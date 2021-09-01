U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,535.79
    +13.11 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,372.78
    +12.05 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,371.45
    +112.21 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.13
    +18.36 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.31
    -0.19 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.18 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1847
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3070
    +0.0030 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3782
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0030
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,795.17
    +1,574.85 (+3.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,270.86
    +57.70 (+4.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Survey says: Women are skipping cancer screenings during pandemic, but they plan to get 'back on the books'

·7 min read

September and October bring focus on women's health through gynecologic and breast cancer awareness

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has increased hesitation among women to attend routine, potentially lifesaving cancer screenings, but a recent survey shows their intention to get "back on the books."

Courtesy: Prevent Cancer Foundation
Courtesy: Prevent Cancer Foundation

September and October bring focus on women's health after survey shows their intention to get "back on the books."

Prevent Cancer Foundation® released an August 2021 survey conducted with 2,003 women and people assigned female at birth between the ages of 21 and 60 years old located throughout the U.S. The survey shows mixed results for long-term cancer prevention.

The Foundation is the only U.S.-based nonprofit organization focused solely on cancer prevention and early detection.

Ninety percent of women say when local pandemic restrictions were lifted, they engaged in normal activities, such as visiting family and friends, dining out and shopping, but only 48% of women visited their doctors' offices, according to the survey.

The Foundation is encouraging women to prioritize routine preventive care, such as annual exams and cancer screenings.

"With September being Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month and October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, there's an opportunity to place a spotlight on women's health and increase cancer prevention and early detection," said Jody Hoyos, president and chief operating officer of the Prevent Cancer Foundation. "We're hopeful awareness will lead to action and women will get their preventive screenings 'back on the books.'"

During the pandemic

The survey found that 74% of women who received a COVID-19 vaccine were hesitant to visit a doctor's office during the first year and a half of the pandemic and that 31% of the women who did not schedule a breast or cervical screening say they were worried about being exposed to the coronavirus.

Twenty-eight percent of all women surveyed did not schedule a breast cancer screening and 26% did not schedule a cervical cancer screening during the pandemic.

"These cancer screenings are some of the most important steps women can take to take care of their health, including during the pandemic when other obligations may have taken priority," said Dr. Angela Jones, M.D., FACOG, a board-certified obstetrics and gynecology expert. "Annual doctor visits can play a critical role in detecting cancer early before physical signs or symptoms appear. The earlier cancer is found, the better the odds for successful treatment."

After vaccine rollout

Women are reporting that they feel more comfortable about scheduling doctors' appointments now that vaccines for COVID-19 are readily available.

  • 74% of women say they feel more comfortable going to their health care providers now than prior to the vaccine rollout.

  • 65% of women say they plan to prioritize scheduling breast and cervical screenings before the beginning of 2022.

  • 58% of women between the ages of 21 and 39 who postponed, canceled or did not show up to their cervical or breast screenings during the pandemic say they plan to reschedule their appointments before the new year. That percentage increases to 61% for women 40 to 60 years old.

Non-pandemic factors

Though the pandemic took a toll on women's preventive health routines, it was not the only reason for canceled or postponed cancer screenings:

  • Nearly a quarter of women (24%) ages 40 to 60 say it's been more than 36 months since their last appointment with their OB/GYN or primary care provider.

  • Nearly 40% of women reported having worries about feeling pain or discomfort and/or feelings of awkwardness during a routine breast or cervical cancer examination.

An information gap

The survey findings suggest an information gap that hinders women from receiving lifesaving preventive health care. Half of women don't know how often they should be screened for cervical and breast cancers. The numbers are more disconcerting for younger women and women of color.

Half of women in the U.S. between the ages of 21 and 60 don't know how often they should be screened for cervical cancer. Looking at this by age and race, the numbers show a more detailed picture:

  • 62% of women between ages 21 and 24 say they don't know how often they should be screened for cervical cancer.

  • 55% of women ages 21 to 39 say they don't know how often they should be screened for cervical cancer.

  • 42% of women ages 40 to 60 say they don't know how often they should be screened for cervical cancer.

  • 53% of white women say they do know how often they should be screened for cervical cancer, while the numbers are reversed for women of color, with 53% of Black women, 53% of Latina women and 57% of Asian women saying they don't know how often they should be screened for cervical cancer.

