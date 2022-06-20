U.S. markets closed

From Surviving to Thriving: How Smart Companies is Leveling the Playing Field for Underserved Entrepreneurs

·3 min read

Smart Companies' "Founders Program" Equips Entrepreneurs with the Tools and Resources Required to Design, Create, Fund, and Launch their Business

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johann Wolfgang von Goethe said it best, "What is not started will never get finished". Any business owner or entrepreneur can relate to this sentiment — but more often than not, a business is not halted by a lack of passion and enthusiasm, but of funding. Creating a startup business is no small feat, and undoubtedly requires capital; however, capital is not always easy to find. Those who are not "insiders" to the venture capital community are set at a disadvantage here, but what if all entrepreneurs had equal access to the resources and knowledge required to not only survive in this competitive market space but thrive?

Christopher Scott, Founder of Smart Companies is proud to announce the launch of the Founders Program, a four-course program packed with the insider knowledge to understand how to design their business, create a business plan, understand where to obtain a startup loan, and satisfy any regulatory requirements so that they can launch their business. Unfortunately, most business consultants falsely point entrepreneurs to banks and venture capital companies to begin funding their startups. In reality, these sources rarely fund startups, so who does?

Leveraging 20 years of industry knowledge, Christopher Scott created the Founders Program based on proven methodologies and the best blue-chip entrepreneurial resources in an easy-to-follow program based on proven strategies from the industry's top thought leaders. The Founders Program strategically outlines which organizations are ideal for entrepreneurs looking for startup loans while eliminating procrastination by taking the entrepreneur step-by-step through the entire process.

"Are you having trouble finding startup capital? We will show you where to look for the best sources of startup capital. With the Founders Program, you will be able to identify high approval startup lenders, align yourself with their expectations, and design a business that will help you create wealth and take control of your daily schedule." – Christopher Scott, Founder of Smart Companies

Dedicated to creating equal opportunities for all, Christopher Scott offers the Founders Program free to individuals who are low-income and are working with qualifying non-profit business assistance providers, and half-off for individuals working with qualifying non-profit business assistance providers such as microlenders, Community Development Financial Institutions, Small Business Development Centers, and SCORE.

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to helping like-minded entrepreneurs gain the tools and resources required to succeed; Smart Companies' purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about Smart Companies, please visit: https://www.smartcompanies.co/startuploans

To learn more about my Entrepreneur Resource Discount, please visit: https://www.smartcompanies.co/entrepreneur-resource-discount

About Smart Companies

Smart Companies is a purpose-driven consulting and educational company designed to help entrepreneurs find startup lenders, by providing courses on how to identify ideal lenders, create a business plan, and launch a business. Founded and created in 2022 by Christopher Scott, Smart Companies seeks to level the playing field by ensuring entrepreneurs with various backgrounds and interests have access to education and financing options for starting a business and building wealth. Christopher Scott is a venture capitalist advisor, entrepreneur, consultant, and startup course creator with an unparalleled understanding of which entrepreneurial strategies are proven to work. Leveraging this knowledge, Christopher created the Smart Companies Founders Program, a four-part master course covering everything needed to know to start a small business from the ground up.

Press Contact

Christopher Scott
540.384.0084
https://www.smartcompanies.co/

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/from-surviving-to-thriving-how-smart-companies-is-leveling-the-playing-field-for-underserved-entrepreneurs-301571400.html

SOURCE Smart Companies

