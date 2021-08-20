Survey finds major--and potentially lasting--changes in K-12 schools' curricular choices during the pandemic

Many educators "mixed and matched" commercial, self-developed, and open-source materials and state they are likely to continue using digital instructional materials post-pandemic

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An annual survey conducted by Bay View Analytics of K-12 teachers and administrators in the U.S. found that the sudden shift to remote instruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic spurred significant and potentially lasting changes to the landscape of instructional materials.

K-12 teacher previous experience teaching online

The shift to online instruction was a significant change that will have lasting effects in classrooms

The study, A Year Apart: Adapting Curricula for a Pandemic, was conducted by Bay View Analytics in partnership with Online Learning Consortium and funded by a grant from The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation. It is based on a representative sample of 2,168 K-12 teachers and administrators in U.S. school districts in March 2021. The report shows that the majority of teachers were forced to make moderate or considerable curricula changes as they made the switch to remote instruction. Additionally, the results suggest that these changes, and increased adoption of digital tools in the classroom, are here to stay.

Key findings from the report include:

74% of teachers reported that they were teaching remotely or using some combination of remote and in-person instruction; 58% of respondents reported having no prior online teaching experience.

The new curriculum materials were acquired from commercial sources (33%) or were primarily developed by teachers (25%). Open-source curricula were used by 37% of districts for supplementary materials, and 97% of teachers used some form of video instruction.

Teachers with prior online experience had greater awareness of Open Educational Resources (OER) and licensing types; they were 14% more aware of Creative Commons and public domain, and 9% more aware or likely to have heard of OER.

"The shift to online instruction was a significant change that will have lasting effects in classrooms," notes Dr. Julia Seaman, Research Director at Bay View Analytics. "Post-pandemic, we expect teachers to continue to use the digital tools they found most helpful. In addition, this increased exposure to online teaching will likely lead to greater awareness of open digital curricula options like OER and Creative Commons."

The complete report, A Year Apart: Adapting Curricula for a Pandemic, is released under a Creative Commons license and is available for download at https://www.bayviewanalytics.com/oer.html. An associated infographic is available at https://www.bayviewanalytics.com/reports/infographic/k-12_oer_ayearapart_infographic.pdf.

K-12 teachers teaching mode by grade level

