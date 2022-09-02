U.S. markets close in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,932.40
    -34.45 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,397.62
    -258.80 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,649.42
    -135.70 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,817.47
    -5.34 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.90
    +0.29 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.30
    +16.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    17.91
    +0.24 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9968
    +0.0020 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2010
    -0.0640 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1514
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1060
    -0.1120 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,983.95
    +154.71 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.95
    -3.72 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

Surplus Building Materials Acquired by AAA Distributor

AAA Distributor, LLC
·3 min read
Image
Image

Surplus Building Materials, Dallas, Texas is now a part of AAA Distributor family of companies and a fifth add-on acquisition by Valesco Industries in less than one year. Surplus (www.sbmtx.com) is a dealer of home remodeling products such as flooring, cabinets, doors, kitchen, bath fixtures, wall tile, lighting, hardware, and tools.

AAA Distributor

AAA Distributor
AAA Distributor

DALLAS, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surplus Building Materials is now a part of the AAA Distributor family of companies and a fifth add-on acquisition by Valesco Industries in less than one year.

AAA Distributor, LLC acquired Surplus Building Materials, LLC ("Surplus Building Materials" or "Surplus") on May 20, 2022 as an asset purchase.

Dallas, TX-based Surplus Building Materials (www.sbmtx.com) is a dealer of home remodeling products such as flooring, cabinets, doors, kitchen, bath fixtures, wall tile, lighting, hardware, and tools. Surplus serves retail and commercial customers in the DFW area. Surplus operates out of a showroom in addition to hosting an online sales platform.

AAA welcomes the Kitchen & Bath Solutions, Ugly Duck, and Surplus Building Materials teams to its family of companies.

The acquisition complements AAA's organic growth initiatives by providing expansion to new geographies and product categories, establishing a national network to sell existing AAA offerings through, and furthering the Company's digital sales capabilities. The acquisitions of Surplus along with USA Distributor (Philadelphia, PA), KBS (Atlanta, GA), and Ugly Duck (Spokane, WA) positions AAA Distributor as one of the nation's largest providers of residential kitchen, bath, flooring and remodeling products.

AAA Distributor CEO, John Kennard stated that, "AAA welcomes the Kitchen & Bath Solutions, Ugly Duck, and Surplus Building Materials teams to its family of companies. Over decades, these businesses have incredible legacies of partnering with contractor professionals, remodelers, and homeowners, offering superior value and service in Georgia, Washington State, and Texas. Combining with AAA's Pennsylvania operations, this new family of companies now has nearly 500,000 square feet of in-stock product available in outstanding major market locations that are open-to-the-public. All these locations offer kitchen and bath design services and same-day pickup of high-quality building products including kitchen cabinets, bath fixtures, luxury flooring and interior/exterior doors. AAA Distributor is now among the largest distributors of high quality, solid core interior and exterior doors, stocking a broad assortment ranging from classic and ornate styles. Our doors, as well as cabinets and other building products, are stocked in AAA Distributor's family of companies' warehouses and offered in their showrooms. Also, these awesome products are available online, thus delivering an omnichannel approach across brick and mortar, dealers, websites, and marketplaces. This family of companies have combined as one team to offer kitchen, bath and door products nationally, and all the while, ensuring a vigilant focus on serving professional contractors as well as consumer customers at the local level as they have for decades."

About AAA Distributor

AAA Distributor, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA is a distributor, wholesaler, and retailer of kitchen, bathroom and flooring home improvement and remodeling products. AAA designs and imports its own proprietary product line, LessCare, which includes cabinetry, vanities, bath furnishings, plumbing supplies, flooring and fixtures.

About Valesco Industries

Valesco is a Dallas, Texas based firm that focuses on making control and non-control investments in select growth-oriented small- and lower-middle-market businesses engaged in manufacturing, distribution, and business-to-business services. Valesco specializes in partnering with a company's management team to support its growth objectives. As long-term industry veterans, the principals have capitalized and built numerous successful businesses, serving those companies in varying roles as investors, managers, advisors, and directors.

Source: Igor Bogdanov, Chief Information Officer, AAA Distributor, igor@aaadistributor.com, (267) 817-4771

Related Images






Image 1: AAA Distributor


Kitchen, Bath, Flooring, Doors



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US Warehouses

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., determined to reduce the size of its sprawling delivery operation amid slowing sales growth, has abandoned dozens of existing and planned facilities around the US, according to a closely watched consulting firm. Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USElizabeth Holmes Judge Upholds Convi

  • Long-Term Analyst: Don’t Play the “Fool’s Game” of Timing the Market and Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss some of the best stocks to buy according to Dave Smith, Chief Investment Officer at investment management company Rockland Trust. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also look at Long-Term Analyst: Buy These 5 Stocks. David Smith has been in the financial services industry for over […]

  • Exclusive-Oak Street in $2 billion bid for Kohl's real estate-sources

    (Reuters) -Private equity firm Oak Street Real Estate Capital LLC has made an offer to acquire as much as $2 billion of property from Kohl's Corp and have the U.S. retailer lease back its stores, according to people familiar with the matter. Oak Street's interest offers Kohl's another chance to cut a deal after negotiations to sell itself to Franchise Group Inc, owner of the Vitamin Shoppe, for almost $8 billion fell through in July over the department store operator's deteriorating business prospects. Oak Street had sought to help finance Franchise Group's bid.

