to keep up with the emerging trend into the surgical procedure and creating a difference into the surgical procedure," he said.

As per Dr. Wang, CADUCEUS S is pending its FDA 510(K) and is in the final review process by the FDA. Keeping an eye on one of leading biotechnology companies in the world with the most innovative products for the medical sector and look forward to CADUCEUS S to impact the surgical theater's environment. Taiwan Main Orthopaedic Biotechnology Co. Ltd. started the idea of developing the technology in collaboration and discussion with KOLs worldwide in 2013. Developing the prototypes to the final commercial product has been a journey for SURGLASSES to bring it all together to the surgical procedures. SURGLASSES' CEO, Dr. Wang, "We would like to thank all the KOLs and the strategic partners for helping us inside out. They helped us with the development, growth of the technology, and making it an exceptional tool providing leverage to the professionals into the surgical theaters. We are very grateful for their support."

Media Contact: Min-Liang Wang, miron@surglasses.com, +886-4-25652818

SOURCE Taiwan Main Orthopaedic Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

  • 3 Things About Cassava Sciences That Smart Investors Know

    Like other biotechs without any revenue, its value proposition to shareholders is contingent on the success of its clinical trials. The company's drug, simufilam, recently completed its phase 2 clinical trials, and the company plans to start phase 3 before the end of 2021. On July 29, Cassava reported a packet of data showing that simufilam improved cognition, slowed the progression of Alzheimer's disease, and elicited positive changes in a smattering of biomarkers.

  • Pfizer's CEO Wants to Go Shopping: 3 Potential Companies on His Radar

    Projecting over $33 billion in COVID-19 vaccine revenue alone in 2021, CEO Albert Bourla wants to beef up Pfizer's pipeline.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks With Big FDA Decisions in August

    The biotech sector is famously volatile. Medical and pharmaceutical research involved both high overheads and years-long lead times, a combination that requires investors to be patient and to count on time frames that can sometimes reach a decade or more. But once a biotech gets a new medication onto the market, meeting a need for a substantial patient base, it’s all win – a combination of finding the Holy Grail and hitting the Powerball. It doesn’t always happen that way, however – so investors

  • ‘Businesses are sleepwalking into a mental health crisis’: COVID is pushing workers to the brink, new study shows

    Do your colleagues suffer from “pleasanteeism”? What about you?

  • Suze Orman: Medicare is not free, so start doing this now

    Don’t be blind to out-of-pocket costs, add-ons and severe lifelong penalties.

  • This One Type of Mask Won't Protect You From the Delta Variant, Expert Says

    After a couple of fleeting weeks where life finally felt like it was drifting back towards normal, the pandemic has come roaring back thanks to the spread of the Delta variant. Now, local health officials in many areas around the U.S. are reviving mask recommendations for anyone who's indoors while in public, including those who are vaccinated. But when it comes to choosing a face covering, one expert warns that there's at least one type of mask that won't protect you from the Delta variant.RELA

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Charlotte's Web Stocks Are Hopping Today

    A flurry of marijuana-related amendments in the Senate boost the prospects for marijuana -- and CBD as well.

  • Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Data Demonstrating Four-Fold Increase in Neutralizing Antibody Levels Versus Peak Responses After Primary Vaccination

    Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced preliminary data demonstrating that a single booster dose of its recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M™ adjuvant, NVX-CoV2373, given six months after an initial two-dose regimen, elicited a 4.6-fold increase in functional antibody titers. Additionally, functional ACE-2 binding inhibition antibodies cross-reactive with the Delta

  • Why BeyondSpring Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) soared on Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company released promising clinical trial results for its investigational lung cancer treatment. A phase 3 trial of BeyondSpring's plinabulin treatment in combination with chemotherapy medication docetaxel to treat second and third line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) reached its primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in overall survival versus docetaxel alone. The combination treatment study also met its secondary endpoints, including significantly improving overall response rate (the proportion of patients whose tumor is reduced by a drug), progression-free survival rate, and 24- and 36-month overall survival rates.

  • You Can Catch the Delta Variant Outdoors If You Do This One Thing, Experts Warn

    The rise of the Delta variant in the U.S. has led to a major surge in COVID cases, forcing many areas to revert to some familiar protective measures such as wearing a mask in indoor public places. And while such precautions are still effective, the highly contagious nature of the strain means that you can even catch the Delta variant outdoors if you partake in certain activities, some experts say.RELATED: This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination.Two recent stu

  • This Is How Likely You Are to Catch Delta If You're Fully Vaccinated, Study Says

    Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the current Delta variant surge—which has seen the national daily case average soar higher than last summer's highest level—is being fueled largely by infections among unvaccinated people. However, a leaked CDC report also stated that breakthrough infections are still affecting those who've received their shots, adding to mounting concerns among some health experts that the virus may be eluding the protection offere

  • Moderna CEO: Countries, not manufacturers, are responsible for WHO moratorium on boosters

    Moderna CEO says WHO booster moratorium is out of his hands.

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    REGN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Statistics showing more young people hospitalised with Covid are not what they seem

    On Thursday, Amanda Pritchard, the new NHS chief executive, claimed that a fifth of Covid hospital cases in England were young people.

  • Amazon, Wells Fargo, BlackRock Push Back Their Return to Offices

    The Delta variant “raises concerns about returning to the office–even for those who are vaccinated and particularly for those of you with dependents at home," BlackRock said in an internal memo.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    August ushers in the end of the so-called "dog days of summer" when the temperatures are typically the highest throughout much of the U.S. But while the heat might not be quite as bad throughout this month, some stocks could just be getting warmed up. Here's why they chose Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN). Zhiyuan Sun (Gilead Sciences): Gilead Sciences is one of the cheapest biotech stocks out there.

  • Fit, healthy 42-year-old father who refused vaccine dies of Covid ‘wishing he had listened’

    Sister urges vaccine hesitant to reconsider after warning brother ‘thought he would be ok’ if he caught virus

  • Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

    Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says that ‘breakthrough cases are expected’

  • Why I'm Psyched About Atai Life Sciences, Even With a Broken Chart

    Will the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) ever find a bottom? Atai recently came public by selling 15 million shares at $15 each, raising $225 million. The company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on using psychedelic compounds and digital therapies to treat mental health issues, a major unmet need around the globe.

  • Citius Pharmaceuticals Addresses Unmet Needs for Patients with CVCs

    Image by falco from Pixabay What happens when the one product keeping you alive becomes infected? Central venous catheters (CVCs) are important life lines for treating many patients, including those with cancer, coagulopathy, hemodialysis, and even those in intensive care units. These CVCs deliver vital fluids, blood, nutrition, medication, and hemodynamic therapies to critically ill patients. However, these devices, unfortunately, pose a significant risk of device-related infections, negating t