SURMOUNT-1 Study Finds Individuals with Obesity Lost up to 22.5% of their Body Weight when Taking Tirzepatide

·4 min read

American Diabetes Association Symposium to Highlight Once Weekly Drug as Potential Treatment for Obesity

NEW ORLEANS, June 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, findings from SURMOUNT-1, the first investigational phase 3 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of tirzepatide for the treatment of obesity, were announced, representing a new class of medicines being studied for the treatment of obesity. The trial was presented at a symposium at the 82nd Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) in New Orleans, LA, and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

American Diabetes Association Symposium to Highlight Once Weekly Drug as Potential Treatment for Obesity
American Diabetes Association Symposium to Highlight Once Weekly Drug as Potential Treatment for Obesity

Obesity impacts 650 million people worldwide and nearly half of Americans. Obesity is a chronic disease with limited treatment options that increases the risk of other weight-related conditions and negatively impacts overall health. This study aimed to evaluate tirzepatide, a once-weekly GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist, for the treatment of obesity.

The study enrolled 2,539 participants who were obese or overweight with at least one weight-related condition, who do not have diabetes. The co-primary endpoints were percent change in body weight from baseline and greater percentage of participants achieving body weight reductions of at least 5% compared to placebo. The most commonly reported adverse events were gastrointestinal-related and generally mild to moderate in severity, usually occurring during the dose-escalation period. Nausea, diarrhea, and constipation were the most frequent adverse events.

The findings indicate tirzepatide may be a potential therapeutic option for individuals living with obesity, with participants losing between 16% and 22.5% of their starting weight. The overall average weight reduction for the highest dose of tirzepatide (15 mg) was about 52 pounds. Substantial weight loss was also achieved on lower doses of tirzepatide: 35 pounds for the 5 mg dose and 49 pounds for the 10 mg dose. Tirzepatide had an overall safety and tolerability profile similar to other incretin-based therapies approved for the treatment of obesity.

"Obesity should be treated like any other chronic disease—with effective and safe approaches that target underlying disease mechanisms, and these results underscore that tirzepatide may be doing just that," said Ania Jastreboff, MD, PhD, associate professor Yale University School of Medicine, director of Weight Management and Obesity Prevention at the Yale Stress Center and co-director of the Yale Center for Weight Management, New Haven, Connecticut. "These results are an important step forward in potentially expanding effective therapeutic options for people with obesity. Notably, about 9 out of 10 individuals with obesity lost weight while taking tirzepatide."

Tirzepatide was recently approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

Research presentation details:
Dr. Ania M. Jastreboff and study investigators will present the findings at the following symposium:

For more information or to request an interview, please contact the ADA Scientific Sessions media team at SciSessionsPress@diabetes.org.

About the ADA's Scientific Sessions
The ADA's 82nd Scientific Sessions, the world's largest scientific meeting focused on diabetes research, prevention, and care, will be a hybrid event held June 3–7, 2022 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. Leading physicians, scientists, and health care professionals from around the world will unveil cutting-edge research, treatment recommendations, and advances toward a cure for diabetes. We are eager to get back to safely participating in person and networking with colleagues while hearing the latest scientific advances and groundbreaking research presentations. Learn more and register at scientificsessions.diabetes.org and join the Scientific Sessions conversation on social media using #ADA2022.

About the American Diabetes Association
The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 81 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

Contact: Daisy Diaz, 504-670-4902
SciSessionsPress@diabetes.org

(PRNewsFoto/American Diabetes Association)
(PRNewsFoto/American Diabetes Association)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surmount-1-study-finds-individuals-with-obesity-lost-up-to-22-5-of-their-body-weight-when-taking-tirzepatide-301561359.html

SOURCE American Diabetes Association

