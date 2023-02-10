Surveillance and security equipment market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --According to Technavio, the global surveillance and security equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 38,128.85 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.39%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 48% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the surveillance and security equipment market was valued at USD 48,740.86 million.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Surveillance and Security Equipment Market 2023-2027

Surveillance and security equipment market - Five forces

The global surveillance and security equipment market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Surveillance and security equipment market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Surveillance and security equipment market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on service (commercial and residential) and product (video camera, alarms, and access control).

The commercial segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The commercial segment includes establishments such as hotels, restaurants, retail stores, malls, private hospitals, and office complexes. The growing number of commercial establishments and rising awareness about effective asset and access point management to mitigate untoward security incidents increase the use of surveillance and security equipment for commercial purposes.

Geography overview

By geography, the global surveillance and security equipment market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global surveillance and security equipment market.

APAC is estimated to account for 48% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in APAC is driven by rapid urbanization and industrialization in countries such as China and India. Beijing, China. Many developed countries in the region have adopted surveillance and security equipment due to the technological maturity of industries and the need to safeguard their citizens. These developed countries have a mature end-user base for surveillance and security equipment due to the standardization of industries and the presence of a framework for public safety. The focus on infrastructural development by emerging economies is also driving the growth of the market in the region.

Surveillance and security equipment market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The need to mitigate criminal activities and terrorist attacks is notably driving market growth.

The increasing number of terrorist attacks, especially in countries such as the US and the UK, has necessitated the deployment of surveillance and security equipment.

The governments of several countries have imposed stringent regulations that require the installation of surveillance and security equipment in public locations such as hypermarkets, hospitals, airports, ports, and railway stations to curb criminal and terrorist activities.

Therefore, the deployment of such equipment will drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Predictive crime monitoring is an emerging trend in the market.

Some surveillance and security equipment employ AI for predictive crime monitoring.

AI is expected to analyze facial recognition, micro-expressions, and behavioral anomalies to predict the probability of crimes before they are committed.

Moreover, the advent of predictive crime monitoring will increase the number of strategic partnerships and result in the development of innovative products.

Hence, advanced AI in conjunction with facial recognition and gait analysis to predict the probability of people committing crimes will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The issues related to privacy are major challenges impeding the market growth.

Public surveillance systems may cover private areas such as apartments and offices without the consent of owners, which would result in a privacy breach.

In addition, surveillance in stores and streets can also be misused for voyeurism, wherein women may be spied on and sexually exploited.

Therefore, the line between legitimate monitoring and intrusion is blurred which will hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this surveillance and security equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the surveillance and security equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the surveillance and security equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the surveillance and security equipment industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of surveillance and security equipment market vendors

Related Reports:

The homeland security surveillance camera market share is expected to increase by USD 4.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66%. The growing focus on public place protection is notably driving the homeland security surveillance camera market growth, although factors such as issues related to privacy may impede the market growth.

The video surveillance market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.33% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 28,796.25 million. The need to mitigate criminal activities and terrorist attacks is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as issues related to privacy may impede the market growth.

Surveillance And Security Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 38,128.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.63 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aiphone Corp., Allegion Public Ltd. Co., Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Costar Video Systems, CP PLUS International, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Techwin America, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Sony Group Corp., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Tiandy Technologies Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., and Zicom SaaS Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

