Surrogacy Market to hit USD 260.3 Million in 2027 | Growing at 6.8% CAGR | Says Brandessence Market Research

·9 min read

LONDON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Surrogacy Market size is expected to Reach USD 260.3 Million by 2027, Registering to Accelerate at a 6.8% CAGR, According to the most recent study by Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

BEMR_Logo
BEMR_Logo

The Global Surrogacy Market size was Valued at USD 164.2 Million in 2020. Growing number of infertility cases, rising number of fertility clinics and increasing prevalence of causative factors such as hormonal changes, alcohol consumption & other leading to infertility issue are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth the Global Surrogacy Market. "Surrogacy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Gestational, Traditional Surrogacy), By Technology (In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), Others), By Age Group (35 Years, 35-37 Years, 38-39 Years, 40-42 Years, 43-44 Years, Over 44 Years) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2028"

Get Sample of Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1724

Surrogacy Market Scope of Report:

The surrogacy market all over the world has been projected to show a significant amount of growth in the coming years. The growth is going to stay consistent as it is an innovation which is going to get more acceptance in the coming years.

Surrogacy refers to a method where assisted reproduction takes place. The process involves intended parents working with a surrogate who carries a baby until the birth takes place. There are two kinds of procedures which are there in assisted reproduction. The two processes are staged gestational and traditional procedures. The traditional technology is something that involves utilization of the eggs of this surrogate making the surrogate baby's biological mother.

The gestational process sees the surrogate not have any link biologically with a baby. There is a rise in the number of people who are suffering from infertility as a problem where the sperm counts are reducing. Also, the problems are occurring in sperm production and egg production. This is going to impact the overall surrogacy market positively. There are factors like stress, consumption of alcohol, hormone changes and consumption of steroids which is leading to a usage in infertility cases which therefore impacts the market positively.

Surrogacy Key Players: Major players in the surrogacy market have been working hard on making these processes more cost-effective and innovate in the procedures. They also spend significantly to spread awareness regarding the process. Some of these players are:

  • New Hope Fertility Center

  • Growing Generations LLC,

  • Care Fertility Group

  • IVI RMA Infertility,

  • Care Fertility Group,

  • Clinic Scanfert,

  • NOVA IVI Fertility,

  • Extraordinary Conceptions,

  • New Hope Fertility Center,

  • Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic

  • Houston Fertility Center,

  • Ovation Fertility,

  • others.

Surrogacy Market: Segmentation Analysis

Surrogacy market growth report shows that the market has been segmented based on type, end user, technology and region. On the basis of type, the global surrogacy market has been divided into traditional and gestational surrogacy. On the basis of technology, the global market has been segmented into intrauterine insemination (IUI), IVF with intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) and IVF without ICSI.

Based on type, the dominance in this market has been established by the gestational surrogacy and that is also expected to continue this trend in the coming years too as there is going to be higher adoption of this gestational technique by professionals who practice surrogacy. This segment is also going to see a lot of technological advancements. Furthermore, the traditional surrogacy has many legal and emotional complexities which the parents deal with and therefore it is going to be a method which is eventually going to be phased out as the gestational surrogacy takes the forefront in the surrogacy market.

On the basis of technology, the segment of IVF with ICSI has been accounting for the biggest share in the market and it is expected to show further growth in the coming year due to the reason that it has revolutionized the treatment in men. It requires lesser number of sperms which are penetrated into eggs by using injection techniques.

Recent Development: A Look Across the Pond to Surrogacy Developments in New York

April 9th, 2021; Surrogacy is increasingly becoming a popular option for the creation of families. However, the laws regulating such arrangements in many countries have struggled to keep up with societal changes, science and fertility treatment. New York has recently introduced new surrogacy laws, which legalise commercial gestational surrogacy, provide for pre-birth orders whilst seeking to protect the welfare of surrogates. Prior to the law's enactment, the practice was illegal in New York and gestational surrogacy agreements were not considered legally binding.

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1724

Surrogacy Market: Key Drivers

Major drivers which increase the surrogacy market share is the fact that there is a growing acceptance of surrogacy in the recent years. This is a process which has helped many parents all over the world have their off-springs. This positive change in the market has come after effective awareness drives. The technological advancements in the reproductive technologies have been seeing a rise in the awareness with regard to the treatment of infertility and the growth in fertility clinic numbers is expected to drive this market in the coming years.

