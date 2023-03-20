U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,955.00
    +8.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,145.00
    +74.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,662.00
    +17.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.00
    +13.60 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.31
    -0.43 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.20
    +7.70 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0709
    +0.0038 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4300
    +0.0350 (+1.03%)
     

  • Vix

    26.10
    +3.11 (+13.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2236
    +0.0062 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.5500
    -0.2530 (-0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,286.47
    +966.18 (+3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.81
    +42.80 (+7.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,367.69
    +32.29 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

SuRo Capital Corp. Will Commence a Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Repurchase up to 3 Million Shares of its Common Stock

SuRo Capital Corp.
·6 min read
SuRo Capital Corp.
SuRo Capital Corp.

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuRo Capital Corp. (“SuRo Capital”, the “Company”, “we”, “us”, and “our”) (Nasdaq: SSSS) announced today that it will commence a modified “Dutch Auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase up to 3 million shares of its common stock at a price per share not less than $3.00 and not greater than $4.50 in $0.10 increments, using available cash.

“As we have consistently demonstrated, SuRo Capital is committed to initiatives that enhance shareholder value, and we believe the market is currently undervaluing our portfolio. Accordingly, on March 17, 2023, our Board of Directors authorized a modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to purchase up to 3 million shares of our common stock at a price per share between $3.00 and $4.50. Given our stock is trading at a significant discount to net asset value, coupled with the extreme market volatility, we believe the modified Dutch Auction Tender offer to be an efficient and accretive deployment of capital,” said Mark Klein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SuRo Capital.

Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

On March 17, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a modified “Dutch Auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase up to 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price per share not less than $3.00 and not greater than $4.50 in $0.10 increments, using available cash. The Tender Offer will commence on March 21, 2023 and will expire at 5:00 P.M., Eastern Time, on April 17, 2023, unless extended. If the Tender Offer is fully subscribed, the Company will purchase 3,000,000 shares, or approximately 10.6%, of the Company’s outstanding shares of its common stock. Any shares tendered may be withdrawn prior to expiration of the Tender Offer. Stockholders that do not wish to participate in the Tender Offer do not need to take any action.

Based on the number of shares tendered and the prices specified by the tendering stockholders, the Company will determine the lowest per-share price that will enable it to acquire up to 3,000,000 shares of its common stock. All shares accepted in the Tender Offer will be purchased at the same price even if tendered at a lower price.

The Tender Offer is not contingent upon any minimum number of shares being tendered. The Tender Offer is, however, subject to other conditions, which will be disclosed in the Tender Offer documents. In the future, the Board of Directors may consider additional tender offer(s) or other measures to enhance shareholder value based upon a variety of factors, including the market price of the Company’s common stock and its net asset value.

The Company’s Board of Directors is not making any recommendation to stockholders as to whether to tender or refrain from tendering their shares into the Tender Offer. Stockholders must decide how many shares they will tender, if any, and the price within the stated range at which they will offer their shares for purchase.

The information agent for the Tender Offer is D.F. King & Co. Inc., and the depositary is American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC. The offer to purchase (the “Offer to Purchase”), a letter of transmittal and related documents will be mailed to registered holders and certain of our beneficial holders. Beneficial holders may alternatively receive the Offer to Purchase and a communication to consult with their bank, broker or custodian, if they wish to tender shares. For questions and information, please contact the information agent. Banks and brokers may call the information agent at (212) 269-5550, and all others may call the information agent toll-free at (800) 848-3409.

Certain Information Regarding the Tender Offer

The information in this press release describing the Company’s Tender Offer is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell shares of the Company’s common stock in the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is being made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and the related materials that the Company will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and is distributing to its stockholders, as they may be amended or supplemented. Stockholders should read such Offer to Purchase and related materials carefully and in their entirety because they contain important information, including the various terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. Stockholders of SuRo Capital Corp. may obtain a free copy of the Tender Offer statement on Schedule TO, the Offer to Purchase and other documents that the Company will be filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission from the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Stockholders may also obtain a copy of these documents, without charge, from D.F. King & Co. Inc., the information agent for the Tender Offer, by calling toll-free at (800) 848-3409. Stockholders are urged to carefully read all of these materials prior to making any decision with respect to the Tender Offer. Stockholders and investors who have questions or need assistance may call D.F. King & Co. Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein, including statements regarding SuRo Capital's beliefs, expectations, intentions, or strategies for the future, may constitute "forward-looking statements". SuRo Capital cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these statements. All forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any market volatility that may be detrimental to our business, our portfolio companies, our industry, and the global economy, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors, cautionary statements, and other conditions which could cause SuRo Capital's actual results to differ from management's current expectations are contained in SuRo Capital's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SuRo Capital undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release.

