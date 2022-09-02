Surplus Building Materials Acquired by AAA Distributor

Image

Surplus Building Materials, Dallas, Texas is now a part of AAA Distributor family of companies and a fifth add-on acquisition by Valesco Industries in less than one year. Surplus (www.sbmtx.com) is a dealer of home remodeling products such as flooring, cabinets, doors, kitchen, bath fixtures, wall tile, lighting, hardware, and tools.

DALLAS, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surplus Building Materials is now a part of the AAA Distributor family of companies and a fifth add-on acquisition by Valesco Industries in less than one year.

AAA Distributor, LLC acquired Surplus Building Materials, LLC ("Surplus Building Materials" or "Surplus") on May 20, 2022 as an asset purchase.

Dallas, TX-based Surplus Building Materials (www.sbmtx.com) is a dealer of home remodeling products such as flooring, cabinets, doors, kitchen, bath fixtures, wall tile, lighting, hardware, and tools. Surplus serves retail and commercial customers in the DFW area. Surplus operates out of a showroom in addition to hosting an online sales platform.

The acquisition complements AAA's organic growth initiatives by providing expansion to new geographies and product categories, establishing a national network to sell existing AAA offerings through, and furthering the Company's digital sales capabilities. The acquisitions of Surplus along with USA Distributor (Philadelphia, PA), KBS (Atlanta, GA), and Ugly Duck (Spokane, WA) positions AAA Distributor as one of the nation's largest providers of residential kitchen, bath, flooring and remodeling products.

AAA Distributor CEO, John Kennard stated that, "AAA welcomes the Kitchen & Bath Solutions, Ugly Duck, and Surplus Building Materials teams to its family of companies. Over decades, these businesses have incredible legacies of partnering with contractor professionals, remodelers, and homeowners, offering superior value and service in Georgia, Washington State, and Texas. Combining with AAA's Pennsylvania operations, this new family of companies now has nearly 500,000 square feet of in-stock product available in outstanding major market locations that are open-to-the-public. All these locations offer kitchen and bath design services and same-day pickup of high-quality building products including kitchen cabinets, bath fixtures, luxury flooring and interior/exterior doors. AAA Distributor is now among the largest distributors of high quality, solid core interior and exterior doors, stocking a broad assortment ranging from classic and ornate styles. Our doors, as well as cabinets and other building products, are stocked in AAA Distributor's family of companies' warehouses and offered in their showrooms. Also, these awesome products are available online, thus delivering an omnichannel approach across brick and mortar, dealers, websites, and marketplaces. This family of companies have combined as one team to offer kitchen, bath and door products nationally, and all the while, ensuring a vigilant focus on serving professional contractors as well as consumer customers at the local level as they have for decades."

About AAA Distributor

AAA Distributor, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA is a distributor, wholesaler, and retailer of kitchen, bathroom and flooring home improvement and remodeling products. AAA designs and imports its own proprietary product line, LessCare, which includes cabinetry, vanities, bath furnishings, plumbing supplies, flooring and fixtures.

About Valesco Industries

Valesco is a Dallas, Texas based firm that focuses on making control and non-control investments in select growth-oriented small- and lower-middle-market businesses engaged in manufacturing, distribution, and business-to-business services. Valesco specializes in partnering with a company's management team to support its growth objectives. As long-term industry veterans, the principals have capitalized and built numerous successful businesses, serving those companies in varying roles as investors, managers, advisors, and directors.

Source: Igor Bogdanov, Chief Information Officer, AAA Distributor, igor@aaadistributor.com, (267) 817-4771

