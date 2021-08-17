SusGlobal Energy Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. ("SusGlobal") or (the "Company") (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro™, a revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer and LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY®, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided an update on its operational progress.
Recent Highlights
On February 10, 2021, the Company signed an Agreement of Purchase and Sale (the "APS") for certain assets for $3,630,600 (C$4,500,000), including a vendor take-back mortgage of $1,613,600 (C$2,000,000) at an annual interest rate of 2% maturing two years after closing. A deposit of $161,360 (C$200,000) was paid by the Company on February 10, 2021. The APS was amended on April 8, 2021, to revise the closing date to June 4, 2021, subject to successful completion of the due diligence process and the completion of the Phase II Environmental Site Assessment at a cost of $40,179 (C$49,800), plus applicable harmonized sales taxes, expected on or before May 19, 2021. On May 20, 2021, the Company and the vendor signed a waiver and amending agreement, waiving the due diligence process and revising the closing date to June 16, 2021. A second deposit of $121,020 (C$150,000) was paid by the Company on June 1, 2021. The APS was amended on August 3, 2021, to revise the closing date to August 17, 2021 and the Company will receive a $302,550 (C$375,000) credit on closing for certain deficiencies. In addition, the Company will issue 300,000 common shares to the vendor on closing. To finance the closing, the Company increased its 1st mortgage by $1,532,920 (C$1,900,000). The funds are being held in escrow on August 16, 2021.
On July 2, 2021, the Company revised a letter of intent with the vendors for the purchase of the shares of their two corporations which own proprietary processes, manufacture liquid organic fertilizers and other products. The transaction is set to close on August 31, 2021 with a total purchase price of $16,136,000 (C$20,000,000), which will consist of cash of $8,068,000 (C$10,000,000) and common shares of the Company having a value of $8,068,000 (C$10,000,000).
Revenue decreased by 44.43% during the second quarter of 2021 to $212,632 compared to the second quarter of 2020 in the amount of $382,639, primarily due to changes in the customer base including an expiring contract at prior year-end and reductions in certain waste disposed of by several customers.
"We continue to process municipal organic waste streams, diverting them from landfills, while producing regenerative products such as Earth's Journey® Organic Compost, as part of our Circular Economy model. We have confidence in a revenue ramp up this year," said Marc Hazout, Executive Chairman, President and CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp. "Our goal is to complete our regional strategy with a second facility and the commercialization of our proprietary organic liquid fertilizer in order to increase revenue and cash flow, maximizing shareholder value with an objective to up-list to a major exchange."
Unaudited 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results
For the second quarter ended June, 2021, SusGlobal recorded:
Revenue of $212,632.
Cost of sales of $290,676.
Operating expenses of $719,917, comprised of $168,718 of interest expenses, $147,134 of management compensation, including stock-based compensation of $54,259, $122,543 of amortization of financing costs, $82,747 of marketing, $70,844 of professional fees, $36,580 of rent and occupancy, $29,620 of office and administration and other operating expenses totalling $61,731.
Net loss of $797,961, or $0.01 loss per share- basic and diluted.
Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) loss of $286,609.
$6,059,564 in total assets and $9,914,442 in total liabilities at the end of the second quarter.
About SusGlobal Energy Corp.
SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGro™, a revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer is a renewables company focused on acquiring, developing and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative products applications globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider, as Leaders in The Circular Economy®. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://susglobalenergy.com
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.
- Financial Tables Follow -
SusGlobal Energy Corp.
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
$
21,423
$
6,457
Trade receivables
74,097
182,871
Government remittances receivable
6,441
3,746
Inventory
35,983
24,740
Prepaid expenses and deposits
692,648
94,131
Deferred assets
-
215,953
Total Current Assets
830,592
527,898
Intangible Assets
196,177
188,180
Long-lived Assets, net
5,032,795
5,042,225
Long-Term Assets
5,228,972
5,230,405
Total Assets
$
6,059,564
$
5,758,303
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
883,781
$
1,073,454
Government remittances payable
239,342
229,358
Accrued liabilities
820,847
1,206,618
Advance
-
15,460
Deferred revenue
-
4,790
Current portion of long-term debt
6,532,597
6,327,520
Current portion of obligations under capital lease
138,364
375,140
Convertible promissory notes
848,022
1,092,100
Loan payable to related party
-
33,772
Total Current Liabilities
9,462,953
10,358,212
Long-term debt
198,223
78,540
Obligations under capital lease
168,517
-
Deferred tax liability
84,749
82,501
Total Long-term Liabilities
451,489
161,041
Total Liabilities
9,914,442
10,519,253
Stockholders' Deficiency
Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued and outstanding
9,184
8,288
Additional paid-in capital
11,171,385
9,045,187
Shares to be issued
-
8,580
Accumulated deficit
(14,573,090
)
(13,468,794
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(462,357
)
(354,211
)
Stockholders' deficiency
(3,854,878
)
(4,760,950
)
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficiency
$
6,059,564
$
5,758,303
SusGlobal Energy Corp.
For the three-month periods ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
Revenue
$
212,632
$
382,639
Cost of Sales
Opening inventory
45,923
4,071
Depreciation
135,539
121,158
Direct wages and benefits
65,390
85,063
Equipment rental, delivery, fuel and repairs and maintenance
69,280
96,854
Utilities
(10,845
)
7,963
Outside contractors
21,372
1,706
326,659
316,815
Less: closing inventory
(35,983
)
-
Total cost of sales
290,676
316,815
Gross (loss) profit
(78,044
)
65,824
Operating expenses
Management compensation-stock- based
compensation
54,259
-
Management compensation-fees
92,875
49,825
Marketing
82,747
(2,917
)
Professional fees
70,844
107,887
Interest expense and default amounts
168,718
283,409
Office and administration
29,620
77,000
Rent and occupancy
36,580
28,763
Insurance
16,385
23,921
Filing fees
17,188
8,266
Amortization of financing costs
122,543
30,471
Directors' compensation
12,672
1,853
Stock-based compensation
28,209
-
Repairs and maintenance
(5,402
)
2,453
Foreign exchange income
(7,321
)
(84,635
)
Total operating expenses
719,917
526,296
Net loss from operating activities
(797,961
)
(460,472
)
Other loss
-
(58,704
)
Net loss before deferred taxes recovery
(797,961
)
(519,176
)
Deferred taxes recovery
-
196,005
Net loss
(797,961
)
(323,171
)
Other comprehensive loss
Foreign exchange loss
(46,954
)
(157,805
)
Comprehensive loss
$
(844,915
)
$
(480,976
)
Net loss per share-basic and diluted
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.01
)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding- basic and diluted
92,767,400
63,853,597
SusGlobal Energy Corp.
For the three-month periods ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Net loss (GAAP)
$
(797,961
)
$
(323,171
)
Add the following items:
Interest expense
168,718
283,409
Depreciation and amortization
137,623
124,070
Stock-based compensation
82,468
-
Amortization of financing costs
122,543
30,471
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
(286,609
)
$
114,779