The procedure however is expensive and has a very high cost and there are many countries which impose very strict regulations on surrogacy. This is going to restrict the global surrogacy market. People all over the world are facing various factors which lead to infertility that include sperm production, generic factors, age, diabetes and other reasons which may result in a lower sperm count which would lead to problems related to infertility in males. In females, there are other causes such as the hormonal disorders, abnormal cervix or uterus anatomy, stress, chemotherapy, blocked fallopian tube and so on.

There is a rise in the fertility clinics in addition to the growing awareness about the treatments that is propelling the growth of this business. There is also a rise in the prevalence of POS in women which leads to difficulties while conceiving a child and that results in the escalations in demand for surrogacy market. Factors that peg the market back are factors such as cost of the procedure. The procedure is expensive and out of the affordability of a small income groups. There are restrictions related to the market too where some countries do not allow surrogacy and that is another hindrance in the growth of the market.

Surrogacy Market: Key Trends

The surrogacy market recent trend shows that the covid pandemic has affected this market negatively like it has impacted the other markets. The global market has faced the brunt of the lockdowns which have been implemented by most countries in order to combat this pandemic. This saw most of these fertility clinics all over the world stop their functioning and it made them refuse the undertaking of new cases for a long time and that reflected in the non-treatment of infertility in the pandemic time. The process was deemed as being non urgent in many cases and that impacted the market significantly as it did not receive the support from authorities. Now that the markets are coming back to normal, it can be expected that the surrogacy market will be back to normal too.

Reginal Analysis:

The market which has dominated regionally has been the Asia-Pacific market which offers many opportunities. It is also cheaper in this region. Countries such as India have a good penetration of the market and the procedure is cheaper here in comparison to the other regions. Another factor which makes this surrogacy market lucrative here is the population which is increasing in this region and growth in income levels. This allows the digital identity companies to create more opportunities for surrogacy market here and help parents deliver off-springs.

On Special Requirement Surrogacy Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

  • U.S, Canada

Europe

  • Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

  • South_Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

  • Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

Get Full Access of all Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/surrogacy-market

Related Reports At Bellow:

  • In-Vitro Fertilization Market By Product Type (Equipment, Reagents), By Cycle Type (Fresh Donor IVF Cycles, Fresh Non-Donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Non-Donor IVF Cycles), Industry Analysis, Trends, And Forecast to 2028

  • Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instrument, {Sperm Separation System, Cryosystem, Incubator, Imaging System, Ovum Aspiration Pump, Cabinet, Micromanipulator, Laser Systems, Others}, Accessory & Disposable, Reagents & Media {Cryopreservation Media, Semen Processing Media, Ovum Processing Media, Embryo Culture Media}) By Technology (In Vitro-Fertilization, Artificial Insemination, Others), By End-User (Fertility Clinic, Hospital, Surgical Center, Clinical Research Institute) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2028

  • Dietary Fiber Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% by 2027

  • Citrus Oil Market Size is projected to Garner $ 9.06 Billion in 2028

  • Avocado Oil Market 2022: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Forecast To 2028

  • Shea Butter Market Scenario & Prominent Key Players Analysis 2022 to 2028 | Shea Radiance, Star Shea

  • Pulmonary Function Testing Systems Market Size To Cross $776.1 Million by 2028

  • Color Cosmetics Market size to hit USD 112.90 Billion in 2028

  • CRM Software Market to hit USD 100.63 Billion in 2028

i-Factor: Live Market intelligence platform

I-Factor is our guaranteed seal to keep our clients ahead of the competition, always. This knowledge platform delivers real-time updates on key economic indicators, competitive landscape, chang ing demand, trends, customized regional insights, and more. The platform visualizes key data points to help make decision making agile, trustworthy, and holistic. Register for free trail here @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/i-factor/login/userRegister

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com
Blog: Voice Recognition Companies
Follow Us: Linkedin
Mr. Vishal Sawant
Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com
Email: Sales@brandessenceresearch.com
Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155
Asia Office: +917447409162

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surrogacy-market-to-hit-usd-260-3-million-in-2027--growing-at-6-8-cagr--says-brandessence-market-research-301534133.html

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited

