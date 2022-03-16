U.S. markets open in 8 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,256.00
    -6.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,496.00
    -36.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,458.25
    +6.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,960.70
    -4.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.98
    +0.54 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.00
    -11.70 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    -0.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0972
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.83
    -1.94 (-6.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3055
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.1800
    -0.1200 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,175.49
    +380.55 (+0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    881.03
    +13.77 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,652.78
    +306.30 (+1.21%)
     

New Survey from Momentive and AAPI Data Offers Important Correctives on Hate in America

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Momentive Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MNTV
Momentive Inc.
Momentive Inc.

Data reveal hate crimes broadly affecting Asian, Black, and other communities of color; Asian American men also report significant hate incidents

SAN MATEO, Calif. and RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One year ago, on March 16, 2021, a lone white gunman entered three spas in the Atlanta area and killed eight people—including six Asian American women, one white woman, one white man—and injured one Hispanic man. The Atlanta killings built on a backdrop of increased violence and hate incidents targeting Asian Americans, with findings from our survey last year indicating that about one in six Asian American adults had experienced hate incidents since the start of the pandemic.

New data on the anniversary of the Atlanta spa killings reveal that hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs) remain a serious issue. With 16 percent of Asian American adults and 14 percent of Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islander adults reporting a hate incident since the beginning of 2021, these proportions suggest that nearly 3 million AAPI adults have experienced a hate incident in a little over a year.

The 2022 survey data reveal that Asian Americans are not alone in experiences of hate violence. Critically, all non-white groups report experiencing hate crimes or hate incidents in the period from January 2021 through early March 2022—from 17 percent among Black adults, to 16 percent among Asian Americans, 15 percent among Native Americans, 14 percent among Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, and 13 percent among Latinos. Only 6 percent of White adults report experiencing a hate incident over the same period.

As we reflect on the anniversary of the 2021 shootings of 6 Asian women in Atlanta, it is also impossible to ignore the role of gender in shaping how we understand hate crimes and hate incidents. The 2022 Momentive/AAPI Data survey results show that Asian American women and men experience hate crimes and hate incidents at similar levels—28 percent and 30 percent, respectively, report having ever experienced hate incidents and 16 percent, or about one out of six in each group, report having experienced hate incidents since the beginning of 2021.

This pattern, consistent over the past two years, is different from data from community reporting websites showing twice as many incidents involving Asian American women than men. This suggests that Asian American women are more likely than Asian American men to file incident reports with community organizations. More generally, accounts of self-reported incidents fail to capture the full scale of anti-Asian hate incidents—thus, for example, the Stop AAPI Hate organization had logged about 11,000 hate incidents involving AAPIs as of December 2021, far short of the 3 million estimated incidents based on our survey findings.

Key findings about Asian Americans’ and Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders’ experiences with hate crimes and discrimination include the following:

  • All racial groups experienced a hate crime or hate incident in early 2022 at similar rates to one another (10% of Black adults, followed by 9% of multiracial adults, 8% of Pacific Islanders, 8% of Asian Americans, 8% of Native Americans, 7% of Latinos, and 4% of White adults say that have experienced a hate crime or hate incident this year).

  • These numbers may increase in 2022 with the reopening of the American economy. In our March 2021 survey, 10% of AAPIs reported being a victim of a hate crime or hate incident since the start of the year. Our March 2022 survey shows that 15 percent of AAPI adults had reported the same over the 2021 calendar year.

  • Similar to previous surveys, Black people are most likely to have ever experienced a hate crime or hate incident (35%). Nearly 30% of Asian and Native Americans say they have ever experienced a hate crime or hate incident.

  • Nearly half (48%) of the general public believes that hate crimes against AAPI individuals have increased from the previous year, higher than what the general public believes for the Black (29%) or Latino (20%) community.

AAPI women and men experience similar rates of hate crimes, but express different concerns

  • AAPI women and men report hate crime experiences at similar rates over the past two years. For instance, since the start of 2022 (16%) of both AAPI women and men say they have experienced a hate crime or hate incident.

  • AAPI women are less confident that justice will be served (54%) if they reported a hate crime when compared to AAPI men (62%). Further, AAPI women are more concerned about future hate crimes (85%) compared to AAPI men (80%).

The survey also provides insights into a range of experiences with racial discrimination and racial identity among AAPIs and other groups.

