U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,445.00
    +16.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,936.00
    +152.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,083.00
    +45.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,280.80
    +8.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.08
    +0.77 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.30
    -15.60 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1610
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.68
    -1.96 (-10.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    +0.0081 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3140
    +0.6370 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,303.50
    +1,273.37 (+2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,404.14
    +28.92 (+2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.64
    +10.93 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Surprisingly Great! Jared Platt Lightroom Profiles and Curves Review

Chris Gampat
·4 min read

In a way, the staff and I are all spoiled. We’re photographers who work to get the looks in-camera that you do in post-production. It’s a lot of extra work, but to us, it’s always worth it. And for that reason, we tend to stay away from presets. But, the Jared Platt Lightroom Profiles and Curves package is pretty awesome. It’s part of the 2021 5 Day Deal package. And if I were still using Lightroom often, I’d be addicted to these. They’re fun, and if you’re going for the trendy, super redscale look, then you’ll love these.

The 2021 5 Day Deal lasts from October 14th at 3pm EDT to October 19th 3pm EDT. Check it out here!

Too Long, Didn’t Read

The Jared Platt Lightroom Profiles and Curves package includes presets and curves for photographers to play around a lot. They say some of the looks are based on film, but we know better. However, that doesn’t discount the fact that, at times, the looks they deliver are genuinely exceptional. Still, you’ll have to work with them and adjust the look to exactly what you want. But they provide a pretty solid base.

Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Simple to use

  • Gives a lot of variety when it comes to looks

Cons

  • I wish people would stop saying that looks are inspired by film. Sometimes it’s clear they’ve never shot a roll of film in their lives. Jared’s looks are nice, but the naming is confusing.

Gear Used

We edited these photos in Adobe Lightroom Classic CC. The images are from Sony, Canon, Nikon, and Leica cameras. If you’re a Fujifilm user, you don’t need these: you’ve got the goodness baked right in.

Main Features

Platt’s website says the following:

“Contrast and tone are a key elements of beautiful photography. Don’t believe me? Choose one of your best images, click on a few of my Curve Presets and watch the magic happen. These stylistic film curves mimic the feeling of film and include masterfully designed point curves that range from cool, to neutral, to warm and even include beautiful and edgy cross processed looks. Not only that, companion Develop Presets take your images even further by adding film grain, contrast, vignetting, and tone for the ultimate control of the style of your image.”

Essentially, you’re getting a few folders of presets. There are three dedicated to portraits: deep skin, medium skin, and light skin. Then there are three styles: cinematic, futuristic, and vintage. Finally, there’s a folder dedicated just to travel. After that, there’s a bunch of curves you can use. If you’re newer to photography, you’re probably going to mess around until you get something you like. But if you’re more experienced, then you’ll likely apply one thing and edit from there. That’s what I ended up doing.

Ease of Use

Importing these presets and curves into Lightroom is simple. The presets themselves are imported easily as their own folders. But the curves were imported under User Presets, and I had to rename the folder. That’s fine and easy enough, but it can be annoying if you’ve got a lot of presets. Lightroom Classic thankfully makes using the Jared Platt Lightroom Profiles and Curves package simple. Hover over the looks, and it will preview. Then, you can click to apply.

Platt’s presets really depend on your white balance. I know that’s standard for every photo, but it really hits home here because of how contrast and all are dialed in.

If anything, the most challenging thing is trying to figure out how to use them. You’d think that the vintage presets would give a vintage look. But that’s not always the case. It’s safe to say that sometimes they don’t at all look vintage. The same applies to the cinematic looks. And where it’s really confusing is with the travel looks. So what would I say otherwise? Honestly, I’m not sure. I can’t put my finger on it. But nothing in the cinematic presets resembles some of the most beautiful movies you’ve seen. Similarly, the vintage looks are more associated with significantly toned-down alternative processes. One can look like a bleach bypass.

Where things start to really make sense are with the curves. In fact, the curves are my favorite part of all this. They’re addictive. Want that redscale look that’s super popular right now? It’s here. Just make sure you’ve got a subject being shot under Tungsten light.

My qualms with naming aside, the presets and the curves are all charming. But I found myself far more enamored with the curves.

One of my concerns was how the presets work with people of color and their skin tones. In the image below, I’ve got an LED light gelled green camera-left. A standard flash is camera right. Micah came out looking pretty great.

Real Life Applications

I’m going to go down the list of photographers who should probably get these:

  • The passionate photographer who’s bored and just wants to take advantage of the insane amount of stuff you get with the 5 Day Deal? Go for it.

  • The portrait photographer looking to experiment with a new look.

  • The party photographer who wants to give a film-look to their photos.

  • Wedding photographers who shoot more DIY occasions.

This makes no sense for anyone that shoots wildlife, landscapes, or anything else that doesn’t involve people. Truly, stick to people when you’re using these.

Conclusions

The Jared Platt Lightroom Profiles and Curves package is usually over $100. Honestly, I’m not sure it worth it. But as part of the much larger 5 Day Deal package, it’s an obvious choice to get. This year’s 5 Day Deal package ends October 19th at 3pm EDT. Act before then.

