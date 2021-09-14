U.S. markets closed

Survivor Launches First Sustainable Rugged Cases for New Apple iPhone 13 Range

·5 min read

All-Terrain Earth Case Made from Sustainable Components to Protect Where You Play

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Survivor®, an award-winning designer and pioneer of rugged device protection trusted on the front lines, used by everyone, today unveiled its new lineup of field-tested protective cases for the new Apple iPhone 13 devices. Highlighted by the new All-Terrain Earth, the first reverse-engineered sustainable rugged case, designed to support every journey. Made with recycled materials, the Survivor cases for the iPhone 13 range are both eco-friendly and ultra-protective against drops, dings, dust, and more, so consumers can tackle their everyday activities and adventures without the fear of damaging their device along the way.

Survivor cases for the iPhone 13 range are both eco-friendly and ultra-protective against drops, dings, dust, and more, so consumers can tackle their everyday activities and adventures without the fear of damaging their device along the way.
Survivor cases for the iPhone 13 range are both eco-friendly and ultra-protective against drops, dings, dust, and more, so consumers can tackle their everyday activities and adventures without the fear of damaging their device along the way.

"We are excited to offer advanced protection for our customers and the planet with Survivor's new iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max cases," said Brian Stech, CEO of Survivor. "The new flagship All-Terrain Earth case is the embodiment of what Survivor stands for – strong, sustainable and ready to take on any journey. Survivor provides the durable, rugged protection your device needs so you can focus on living in the moment."

For the first time, the full line of Survivor cases for the iPhone 13 range (except All-Terrain Earth which is made from a blend of recycled plastics and other sustainable materials) are integrated with Eastman TritanRenew copolyester, a durable material with 50% ISCC-certified recycled content*, giving customers the power to protect the places where they play. Additionally, all packaging is made from recycled paper and PET.

Survivor has also launched a partnership with Close the Loop USA to provide consumers with an end-of-life solution for their used phone case. Regardless of the brand, customers can now recycle their used case, helping to reduce the number of products going to landfills each year.

Survivor's diverse protective case lineup for the iPhone 13 range includes:

All-Terrain Earth Rugged Protection in a Sustainable Form (MSRP: $49.99)
The new All-Terrain Earth case is crafted from a blend of sustainable materials and features the best protection in Survivor's history, defending against drops up to 20-feet. Four protective layers and Survivor's parametric geometric impact pattern combine with raised edge screen and camera protection to defend against whatever life throws your way. Despite this rugged protection, All-Terrain Earth maintains a slim design that's 50% thinner than competitors. Additional features include:

  • Made with a blend of recycled plastics and other sustainable materials

  • Designed to meet or exceed Military Standards (MIL-STD-810G)

  • Covered ports and mute switch to keep out dust and debris

  • Textured, tactile grip on the sides and back for a superb hold

  • Antimicrobial protection eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria and germs

  • Scratch resistance and discoloration defense

  • Works with 5G and MagSafe charging for added versatility

  • Available in Black, Storm Blue/Deep Sea, and Black/Wild Fern

Survivor Classic Cases
In addition, Survivor Strong, Clear, Endurance and Endurance for MagSafe cases are now available for the iPhone 13 devices. Designed to meet or exceed Military Standards (MIL-STD-810G), the Survivor classic cases are equipped with up to 14-feet of drop protection and made with almost completely recycled materials. Each case features enhanced textured grip for a strong hold, and industry-leading raised edge bezels for screen protection. Additionally, each case is 5G, MagSafe and wireless charging compatible.

Survivor Endurance, Endurance for MagSafe, and Strong take rugged protection a step further with scratch, plus antimicrobial protection.

  • Endurance (MSRP: $39.99) and Endurance for MagSafe (MSRP: $49.99) – Rugged, slim protection to take life head-on whether you're on the trail or in the boardroom. Three layers of defense offers up to 14-feet of drop protection. Endurance is available in Black/Shadow Gray and Storm Blue/Dark Denim. Endurance for MagSafe is available in Black/Shadow Gray, Plum/Bordeaux, and Storm Blue/Dark Denim.

  • Strong (MSRP: $29.99) – 12-feet of drop protection in a slim form for your everyday adventures. Available in Black, Clear, Graphite Blue, and Powder Pink.

  • Clear (MSRP: $19.99) - Military-grade protection against up to 6-foot drops encompassed in a slim and sleek case for your journey ahead. Available in Black, Clear, Navy, and Powder Pink.

Availability:
The complete collection of Survivor sustainable rugged cases for the iPhone 13 range are available now at GetSurvivor.com, verizonwireless.com, and coming soon to select retailers worldwide.

For the latest Survivor product news, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter @GetSurvivor and Instagram @GetSurvivor.

Survivor is a Vinci brand.

*The recycled content is achieved by allocating the recycled waste plastic to Tritan Renew using a mass balance process certified by ISCC.

About Survivor
Say the name "Survivor" and there is an instant connection, an association for tough, trusted and tested protection that exemplifies the brand and our namesake. Survivor pioneered the rugged protection category as the first brand to introduce the MIL-SPEC 810G standard into our case line up, a standard that remains at the core of our product foundation today. Our protection products were forged from the long-standing Griffin Technology heritage with a simple purpose; to build trusted, forward-thinking products that protect your tech, maximize utility and are made to last. Our award-winning products are built to protect in the most extreme environments, yet our adaptable modern aesthetic offers accessible style with proven protection. Survivor. Engineered for the front lines. Used by Everyone.

About Vinci Brands
Vinci Brands is a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, kate spade new york, and Coach brands. Vinci Brands has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, and China. For more information visit www.vincibrands.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/survivor-launches-first-sustainable-rugged-cases-for-new-apple-iphone-13-range-301376759.html

SOURCE Survivor