Forty-two percent of women say they don't know how often they should be screened for breast cancer. Again, the numbers are greater for younger women and women of color:

  • 54% of women ages 21 to 39 and 26% of women ages 40 to 60 say they don't know how often they should be screened for breast cancer.

  • 47% of Black women, 47% of Latina women, 54% of Asian women and 37% of white women say they don't know how often they should be screened for breast cancer.

OB/GYNs and information sources

OB/GYNs provide the key to women getting their routine cancer screenings back on the books, because 43% of women consider their OB/GYN to be their primary care provider. That increases to more than one of every two women, or 51%, among women ages 21 to 39.

OB/GYNs are in a prime position to help women understand the importance of routine cancer screenings, but the survey found that information regarding preventive care needs to extend past the walls of doctors' offices:

  • Nearly one in five (19%) women say they have not received information regarding health and cancer screenings specific to women from anyone or anywhere.

  • About one in six (17%) women ages 40 to 60 say they haven't received information regarding health and cancer screenings specific to women.

  • More than one in six (18%) women ages 21 to 24 say they've received information regarding health and cancer screenings specific to women from social media.

The survey findings also suggest that women could better use their connections with each other to promote their health care activity: 61% of women say they don't often remind their female friends, family members and loved ones to get routine cancer screenings.

Women can find more information about early detection and cancer screenings by visiting the Prevent Cancer Foundation website. Early detection saves lives.

About the Prevent Cancer Foundation®

The Prevent Cancer Foundation® is celebrating 35 years as the only U.S. nonprofit organization focused solely on saving lives across all populations through cancer prevention and early detection. Through research, education, outreach and advocacy, we have helped countless people avoid a cancer diagnosis or detect their cancer early enough to be successfully treated.

The Foundation is rising to meet the challenge of reducing cancer deaths by 40% by 2035. To achieve this, we are committed to investing $20 million for innovative technologies to detect cancer early and advance multi-cancer screening, $10 million to expand cancer screening and vaccination access to medically underserved communities, and $10 million to educate the public about screening and vaccination options. For more information, please visit www.preventcancer.org.

Courtesy: Prevent Cancer Foundation
Courtesy: Prevent Cancer Foundation
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/survey-says-women-are-skipping-cancer-screenings-during-pandemic-but-they-plan-to-get-back-on-the-books-301367656.html

SOURCE Prevent Cancer Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • AbbVie Stock: Why A New FDA Order Hit It Harder Than Rivals Pfizer, Lilly

    AbbVie stock collapsed Wednesday after the FDA said it would have to add a warning to the label for arthritis drug Rinvoq.

  • Regeneron Is More Than a Covid Play. This Drug Could Be the World’s Biggest Selling by 2030.

    Benchmark analyst Aydin Huseynov wrote that the company's Dupixent, for autoimmune diseases, could be the top-selling drug in the world by 2030.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Penny stocks, you either love them or you hate them. One of the obvious draws of these stocks trading for under $5 per share is the ability to get more bang for your buck. And should these bargain priced stocks see their share prices rise by only a small amount, the rewards can be staggering. However, before jumping right into an investment in a penny stock, Wall Street pros advise looking at the bigger picture and considering other factors beyond just the price tag. For some names that fall int

  • Why A Roche-Partnered Alzheimer's Drug Sent AC Immune Stock Flying

    AC Immune said Tuesday its drug slowed cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients in a test, and ACIU stock rocketed.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    An analyst on Wall Street thinks the company's commercial and development pipeline has been underestimated.

  • Medicare isn’t as broken as it sounds

    Politicians could fix Medicare's shaky finances, if they had the courage to make a few tough choices.

  • Majority of U.S. companies may mandate COVID-19 vaccine in coming months - survey

    In the face of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, spurred by the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant, that has strained the U.S. health care system, many companies have come out with mask mandates and changed their vaccination policies. Google's parent Alphabet Inc, Walmart Inc, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are among the growing list of employers requiring some or all staff to get the vaccine.

  • Is BMY Stock A Buy After A Second-Quarter Beat As Revlimid Rivals Loom?

