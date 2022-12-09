U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

Survey: Surgeons Concerned About Impending Cuts to Surgical Care That Will Harm Patient Care Already Affected by Worker Shortages and Inflation

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of more than 1,000 surgeons across the country reiterates concerns that impending cuts to surgical care, set to take effect on January 1, 2023, will lead to a decrease in Medicare patient intake, increased delays to care, and longer wait times for patients in surgical practices. These survey results support the efforts of the over one million physician and non-physician healthcare providers joining together in urging congressional leadership to stop the full cut to Medicare payments through a Week of Action.

(PRNewsfoto/Surgical Care Coalition)
(PRNewsfoto/Surgical Care Coalition)

"Our survey results confirm that the impending cuts to Medicare payments will be disastrous for patients and their access to life-saving and life-altering care," said Patricia L. Turner, MD, MBA, FACS, American College of Surgeons Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer. "As our population continues to age, more and more seniors depend on Medicare to receive the care they need. Congressional leadership must protect patients by stopping the full cut to Medicare payments so healthcare providers can focus on delivering high-quality care to patients."

The survey, conducted for the American College of Surgeons, a founding member of the Surgical Care Coalition, found:

  • Around two-thirds of members expect patients will be faced with delays to care (68%) or longer wait times (65%). These are up from 56% and 57%, respectively, in 2021.

  • One-in-three (33%) members say there will be a change in their Medicare patient intake if the cuts were to go into effect, up from 25% in 2021.

  • While members report feeling the impact from supply chain issues and inflation, surgeons are also sounding the siren around healthcare worker shortages.

About the Surgical Care Coalition

The Surgical Care Coalition advocates for access to quality surgical care for all Americans. The Surgical Care Coalition is comprised of 14 professional associations that proudly represent the more than 180,000 surgeons and anesthesiologists working across the country with a common goal of improving the quality of care, and quality of life, for all patients.

CONTACT: media@surgicalcare.org

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/survey-surgeons-concerned-about-impending-cuts-to-surgical-care-that-will-harm-patient-care-already-affected-by-worker-shortages-and-inflation-301698868.html

SOURCE Surgical Care Coalition