  • Warren Buffett keeps backing up the truck on big oil. Lock in energy yields up to 13.3% for some fat income to boot

    Follow Buffett’s lead. And collect big dividends too.

  • After selling Nvidia last month, Cathie Wood’s ARK snaps up graphic chipmaker’s stock as it hits 52-week low

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest cut its stake in Nvidia ahead of the graphic chipmaker's results last month. Now it's snapped up the stock which has dropped to a 52-week low.

  • Incoming Whole Foods CEO Spells Big Changes for the Company

    Five years after Amazon announced that it would buy supermarket chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, a big new change has just taken place -- on September 1, incoming chief executive Jason Buechel is taking over for John Mackey. "As a co-founder of Whole Foods, I've often explained my relationship to the company with a parent-child metaphor," Buechel wrote in a letter announcing his retirement to Whole Foods Staff in September 2021. The transition took nearly a year and, now, former Chief Operating Officer Jason Buechel is stepping in to lead the high-end supermarket chain.

  • Investors Heavily Search Energy Transfer LP (ET): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Energy Transfer LP (ET). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Time to get bullish again on China? J.P. Morgan sees buying opportunity in these 2 Chinese stocks

    Chinese stocks have come under pressure for various reasons over the past year and a half or so; a slowing economy has been one cause while domestic tussles with the regulators haven’t helped either, particularly for those in the tech sector. Another element keeping sentiment low and impacting performance has been the fear of de-listing for U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. This is on account of Chinese companies not meeting U.S. auditing standards. But the prospects of de-listing might be less likely

  • 1 Reason to Avoid CrowdStrike Stock

    Fast-growing cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported strong fiscal second-quarter results earlier this week. Its fiscal second-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings per share both came in higher than analysts' consensus forecasts, as annual recurring revenue soared 59% year over year, surpassing $2 billion for the first time. While it's true that CrowdStrike's business has been firing on all cylinders, there has been significant pressure on growth stocks in 2022 as investors appear to be more sensitive to valuation risk.

  • 1 Growth Stock That's Played Out and 1 That's Just Starting

    Hotels were a great buy during COVID-19. Now that growth story is over, and I've bought shares of a fast-grower in South America.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 50% This Year

    Ready to go bottom fishing again? Any good angler can tell you that there’s plenty of good eating just waiting at the bottom of the creek, or the pond, or the lake. The same concept also holds for stocks – investors can always find some quality equities down at the market bottoms. Stocks get down there for a multitude of reasons, and the reasons aren’t always related to any fundamental flaw in the company or its share trading policies. Sometimes, it’s some idiosyncratic business move, or over-re

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Upstart (UPST) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Upstart (UPST) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Is Party City Holdco Inc.'s (NYSE:PRTY) ROE Of 51% Impressive?

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • If you need one more reason why stocks will likely lose money in September, here it is.

    Finally, investors have a good reason for why the U.S. stock market will suffer above-average volatility and below-average performance this month: It’s the Fed. Relatively few advisers are focusing on this outcome — at least among the more than 100 I regularly monitor.

  • FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

    FuelCell Energy's (FCEL) third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings are likely to have benefited from the execution of projects and recurring revenues from long-term contracts.

  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Costco (COST). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Dow Inc. and LyondellBasell Stock Won’t Outperform Soon, Says J.P. Morgan

    J.P. Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas downgraded chemical producers Dow and LyondellBasell to Neutral from Overweight.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    The S&P 500 broke below 4,000 this week, for the first time since the end of July. It has investors wondering: Does this mark the low point of a roller coaster ride? Stocks rose all last year, fell from January to June, rallied from July to mid-August, and now are falling again. According to Wells Fargo strategist Paul Christopher, it’s evidence that the stock rally is sputtering to a halt. Christopher writes that “Cracks in financial market liquidity are appearing,” and says of the S&P 500, “3,

  • Bitcoin on the rise following jobs report, U.S. dollar and Treasury yields weaker

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in intraday trading.

  • “A Strong Power in Rapid Ascent”: 10 China Stocks in Ray Dalio’s Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss 10 China stocks in Ray Dalio’s portfolio. If you want to skip our analysis of Dalio’s stance on China, go directly to 5 China Stocks in Ray Dalio’s Portfolio. Ray Dalio, the billionaire chief of Bridgewater Associates, shared his thoughts on China in a series of tweets on August 31. […]