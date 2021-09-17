U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,139.45
    -451.29 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Survey Finds Majority of Employees Have Instant Access to Pay and Benefits Information

·2 min read

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 88 percent of employees have instant access to their pay and benefits information no matter where they are currently working, according to results from the 2021 "Getting Paid In America" survey conducted by the American Payroll Association (APA). This is an increase of four percent over last year's results.

"For today's workforce, self-service technology has become table-stakes," said Tom Hammond, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Product Management at Paychex. "Employees expect the technology they use to select and maintain benefits, report time worked, request time off and facilitate them getting paid to deliver the same streamlined, intuitive user experience as the technology they use in all other aspects of their daily lives."

Workplace technologies such as employee self-service portals empower employees to view their payroll and human resource information anywhere they have Internet access. This has been especially useful for employees who are continuing to work remotely due to the pandemic. Self-service portals provide multiple options for users to view their pay statements, enter time and attendance information, sign up for employee benefits, and monitor time-off at their convenience.

The annual survey asked, "Does your employer provide an employee self-service portal, where you can access your pay and benefits information online?" Nearly 88 percent of respondents, approximately 18,654 people, indicated their employer provides an online employee self-service portal.

"Employees want their payroll team to help them get early access to their earned wages, provide tools to model future earnings, and educate them on strategies to maximize net pay. To achieve this, organizations must prioritize modernizing their payroll function," said Jayson Saba, Senior Director of Product Marketing at UKG.

The "Getting Paid In America" survey was held in conjunction with the APA's annual public awareness campaign National Payroll Week, September 6-10. Over 22,000 individuals responded to the survey, providing insight into how individuals are paid in America. For complete survey results, visit www.nationalpayrollweek.com.

The APA is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit the APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/survey-finds-majority-of-employees-have-instant-access-to-pay-and-benefits-information-301379804.html

SOURCE The American Payroll Association

