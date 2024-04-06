Survey examines economic impact of fishing tournament

Apr. 6—MASSENA — A survey shows the economic impact anglers have had on the region when they come to the north country for fishing tournaments.

Linda McQuinn, the town of Massena's grant writer, used four pie charts to detail the results during the Massena Town Board's monthly meeting. But, she cautioned that some information needs more investigation before firming up the numbers.

"This data was collected as part of a survey that was done in 2022 during the Toyota Series tournament. There was a survey that was administered to all of the anglers who would participate. They didn't have to do anything except stand in line and wait to be called up to weigh their fish, and I had individuals working both sides of the line where they asked more questions," she said.;

The first pie chart focused on where anglers lived who had come for the tournament. McQuinn said the largest number of responses was 11% of the anglers coming from Pennsylvania.

The second questioned asked how long they had been in the area.

"We had it broken down into four categories — less than a week, more than a week, less than two weeks, or less than a month," McQuinn said. "We had 49.4% who were in the area less than a week, and 41.5% were here longer than a week, which sort of coincides with what you typically find with the Toyota Series, which is a three-day event. You do have folks coming in for practice prior to the event and they try to bring their families with them. So, the duration of stay tells us that people were coming in here for at least a week."

Anglers were also asked about their lodging while in the area.

"We simply filled in what they told us. So, campsites, hotels, Airbnb, perhaps staying with a friend or family, and then there were some anomalies with this. We had people saying they stayed in Massena or outside, and one person actually reported that they stayed in their car. I guess they couldn't find lodging or whatever, or didn't have the resources," she said.

McQuinn said they were still checking that data "because some of it doesn't really coincide."

"But, at this point in time, it appears that 42% of the people who came in stayed in hotels. I'm wanting to check that because a lot of folks said they stayed in a campsite because it was really nice and they were bringing their families with them. So, we want to go back and check that data," she said.

The final questioned asked how much money anglers had spent while in the area — less than $500, $500 to less than $1,000, or $1,000 to less than $5,000. She said she was still examining that data, but it appeared the largest group was 59.7% who said they spent from $1,000 to less than $5,000.

"So, it does help us to understand the impact that we are seeing with tournaments where we're having a number of anglers, a number of boats, and people staying here for a greater period of time," McQuinn said.

The study will be wrapped up this month and included as part of a grant application, she said.