Survival Foods Market Size to Surpass US$ 8.77 Billion by 2030, The Brainy Insights

The growing cases of floods and storms in the region have increased the demand for the survival food market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period due to growing awareness for preparedness in some disasters.

Newark, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global survival foods market is expected to grow from USD 5.89 billion in 2022 to USD 8.77 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



It has been observed that there is an increase in geopolitical tension globally. For instance, the Ukraine conflict is happening, and on the other side, the uncertainty in the South China Sea is growing. The geopolitical Risk Index, generated by the US Federal Reserve, is at its most elevated point since the attack on Iraq in 2003. In the last decade, it has been observed that the world is moving away from the unipolar world concept in which the US-dominated diplomatic, economic, military and geopolitical spheres as China is playing the powerful counter-balancing role. Also, Russia and Ukraine conflict has led to strategic competition between the western camp dominated by the US and Europe and Russia and China-centered zone. All these factors have led to conflict and war zones which is eventually driving the survival food market. Survival food varies significantly from cookies, energy bars, canned products, fresh meats and dehydrated, frozen, and dried food, among others. But these products have high prices, so generally, people don’t prefer to buy these products, and they have several other good options, which are like fruits etc. These products are generally preferred in the time of some emergency. Also, there is a perception that these food does not have good taste and are also not good for health in daily life. All these factors are acting as a restraint for the market.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global survival foods market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• For example, in January 2022, Goode Partners LLC acquired ReadyWise, the leading organization in the emergency food preparedness market. ReadyWise is fast growing food brand that provides ready-to-eat meals and others. The Goode Partners is doing so as they plan to continue their expansion for their leadership position in the survival food market. It also accelerates the growth in outdoor reaction and everyday meals and snacks categories, making ReadyWise a top household brand.



Market Growth & Trends



Survival foods are food that can be stored for a long time. These are the food used to help people and families in times of famine, disaster or long and short-term crisis. These are in the form of food which cannot be easily spoiled in normal room temperature conditions. Survival food can generally secure man's food for an undefined set of times. These foods can be anything which, ranged from cookies or crackers, energy bars, canned products, grains, cereals, fresh meat, and dehydrated and frozen dried food. It not only secures the food but also satisfies the daily nutritional requirement of the individual or family who is stocking it and helps them keep them healthy even in times of crisis. In the time of immediate travel and evacuation, the survival food must be portable and light so that there is no need to carry the bulk of things. These survival food packs must be light so that one can able to bring other important items like clothing and water without compromising mobility. Survival food is required to sustain life for as long as it is possible. There is a growing case of emergency food quality test failures, and also, there is a surge in the health problem of a younger population due to poor eating habits and sedentary lifestyles. These factors are acting as challenges for the market to grow.



Key Findings



• In 2022, the protein or fruit bars dominated the market with the largest market share of 26.46% and market revenue of USD 1.56 billion.



The type segment is divided into canned food, compressed biscuit, freeze-dried food, ready to eat meals, protein or fruit bars, dry cereals or granola, peanut butter, dried fruit and canned juice. The protein or fruit bars segment dominated, with a market share of around 26.46% and market revenue of USD 1.56 billion in 2022. This growth is attributed to its easy-to-carry and lightweight features.



• In 2022, the offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 66.23% and market revenue of USD 3.90 billion.



The application segment is divided into online retails and offline retails. In 2022, the offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 66.23% and market revenue of USD 3.90 billion. The survival foods are easily available in club stores and Walmart etc.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Survival Foods Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North American region occurred as the largest market for the global survival foods industry, with a market share of 39.18% and a market value of around USD 2.31 billion in 2022. North America dominates the market because it has a high product penetration. The survival food market is evolving with organizations introducing new products; for instance, in May 2012, an American-based Survivalist Foods came up with a new collection of seasoned freeze-dried meats, which include stroganoff style beef, roasted ground beef, vegetable-with gourmet sauces, teriyaki style chicken, roasted chicken and many more items were included which offered many options like in restaurant menu. In addition, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest CAGR growth over the projection period due to due to growing awareness for preparedness in some disaster.



Key players operating in the global survival foods market are:



• Nestle S.A

• Kraft Heinz Company

• Kelloggs

• Conagra Brands Inc.

• Del Monte Foods

• My Patriot Supply

• 4Patriots, LLC

• Mountain House (Subsidiary of Oregon Freeze Dry)

• SOS Food Lab LLC

• Legacy Food Storage

• Survival Frog

• Emergency Essentials (Beprepared.Com)

• Mother Earth Products (Subsidiary Of Virginia's Finest)

• Augason Farms

• Readywise (Subsidiary Of Goode Partners Llc)

• Alpineaire Foods (Subsidiary Of Katadyn Group)

• Peak Refuel

• Thrive Life, LLC



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global survival foods market based on below mentioned segments:



Global Survival Foods Market by Type:



• Canned Food

• Compressed Biscuit

• Freeze-dried Food

• Ready to Eat Meals

• Protein or Fruit Bars

• Dry Cereals or Granola

• Peanut Butter

• Dried Fruit

• Canned Juice



Global Survival Foods Market by Application:



• Online Retails

• Offline Retails



About the report:



The global survival foods market is analysed based on value (USD Billion) and Volume (Tons). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