  • More than one-third (34%) of Black people, 28% of Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders, 23% of Asian Americans, 18% of Latinos, and 16% of Native/American Indians say that their race is a very relevant aspect of their background when it comes to how they are treated at work.

  • Two-thirds (63%) of AAPI adults consider themselves a person of color (compared with 87% of Black people, 48% of Latinos, 49% of Native or American Indians, 6% of whites).

  • AAPIs who say they are a person of color are more aware of the increase of hate crimes against their community (58% vs 39%).

  • AAPIs are among those most likely to say race is a relevant aspect of their identity at work (compared with 58% of Black people, 57% of AAPI, 41% of Latinos, 39% of Native Americans, 20% of whites).

“We are grateful for the partnership with the leadership at Momentive,” said Karthick Ramakrishnan, founder of AAPI Data. “These data are much needed to inform our understanding of hate crimes, racial bias and racial discrimination in the United States,” he added.

“These trends help to add critical context and data to the ways in which hate crimes and more everyday experiences with racial discrimination affect all non-white groups in the country,” said Janelle Wong, AAPI Data’s co-director.

“These data provide new and essential context on the persistent impact of the tragic events of the past year,” says Jon Cohen, Chief Research Officer at Momentive. “Getting fresh insight into the incidences of hate crimes along with reports of day-to-day discrimination shine a spotlight on how AAPI individuals are thinking about and expressing their identities.”

The 2022 AAPI Data/Momentive survey results can be found in the blog sections of each organization’s web site: https://aapidata.com/blog/ and https://www.surveymonkey.com/curiosity/aapi-data-2022/.

Methodology: This Momentive poll was conducted online March 2-9, 2022 among a total sample of 16,901 adults ages 18 and over, including 1,991 Asian or Asian Americans and 186 Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islanders living in the United States. Respondents for these surveys were selected from more than two million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. SurveyMonkey used a third-party panel provider to obtain additional sample with quotas for Asian or Asian American and Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander respondents. The modeled error estimate for the full sample is plus or minus 1.0 percentage points and for the following subgroups: Asians+/- 3.0 percentage points, Blacks +/- 3.0 percentage points, Hispanics +/- 3.5 percentage points, Whites +/- 1.5 percentage points, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islanders +/- 8.0 percentage points. Data have been weighted for age, race, sex, education, citizenship status, and geography using the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States age 18 and over. An additional smoothing parameter for political party identification based on aggregates of SurveyMonkey research surveys is included.

About Momentive

Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV—maker of SurveyMonkey) is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive products, including SurveyMonkey and Momentive brand and market insights solutions, empower ​decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. Millions of users rely on Momentive to fuel market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai.

CONTACT: Media Contacts: Ryan Vinh info@aapidata.org Momentive PR pr@momentive.ai


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • Sanctions-savaged Russia teeters on brink of historic default

    The economic cost of Russia's assault on Ukraine was fully exposed on Wednesday as Vladimir Putin's sanctions-ravaged government teetered on the brink of its first international debt default since the Bolshevik revolution. Moscow was due to pay $117 million in interest on two dollar-denominated sovereign bonds it had sold back in 2013. One described it as the most closely watched government debt payment since Greece's default at the height of the euro zone crisis.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • British Pound Bounces From Large Round Figure

    The British pound has bounced a bit from the 1.30 level during the trading session on Tuesday, which makes sense as the psychology attached to these big figures quite often causes a reaction.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/15: Marvell, Amazon, CrowdStrike

    Jim Cramer says investors shouldn't worry too much about when it's safe to go back into the markets, but they should plot their next moves carefully.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.

  • How To Play The Biggest Commodity Supply Squeeze In History

    Metals prices are breaking records left and right, and one Canadian miner looks poised to take advantage of what might go down in history as the biggest commodity supply squeeze of all time

  • Why GlobalFoundries Soared Double Digits Today

    Shares of third-party semiconductor foundry GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) were soaring today, up 13.5% as of 2:03 p.m. ET. There wasn't any specific news out of the company today, but it was a good day for technology stocks, which bounced back from a brutal multi-day sell-off. Historically, the semiconductor industry has been known to be cyclical.

  • SoftBank Founder Son Loses $25 Billion in Tech’s Brutal Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Masayoshi Son, SoftBank Group Corp.’s billionaire founder, checks the chart. Then again. Another time. And once more for good measure.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Denies Advanced Knowledge of Russia’s WarLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeLately it’s only mo

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]