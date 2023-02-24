Surveying Equipment Market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.83% by 2027, Historic market size is valued at USD 9,451.10 million in 2017 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surveying equipment market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,859.43 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.83%. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021.The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Surveying Equipment Market 2023-2027

Surveying equipment market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Offerings –

FARO Technologies Inc. - The company offers surveying equipment that makes on-site measurement easy and fast, reducing inspection cycle times.

Kolida Instrument Co. Ltd. - The company offers surveying equipment that measures 3D coordinates by tracking a target that the user moves from one point to another on the object being measured.

Hexagon Co. - The company offers surveying equipment that helps to measure, process, report, and share information efficiently and accurately.

Vendor Landscape –

The global surveying equipment market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer surveying equipment in the market are Aparna Agencies, FARO Technologies Inc., Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co. Ltd., Hexagon AB, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Ohmex Ltd., PASI srl, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Seafloor Systems Inc., Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd., South Surveying and Mapping Instruments Co. Ltd., SURVEY COPTER, Target Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., Trimble Inc., Turner Morris, and Valeport Ltd. and others.



The global surveying equipment market consists of many global and local vendors. There is strong competition among major vendors. International vendors compete in terms of quality, features, functionalities, and services. They invest in R& D and innovation in advanced technology to maintain their market foothold. Vendors also try to increase their share by targeting emerging economies like Asia and Latin America.

Surveying Equipment Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Application (Land application and Hydrographic application), Product (Total stations and theodolites levels, GNSS system, UAV, Pipe lasers, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The land application segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This is due to the growing investments in building public properties like bridges, highways, roads, and expressways in various countries. The rise of passengers and freight, primarily in the APAC and Europe regions has been driving significant growth in the global market. The market for high-speed rail has a high potential in Europe because of the high demand to connect various European regions by railways.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global surveying equipment market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global surveying equipment market.

APAC is estimated to account for 48% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to the many countries in the region which have technological capabilities and are also investing in land surveying tools. The vendors in the region are deploying highly competitive pricing strategies through aftermarket support services fueling the regional market growth. India and China are rapidly adopting drones for commercial applications, including land surveying. For instance, in April 2020, under the Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme launched by the Government of India (GoI), drone surveying is used for the demarcation of rural areas. Factors like these are anticipated to foster the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Surveying Equipment Market – Market Dynamics



Leading Drivers - The development of existing rail infrastructure is driving major investments in the railway market in APAC. APAC countries account for a major share of the investment in railways globally. For instance, in India, around 2,800 km of the new track of railway lines will be installed to decongest the existing railway tracks. The government of India has also planned for three freight corridors: East-West, North-South, and East Coast. They will ensure the fast movement of goods and take the load of the existing rail network. The growth in the construction industry in the US is also a driving factor for the market's growth.

Key Trends - The uptake of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for civil applications offer tremendous opportunities for air-based activities. The opportunities include factors like being able to survey Hazardous or difficult-to-reach areas without human intervention. The rapid progress in the development of robotics, artificial intelligence, low-cost sensors, satellite systems, big data, and genetics is opening whole new sectors of ocean use and research. Trends like this drive major demand in the global surveying equipment market.

Major challenges - The US and global economies have been undergoing a period of moderate to slow growth and unprecedented volatility that harms the industry. It harms market growth because the construction industry is highly sensitive to national and regional macroeconomics. Furthermore, fluctuations in the price of crude oil harmed the profitability and performance of upstream oil and gas companies. Upstream oil and gas companies are adversely affected when crude oil prices fall since the price at which crude oil is sold is determined by the market conditions even though production costs are largely fixed.

What are the key data covered in this Surveying Equipment Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Surveying Equipment Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Surveying Equipment Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Surveying Equipment Market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Surveying Equipment Market vendors

Surveying Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.83% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2859.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.08 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aparna Agencies, FARO Technologies Inc., Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co. Ltd., Hexagon AB, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Ohmex Ltd., PASI srl, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Seafloor Systems Inc., Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd., South Surveying and Mapping Instruments Co. Ltd., SURVEY COPTER, Target Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., Trimble Inc., Turner Morris, and Valeport Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

