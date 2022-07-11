U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

Sushi Restaurants Market: APAC to account for 84% market share -- Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sushi restaurants market report by Technavio expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 2.49 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 2.30% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 2.55% during the forecast period. The market is observing a steady growth in APAC. China and Japan are identified as key markets for sushi restaurants in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sushi Restaurants Market Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sushi Restaurants Market Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The complete report on the global sushi restaurants market provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Read Our Report Sample to understand the scope of the full report.

Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The vendors in the market are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as the introduction of new products and forming strategic alliances. Technavio identifies Feng Sushi, FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd., HAMAZUSHI Co. Ltd., Innovative Dining Group, Kappa Create Co. Ltd., Kura Sushi USA Inc., Maxims Caterers Ltd., Peace Dining Corp., Sakae Holdings Ltd., and Wasabi Sushi as dominant players in the market.

Factors such as increasing marketing strategies, the growing popularity of Japanese cuisine, and a rise in the number of new sushi restaurants will offer immense growth opportunities for vendors in the market. In addition, market trends such as the introduction of new sushi dishes will positively influence the growth of vendors. However, the threat of food contamination, growing preference for home-cooked food and increasing demand for sushi in retail markets, and the risks associated with suppliers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Request a Sample Report before purchasing our full report.

Sushi Restaurants Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global sushi restaurants market is segmented as below:

  • Product

The market growth in the regular dine-in sushi restaurants (RDSR) segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of quick-service sushi restaurants is the key factor driving the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

APAC is currently the largest market for sushi restaurants, occupying 84% of the global market share. The increasing awareness of Japanese cuisines in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sushi restaurants market report covers the following areas:

Sushi Restaurants Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the sushi restaurants market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the sushi restaurants market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Sushi Restaurants Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist sushi restaurant's market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the sushi restaurants market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the sushi restaurants market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sushi restaurants market vendors

Related Reports:

Sushi Restaurants Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.55%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.49 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.30

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 84%

Key consumer countries

Japan, US, China, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Feng Sushi, FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd., HAMAZUSHI Co. Ltd., Innovative Dining Group, Kappa Create Co. Ltd., Kura Sushi USA Inc., Maxims Caterers Ltd., Peace Dining Corp., Sakae Holdings Ltd., and Wasabi Sushi

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 RDSR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 CBSR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Feng Sushi

  • 10.4 FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd.

  • 10.5 HAMAZUSHI Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 Innovative Dining Group

  • 10.7 Kappa Create Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Kura Sushi USA Inc.

  • 10.9 Maxims Caterers Ltd.

  • 10.10 Peace Dining Corp.

  • 10.11 Sakae Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.12 Wasabi Sushi

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sushi-restaurants-market-apac-to-account-for-84-market-share--technavio-301583072.html

SOURCE Technavio