    Is BMY stock a buy after its second-quarter earnings beat forecasts and as investors look ahead to Revlimid generics?

  • Mass. doctor on COVID vaccines, antibody levels

    A new study suggests the COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna generates twice as many antibodies as the vaccine from Pfizer.

  • LPCN: Liver Biopsy Results

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:LPCN READ THE FULL LPCN RESEARCH REPORT LiFT Liver Biopsy Results On August 25 th , 2021 Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) released liver biopsy results for its Phase II LiFT study in NASH. LiFT , or Liver Fat Intervention with Oral Testosterone, is a Phase II clinical study designed to evaluate LPCN 1144 oral testosterone in men with biopsy-confirmed NASH. Primary endpoint

  • What to Know About Mu, a New Covid Variant Detected in 39 Countries

    The Mu variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 that is now responsible for a growing proportion of cases in Colombia, and which has been detected in 39 countries around the world, is now a "variant of interest."

  • Cathie Wood Is Scooping Up Shares of These 2 Pandemic Winners. Should You?

    Cathie Wood is known for her success over the long term. That's why so many of us love to follow her lead. Her biggest fund, Ark Innovation ETF, has steadily outperformed the S&P 500 for the past five years, for example.

  • Philips Starts Replacing & Repairing Faulty Respiratory, Sleep Devices In US

    ​​​​​Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE: PHG) said it would start repairing and replacing millions of respiratory devices in the U.S. and most of its other markets by the end of September, addressing potential health risks caused by the machines. The company recalled up to four million of its respiratory devices and ventilators in June, as it said a foam part might degrade and become toxic, potentially causing cancer. Related Content: Suffers' Lose Sleep After Philips' Recall Of Sleep Apnea Machine. P

  • COVID 19 Stocks -- Vaccines, Diagnostics, or Treatments?

    You can divide COVID-19 healthcare stocks into three broad categories: vaccines, diagnostics, and treatments. Taylor Carmichael still likes the vaccine space, and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) remains his favorite investment in that sector. Patrick Bafuma has his eye on the diagnostic side, and he believes CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) is the winner going forward.

  • Merck, Ridgeback start Phase 3 trial of oral drug to prevent COVID-19

    Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said Wednesday that they have started a Phase 3 trial of molnupiravir, and oral antiviral therapeutics for the prevention of COVID-19 infection. Merck's stock gained 0.4% in premarket trading. The drug makers said the study is enrolling people at least 18 years old who live in the same house as someone who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and had symptoms. Primary endpoints include percentage of participants with COVID-19 through day 14, the

  • With more than 1,300 Americans dying each day from COVID, experts say penalizing the unvaccinated works better than incentives

    Krispy Kreme recently announced that it is doubling its doughnut-a-day offer. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is offering free Avengers comic books to persuade the teen set. According to the New York Times tracker, 1,346 Americans are dying each day from the virus, an increase of 93% over two weeks ago.

  • 3 Things About Pfizer That Smart Investors Know

    Many companies go through transformations. It's where Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) finds itself with a relatively new leader bent on reestablishing its scientific roots. Since CEO Albert Bourla took the chief operating officer role in January 2018, the company has spun off its generics and off-patent drugs in a venture that became Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and given control of its consumer health business to GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) through a joint venture.

  • 21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

    Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com. However, because the coronavirus actually has a spectrum of symptoms—some so mild they are barely noticeable or easily confused with somethin

  • Unvaccinated Americans are ‘irresponsibly filling up our ERs and ICUs’: doctor

    As the U.S. reaches an average of 100,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time since January, doctors are urging more Americans to get vaccinated, saying it is ‘key’ to getting control of the virus.

  • More U.S. companies are mulling surcharges for unvaccinated employees

    The company crackdown on unvaccinated workers could be coming, in the form of more mandates and more financial penalties, a new survey suggests. One week after Delta Air Lines announced a $200 monthly surcharge on unvaccinated workers, the Willis Towers Watson survey of 961 companies says 17% of those polled are eyeing that route as well. The human resources consulting firm survey suggests there’s hardening approach from employers as they try striking the balance between keeping staff, and also keeping a healthy workforce while the delta variant sends COVID-19 cases surging.