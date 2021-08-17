U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,448.08
    -31.63 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,343.28
    -282.12 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,656.18
    -137.58 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,177.17
    -26.24 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.78
    -0.51 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.10
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.16 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    -0.0066 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    -0.0104 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5860
    +0.3060 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,775.21
    -1,005.82 (-2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,127.33
    -54.03 (-4.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

SusGlobal Energy Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. ("SusGlobal") or (the "Company") (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro, a revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer and LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY®, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided an update on its operational progress.

Recent Highlights

  • On February 10, 2021, the Company signed an Agreement of Purchase and Sale (the "APS") for certain assets for $3,630,600 (C$4,500,000), including a vendor take-back mortgage of $1,613,600 (C$2,000,000) at an annual interest rate of 2% maturing two years after closing. A deposit of $161,360 (C$200,000) was paid by the Company on February 10, 2021. The APS was amended on April 8, 2021, to revise the closing date to June 4, 2021, subject to successful completion of the due diligence process and the completion of the Phase II Environmental Site Assessment at a cost of $40,179 (C$49,800), plus applicable harmonized sales taxes, expected on or before May 19, 2021. On May 20, 2021, the Company and the vendor signed a waiver and amending agreement, waiving the due diligence process and revising the closing date to June 16, 2021. A second deposit of $121,020 (C$150,000) was paid by the Company on June 1, 2021. The APS was amended on August 3, 2021, to revise the closing date to August 17, 2021 and the Company will receive a $302,550 (C$375,000) credit on closing for certain deficiencies. In addition, the Company will issue 300,000 common shares to the vendor on closing. To finance the closing, the Company increased its 1st mortgage by $1,532,920 (C$1,900,000). The funds are being held in escrow on August 16, 2021.

  • On July 2, 2021, the Company revised a letter of intent with the vendors for the purchase of the shares of their two corporations which own proprietary processes, manufacture liquid organic fertilizers and other products. The transaction is set to close on August 31, 2021 with a total purchase price of $16,136,000 (C$20,000,000), which will consist of cash of $8,068,000 (C$10,000,000) and common shares of the Company having a value of $8,068,000 (C$10,000,000).

Revenue decreased by 44.43% during the second quarter of 2021 to $212,632 compared to the second quarter of 2020 in the amount of $382,639, primarily due to changes in the customer base including an expiring contract at prior year-end and reductions in certain waste disposed of by several customers.

"We continue to process municipal organic waste streams, diverting them from landfills, while producing regenerative products such as Earth's Journey® Organic Compost, as part of our Circular Economy model. We have confidence in a revenue ramp up this year," said Marc Hazout, Executive Chairman, President and CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp. "Our goal is to complete our regional strategy with a second facility and the commercialization of our proprietary organic liquid fertilizer in order to increase revenue and cash flow, maximizing shareholder value with an objective to up-list to a major exchange."

Unaudited 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

For the second quarter ended June, 2021, SusGlobal recorded:

  • Revenue of $212,632.

  • Cost of sales of $290,676.

  • Operating expenses of $719,917, comprised of $168,718 of interest expenses, $147,134 of management compensation, including stock-based compensation of $54,259, $122,543 of amortization of financing costs, $82,747 of marketing, $70,844 of professional fees, $36,580 of rent and occupancy, $29,620 of office and administration and other operating expenses totalling $61,731.

  • Net loss of $797,961, or $0.01 loss per share- basic and diluted.

  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) loss of $286,609.

  • $6,059,564 in total assets and $9,914,442 in total liabilities at the end of the second quarter.