About SuRo Capital Corp.

SuRo Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: SSSS) is a publicly traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. SuRo Capital is headquartered in New York, NY and has offices in San Francisco, CA. Connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and at www.surocap.com.

Contact
SuRo Capital Corp.
(212) 931-6331
IR@surocap.com


Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market End

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson said the stress in the banking system marks what’s likely to be the beginning of a painful and “vicious” end to the bear market in US stocks.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • Is it safe to buy now or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Morgan Stanley's stock chief says you should sell any rallies — but here are 3 stocks the big bank still likes

    Tough times aren’t over, but opportunities abound.

  • After UBS buys Credit Suisse, here's where investors may focus next

    The crisis rolls right along, explains this strategist.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • New York Community Bank shares surge and Foot Locker’s stock gains, but First Republic’s stock hit by S&P downgrade

    Here are some of the biggest movers on Monday with banks again in focus, after Swiss authorities forced the takeover of Swiss bank Credit Suisse by its peer UBS. New York Community Bancorp Inc. seems to have got a good deal in buying the assets of failed Signature Bank if the former’s share price reaction is anything to go by. NYCB stock (NYCB) was up 30% in premarket trading after the regional bank said it had acquired about $38 billion in Signature’s assets and was taking over all of its branches, prompting Wedbush to upgrade the stock to outperform from neutral.

  • Switzerland wakes to new era after historic bank merger; employees 'shocked'

    Switzerland awoke to a new era on Monday after UBS swept up Credit Suisse in a government-brokered rescue that dented the country's long-held pride in its banking expertise. A bank employee association said it was deeply shocked by the potential consequences from the deal to save the 167-year-old Credit Suisse after customer and market confidence in the lender evaporated. In a package orchestrated by Swiss regulators on Sunday, UBS will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • First Republic stock sinks after credit rating slashed by another three notches at S&P

    First Republic Bank's stock sank toward a record low Monday, after the bank's credit rating was slashed further into junk territory by S&P Global Ratings.

  • Top China Stocks To Buy: Online Giant Tumbles On Earnings Miss

    Chinese stocks have rebounded with Covid curbs over, but U.S.-China tensions are a concern. Several stocks are showing promising action.

  • Credit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now Worthless

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingHolders of Credit Suisse Group AG bonds suffered a historic loss when a takeover by UBS Group AG wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) worth of ri

  • Sharon Stone: I lost half my fortune in banking crisis

    As one of Hollywood’s most famous femme fatales, Sharon Stone has regularly played the part of the glamorous and seductive woman who lures unsuspecting men to rack and ruin.

  • US Banks on Bumpy Path as First Republic’s Troubles Persist

    (Bloomberg) -- Just weeks ago, they were bit players in the giant US banking system. Now, a handful of regional lenders are at the heart of a crisis that’s shaken the country and engaged the likes of Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCr

  • The banking crisis creates two new questions for investors: Morning Brief

    A fork in the road for investors during all this banking turmoil.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Estee Lauder Companies Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • HSBC Slumps in Hong Kong as AT1 Debt Selloff Weighs on Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of European banks traded in Asia tumbled Monday, as investors weighed a collapse in the value of additional tier 1 bonds issued by lenders following the terms of the Credit Suisse Group AG’s rescue.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse

  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway speeds up stock buybacks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has stepped up its pace of stock buybacks, repurchasing more than $1.8 billion of its own stock this year. In its proxy filing on Friday, Berkshire said that as of March 8 it had the equivalent of 1,455,698 Class A shares outstanding, down 4,035 from year end and 2,537 from Feb. 13, reflecting the repurchases. Berkshire's repurchases have also included Class B shares, which normally cost about 1/1500th as much as Class A shares.

  • This Bank Is Buying Signature Bank Assets. Its Stock Is Soaring.

    Much of what was once Signature Bank of New York is being acquired by a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Sunday, one week after the bank was shut down by regulators.  New York Community Bancorp stock was soaring. Starting Monday, Signature Bank’s 40 branches will operate under Flagstar Bank, a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp (ticker: NYCB), the FDIC said, adding that all deposits assumed by Flagstar will be insured by the FDIC up to its insurance limit of $250,000.

  • First Republic set to open at an all-time low as U.S. banks get little or no lift from UBS-Credit Suisse tie-up

    First Republic continues slide as U.S. banks fall. UBS and Credit Suisse weigh on banks after megadeal, while analyst ponders fate of bank deposits.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Markets Still Fragile After Credit Suisse Deal; First Republic Dives

    UBS will buy Credit Suisse, but the split market rally is fragile. First Republic kept diving while the Fed is on tap.