The 2021 5 Day Deal lasts from October 14th at 3pm EDT to October 19th 3pm EDT. Check it out here!

Recommended Stories

  • 'Genshin Impact' now supports 120 fps on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPad Pro

    The popular iOS game Genshin Impact is taking advantage of the iPhone 13 Pro's higher-refresh ProMotion display with a new 120fps mode.

  • Clubhouse has a new high-quality audio option for musicians

    Clubhouse is becoming more useful to bands and singers with a new feature called music mode.

  • Tested: Which Sony 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS Is Better?

    Sony’s well-loved 70-200mm f2.8 workhorse lens is getting a makeover. Announced on Oct. 13, the Sony 70-200mm f2.8 GM OSS II has a number of improvements, including upgraded autofocus, an aperture ring, and improved optics. But, Sony says that the original lens isn’t going anywhere, at least not yet. So what’s the difference between the two lenses? Is the Sony 70-200mm f2.8 GM OSS II worth the higher price point?

  • Need an Affordable Lens for Bird Photography? Tamron Has You Covered

    Own a Sony camera and photograph birds? Well, you should check out our 70-300mm review. Did you act yet? These deals aren't going to last! The Tamron lens Instant Savings are back until October 31st! This time, you can score an even better price on lenses for the Sony FE camera system and more! If you're a Sony camera user, then you've probably read all that we've said before about Tamron's great value. Their Sony FE lenses are lightweight, useful, compact, fast to focus, and have weather resist

  • Improved and Really Fantastic: Sony 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II Review

    pgrading the five-year-old 70-200mm f2.8 GM OSS. And Sony-tographers are going to be pleased. The Sony 70-200mm f2.8 GM OSS II has a Mark II in the name, but many of the updates feel more significant than that. The lens is significantly lighter and the autofocus now has four motors and a lower close-up limit. Oh, and there’s a dedicated aperture ring too.

  • The 8 Best Camera Backpacks for Photography Gear

    Your valuable camera equipment doesn’t belong in any old backpack.

  • Best Smart Security Cameras in 2021: Protect your home

    Wireless home security cameras make up one of the most popular segments of the smart home market, and it’s easy to see why. These awesome devices let you see exactly what’s going on in and around your home at any time, from anywhere in the world. They can even alert you when there’s movement in … The post Best Smart Security Cameras in 2021: Protect your home appeared first on BGR.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As NFL, College Football Kick Off Lucrative Sports Betting Season?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As Crypto ETF Takes Shape? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • These are the businesses that made moves to South Florida in summer 2021

    The migration to Miami doesn't appear to be slowing down. A swarm of of founders, investors, startups and longtime businesses have entered the Miami market over the past 18 months, drawn to the region's low taxes, burgeoning tech sector and relaxed Covid-19 regulations. The trend is bringing more talent and investment dollars to Florida, which leads the Southeast U.S. for startup funding.

  • Citigroup earnings rise 48%, beating analyst estimates

    Citigroup Inc. said Thursday its net income climbed 48% to $4.6 billion, or $2.15 per share, from $3.1 billion, or $1.36 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue fell 1% to $17.2 billion including a pre-tax loss of about $680 million tied to the sale of its Australia consumer business unit. Excluding this item, revenue increased 3% amid growth in its institutional clients unit. The bank released $1.1 billion in loan loss reserves. Analysts expected Citi to earn $1.71 a share on revenue of $16.9

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite snap 3-session skid but Dow ensnared in longest losing skid in three weeks

    U.S. stocks ended mostly in positive territory Wednesday, halting a string of losses at three, as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's Sept. 21-22 policy meeting that seemed to underscore the cetnral bank's plan to dial back its monthly purchases of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities as evidence of inflation show that pricing pressures continue to percolate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower but almost unchanged at about 34,378. Still, it was the fourth straight

  • These quality dividend stocks have a built-in advantage that can keep you ahead of inflation in 2022

    Bill McMahon, chief investment officer at Charles Schwab Asset Management, favors consumer discretionary stocks that pay dividends and own beloved brands.

  • 20 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

    Gainers Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 52.1% to $0.6901 in pre-market trading after dipping 24% on Tuesday. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) rose 38% to $9.95 in pre-market trading. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $21. Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 26% to $1.01 in pre-market trading after Morgan Stanley reported a 10.3% passive stake in the company. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) rose 16.1

  • Done Deals: Poshmark Acquires Sneaker Authentication Platform Suede One + More News

    All the latest news about acquisitions, licensing and distribution deals.

  • AvidXchange stock stumbles out of the gate, opens below the IPO price

    AvidXchange Holdings Inc. received a relatively poor reception on its Wall Street debut, as the North Carolina-based accounts payable automation software provider's stock opened 3.6% below its IPO price, then fell further. The company said overnight that its upsized IPO priced at $25 a share, at the top of the recently raised expected range of between $23 and $25 a share. The company sold 26.4 million shares, up from previous expectations of 22.0 million shares, to raise $660.0 million. The stoc

  • 401(k) Plan vs. Stock-Picking: What's the Difference?

    No matter how good a stock-picker you are, it would be tough to beat a 401(k) plan over time given the tax advantages and possible employer match.