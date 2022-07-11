Sushi Restaurants Market: APAC to account for 84% market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sushi restaurants market report by Technavio expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 2.49 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 2.30% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 2.55% during the forecast period. The market is observing a steady growth in APAC. China and Japan are identified as key markets for sushi restaurants in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sushi Restaurants Market Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The complete report on the global sushi restaurants market provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The vendors in the market are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as the introduction of new products and forming strategic alliances. Technavio identifies Feng Sushi, FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd., HAMAZUSHI Co. Ltd., Innovative Dining Group, Kappa Create Co. Ltd., Kura Sushi USA Inc., Maxims Caterers Ltd., Peace Dining Corp., Sakae Holdings Ltd., and Wasabi Sushi as dominant players in the market.

Factors such as increasing marketing strategies, the growing popularity of Japanese cuisine, and a rise in the number of new sushi restaurants will offer immense growth opportunities for vendors in the market. In addition, market trends such as the introduction of new sushi dishes will positively influence the growth of vendors. However, the threat of food contamination, growing preference for home-cooked food and increasing demand for sushi in retail markets, and the risks associated with suppliers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Sushi Restaurants Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global sushi restaurants market is segmented as below:

Product

The market growth in the regular dine-in sushi restaurants (RDSR) segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of quick-service sushi restaurants is the key factor driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC is currently the largest market for sushi restaurants, occupying 84% of the global market share. The increasing awareness of Japanese cuisines in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sushi restaurants market report covers the following areas:

Sushi Restaurants Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the sushi restaurants market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the sushi restaurants market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Sushi Restaurants Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist sushi restaurant's market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sushi restaurants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sushi restaurants market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sushi restaurants market vendors

Sushi Restaurants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.55% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.30 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 84% Key consumer countries Japan, US, China, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Feng Sushi, FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd., HAMAZUSHI Co. Ltd., Innovative Dining Group, Kappa Create Co. Ltd., Kura Sushi USA Inc., Maxims Caterers Ltd., Peace Dining Corp., Sakae Holdings Ltd., and Wasabi Sushi Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 RDSR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 CBSR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Feng Sushi

10.4 FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd.

10.5 HAMAZUSHI Co. Ltd.

10.6 Innovative Dining Group

10.7 Kappa Create Co. Ltd.

10.8 Kura Sushi USA Inc.

10.9 Maxims Caterers Ltd.

10.10 Peace Dining Corp.

10.11 Sakae Holdings Ltd.

10.12 Wasabi Sushi

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

