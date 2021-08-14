Surrey Canada Express Entry Immigration – Permanent Resident Consultancy Updated

You Deserve Immigration (604-501-6565) has announced the launch of an updated Express Entry service aimed at helping skilled workers and their families gain permanent residency in Canada.

The Surrey, British Columbia-based immigration consulting firm’s latest services are available to clients who have worked in Canada for at least one year.

More information is available at https://youdeserveimmigration.com

The recently updated services provide skilled workers and students who are already based in the country with an alternative route to permanent residency.

The federal Express Entry program, which was designed to make Canada more attractive to experienced professionals, is one of the fastest pathways to permanent residency. The program allows eligible applicants and their families to become permanent residents in a matter of months.

As part of the Express Entry system, candidates are ranked based on several key criteria including age, level of education, work experience, and French or English skills. These criteria are then used to determine which applicants will be offered permanent residency.

You Deserve Immigration works directly with clients to create and review their profiles in order to make a strong case for immigration. Working with an immigration consultant can give candidates the peace of mind that their profiles will be tailored to meet the country’s competitive legal requirements.

The agency examines case profiles to determine which Express Entry program is most suitable for each client. Currently, three programs exist: the Canadian Experience Class, the Federal Skilled Worker Program, and the Federal Skilled Trades Program.

Once an applicant’s program eligibility is determined, the agency works to prepare an Express Entry profile on their behalf. After the client has received an Invitation to Apply, they can then submit their permanent residency application. A Job Bank profile can also be created upon request.

You Deserve Immigration was founded in 2019 with the intent to provide a reasonable and affordable solution for Express Entry candidates who need assistance in filing their residency applications.

The company is headquartered in Vancouver Lower Mainland and lead by Jupinder Chahal and Amy Dhatt, highly-respected and experienced members of the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council. Dhatt and Chahal continue to dedicate themselves to providing speedy, reliable, and transparent immigration advice and services to aspiring Canadian residents.

A spokesperson for the agency said: “Before you start on your path, be sure that you know what to expect. We can assist you by giving you a clear picture of the immigration environment, your options, and the steps to take.”