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGro™, a revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer is a renewables company focused on acquiring, developing and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative products applications globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider, as Leaders in The Circular Economy®. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://susglobalenergy.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

- Financial Tables Follow -

SusGlobal Energy Corp.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
(unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash

$

21,423

$

6,457

Trade receivables

74,097

182,871

Government remittances receivable

6,441

3,746

Inventory

35,983

24,740

Prepaid expenses and deposits

692,648

94,131

Deferred assets

-

215,953

Total Current Assets

830,592

527,898

Intangible Assets

196,177

188,180

Long-lived Assets, net

5,032,795

5,042,225

Long-Term Assets

5,228,972

5,230,405

Total Assets

$

6,059,564

$

5,758,303

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable

$

883,781

$

1,073,454

Government remittances payable

239,342

229,358

Accrued liabilities

820,847

1,206,618

Advance

-

15,460

Deferred revenue

-

4,790

Current portion of long-term debt

6,532,597

6,327,520

Current portion of obligations under capital lease

138,364

375,140

Convertible promissory notes

848,022

1,092,100

Loan payable to related party

-

33,772

Total Current Liabilities

9,462,953

10,358,212

Long-term debt

198,223

78,540

Obligations under capital lease

168,517

-

Deferred tax liability

84,749

82,501

Total Long-term Liabilities

451,489

161,041

Total Liabilities

9,914,442

10,519,253

Stockholders' Deficiency

Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued and outstanding
Common stock, $.0001 par value, 150,000,000 authorized, 89,184,951 (2020- 82,860,619) shares issued and outstanding

9,184

8,288

Additional paid-in capital

11,171,385

9,045,187

Shares to be issued

-

8,580

Accumulated deficit

(14,573,090

)

(13,468,794

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(462,357

)

(354,211

)

Stockholders' deficiency

(3,854,878

)

(4,760,950

)

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficiency

$

6,059,564

$

5,758,303

SusGlobal Energy Corp.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
For the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
(Unaudited)

For the three-month periods ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

Revenue

$

212,632

$

382,639

Cost of Sales

Opening inventory

45,923

4,071

Depreciation

135,539

121,158

Direct wages and benefits

65,390

85,063

Equipment rental, delivery, fuel and repairs and maintenance

69,280

96,854

Utilities

(10,845

)

7,963

Outside contractors

21,372

1,706

326,659

316,815

Less: closing inventory

(35,983

)

-

Total cost of sales

290,676

316,815

Gross (loss) profit

(78,044

)

65,824

Operating expenses

Management compensation-stock- based

compensation

54,259

-

Management compensation-fees

92,875

49,825

Marketing

82,747

(2,917

)

Professional fees

70,844

107,887

Interest expense and default amounts

168,718

283,409

Office and administration

29,620

77,000

Rent and occupancy

36,580

28,763

Insurance

16,385

23,921

Filing fees

17,188

8,266

Amortization of financing costs

122,543

30,471

Directors' compensation

12,672

1,853

Stock-based compensation

28,209

-

Repairs and maintenance

(5,402

)

2,453

Foreign exchange income

(7,321

)

(84,635

)

Total operating expenses

719,917

526,296

Net loss from operating activities

(797,961

)

(460,472

)

Other loss

-

(58,704

)

Net loss before deferred taxes recovery

(797,961

)

(519,176

)

Deferred taxes recovery

-

196,005

Net loss

(797,961

)

(323,171

)

Other comprehensive loss

Foreign exchange loss

(46,954

)

(157,805

)

Comprehensive loss

$

(844,915

)

$

(480,976

)

Net loss per share-basic and diluted

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.01

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding- basic and diluted

92,767,400

63,853,597

SusGlobal Energy Corp.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information
For the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
(Unaudited)

For the three-month periods ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Net loss (GAAP)

$

(797,961

)

$

(323,171

)

Add the following items:

Interest expense

168,718

283,409

Depreciation and amortization

137,623

124,070

Stock-based compensation

82,468

-

Amortization of financing costs

122,543

30,471

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

(286,609

)

$

114,779

Contact:
SusGlobal Energy Corp.
Marc Hazout, President and CEO
(416) 223-8500 or Toll Free: 1-866-512-7374
Email: info@susglobalenergy.com

SOURCE: SusGlobal Energy Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660157/SusGlobal-Energy-Corp-Reports-Second-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Scary COVID Stocks to Avoid

    George Budwell thinks Fools should avoid Inovio (NASDAQ: INO) with its $2 billion market cap. Patrick Bafuma thinks high-flying Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is about to take a hit, while Taylor Carmichael argues that investors might want to take profits in $33 billion Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON).

  • Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sentiment is Increasing and the Recent Infrastructure Bill may Become a Catalyst

    Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), shares saw an 11% drop to US$25.10 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. On the whole, it seems that the stock has stabilized back to fundamentals after a high enthusiasm run from the beginning of 2021. We will take a better look at the fundamentals and see what analysts are expecting for the company.

  • Why the entire market is about to take off like a meme stock

    Ryan Payne, President of Payne Capital Management, Host of the Payne Points of Wealth Podcast, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the market impact from the latest retail sales data, investor sentiment, and outlook on market sectors to watch.

  • We're Hopeful That Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. Indeed, Cassava Sciences...

  • Why Romeo Power's Revenue Fell Far Short of Estimates

    Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) reported second-quarter revenue on Aug. 16 that was much lower than Wall Street had expected. On a net income basis, Romeo Power lost $28.7 million, or $0.22 per share, on revenue of just $926,000. Romeo Power's stock fell sharply in after-hours trading following the release of the results.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) crashed in Tuesday trading and are down 11.5% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. Who's to blame for Lithium Americas investors' recent run of bad luck, though? You may be surprised to learn that it's actually larger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) -- and the bank that warned against buying them yesterday.

  • Why 23andMe Stock Soared Today

    If you own shares of the recent special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO, you can thank Credit Suisse for that. Last night after close of trading, analysts at the Swiss investment bank initiated coverage of 23andMe stock with an outperform rating and a $13 price target, as StreetInsider.com reports. "23andMe offers investors a platform that enables novel discoveries into the causes and potential treatments of a wide variety of diseases at unprecedented statistical power," explained a Credit Suisse analyst.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • Why Home Depot stock just got hammered

    Home Depot's stock gets nailed after its second quarter earnings report. Here's why.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Before Earnings Today

    The stock is up 63% this year, but earnings tomorrow could change that.

  • Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

    The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Sesen Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SESN ), with the analysts making...

  • Why Is the Stock Market Dropping Today? Here Are 4½ Reasons.

    Covid-19, China, disappointing economic data, investors and Afghanistan—that's ½—hung over the market Tuesday.

  • Why This Electric Vehicle Maker's Stock Sank Today

    Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV), a manufacturer of three-wheeled electric utility vehicles, released its second-quarter 2021 financial and business update last night, and investors are taking recent gains off the table today. After a sharp rise in the share price in the past three months, however, investors seem to be thinking any delay in the company's ramp-up isn't worth waiting out.

  • Alibaba Stock Has Tumbled to a Pandemic Low. Why It Needs to Make a Stand.

    Shares have fallen to levels last seen more than a year ago after Chinese regulators announced new rules.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Top investor issues warning to BHP Billiton as miner axes primary London listing

    BHP Billiton has been hit with a warning shot from one its biggest shareholders after announcing plans to ditch its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange in favour of the Australian market.

  • Despite Still Being Unprofitable, Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Remains in the EV Race

    Naturally, where there are big changes, there are significant opportunities. Companies like Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are trying to get ahead and pave their way in the new environment. Yet, without much revenue, we're concerned about the cash burn. Today we'll take a look at the cash reserves, breakeven projections and assess the situation.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch

    Three of them cut their dividends recently, one will cut its soon, and one is largely overlooked by the market. But all five have real growth potential and could prove to be great long-term buys.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Palantir Stock?

    Data science company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in late 2020, perfectly timing society's efforts to better use all the data we create each day. Palantir was initially a one-trick pony, relying on government contracts for revenue, but that could be changing. Here are three reasons Palantir's second-quarter 2021 results have the investing world talking.