U.S. markets open in 8 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,984.50
    +18.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,681.00
    +120.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,818.75
    +84.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.60
    +10.60 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.08
    -0.79 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.70
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.12
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0335
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    +1.21 (+5.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1777
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2910
    +0.2910 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,701.78
    +799.69 (+5.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.94
    +18.66 (+4.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,005.30
    +41.83 (+0.15%)
     

Sushma Panchawati Joins Stagwell's (STGW) National Research Group as Senior Vice President as the Firm Expands its Asia-Pacific Footprint

·3 min read

Panchawati has joined the Content and Strategy leadership team and will be based in Singapore

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Research Group (NRG), recognized as an insights leader at the edge of technology, content, and culture, today announced that Sushma Panchawati, a veteran insights strategist and emerging markets specialist, has been appointed Senior Vice President, Content & Strategy. She will oversee the firm's presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. NRG is part of Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing.

In her new role, Panchawati will work closely with both existing and new clients across the streaming, television, and theatrical landscapes, leading brand health, concept evaluation, messaging and positioning, content testing, and creative material testing.

"Now is a really exciting time to be working on the content landscape in Asia-Pacific given the discernible impact it has been having on the world at large for the last decade. I am very excited to help our clients take it to new heights by tapping into the rich multi-cultural tapestry here and to be part of NRG's journey in the region," said Panchawati.

Panchawati has more than 15 years of experience working in product and marketing strategy. Most recently, she was part of the founding team at Edvanza, a career advancement partner for young professionals. There, she led the design and delivery of the company's MVP product proposition, as well as the foundational business and marketing strategy, driving growth in the UK, Africa, and India. Before that, Panchawati led the APAC region for The Sound, a brand strategy and product innovation agency. She has led strategy and research efforts across APAC, EU, Africa, and South America working with brands like Google, Pinterest, Netflix, Amazon, and Apple on their brand launch campaigns, marketing and product strategies, and innovation pipelines.

"With established markets maturing, Asia-Pacific is a region of particular importance for many of our entertainment clients. However, its diverse range of cultures and tastes means that success will depend on bespoke marketing strategies. Sushma's deep expertise and unique perspective across the region will be invaluable to our clients as they navigate the opportunities ahead," said Stephen Palmer, President, Content & Strategy.

Panchawati earned her undergraduate degree from Jawaharlal Nehru Technology University and a master of business administration from MICA in India. She is a regular speaker at global conferences like the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR), highlighting her experience working across a diverse set of markets and methodologies. She will be based in Singapore.

About National Research Group

National Research Group is a leading global insights and strategy firm at the intersection of entertainment and technology. Rooted in four decades of industry expertise, the world's leading marketers turn to us for insights into growth and strategy for any content, anywhere, on any device. Working at the confluence of content, culture and technology, NRG offers insights for bold storytellers everywhere. To learn more, please visit www.nationalresearchgroup.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

For NRG:
Mary Moczula
mary.moczula@nrgmr.com

For Stagwell:
Sarah Arvizo
pr@stagwellglobal.com

NRG is a leading global insights and strategy firm at the intersection of entertainment and technology.
NRG is a leading global insights and strategy firm at the intersection of entertainment and technology.

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Court told Musk's $56 billion pay wasn't for punching a clock

    A Tesla Inc director and a former executive took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to craft the 2018 package and then duped investors into approving it. The first day of a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, featured testimony from Ira Ehrenpreis, a Tesla director since 2007, who was pressed to explain why the board did not demand that Musk dedicate himself to the company full-time.

  • Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week: New York Times

    Amazon is expected to lay off some 10,000 employees, according to The New York Times.

  • Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

    Most recently, the bank came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for its use of the fast-cash bank-to-bank transfer service known as Zelle. The service was created in a partnership between several major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and more to offer a transfer option similar to that of PayPal . Not long before that, Wells Fargo was called out for discriminatory practices after closing long-time accounts without warning.

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett Just Bought a Semiconductor Stock

    Followers of Warren Buffett know he's generally averse to technology stocks. Buffett typically takes big positions, and therefore seeks a high bar in terms of both valuation and conviction. Since Buffett has admitted he's a novice when it comes to technology, it's no surprise to see few tech stocks in his portfolio, which totaled nearly $300 billion as of the third quarter.

  • Singapore’s Sea Slashed 7,000 Jobs in Six Months to Curb Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. has cut about 7,000 jobs, or roughly 10% of its workforce, in the past six months as it fights to stem ballooning losses and win back investors, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes

  • The Elon Musk 3-point plan for ruining a business

    Want to ruin your small business? Then all you have to do is take a few pages out of Elon’s playbook.

  • Amazon Set to Lay Off Thousands of Corporate Workers

    The layoffs are targeted for corporate employees and could primarily affect Amazon’s devices business, as well as human resources and retail, according to a person familiar with the matter.

  • Is $500k Enough to Retire at Age 60?

    Most people widely accept that the retirement age is 65 because this has long been the traditional age needed for Social Security benefits. However, it has increased to 66 or 67 in recent times, depending on when you were born. … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at 60 With $500,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees, Apple CEO details ‘deliberate’ hiring

    The New York Times reported that Amazon is planning to lay off roughly 10,000 employees in the coming days, while Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that his company is being deliberate in hiring amid economic uncertainty.

  • 15 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After The 2022 Stock Market Collapse

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest tech companies in the world after the 2022 stock market collapse. If you want to explore similar tech companies, you can also take a look at 5 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After the 2022 Stock Market Collapse. 2022 has been a bad year for […]

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    CEO Warren Buffett has attributed much of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) incredible success through the years to an investment approach that revolves around being fearful when others are greedy -- and greedy when others are fearful. Berkshire's recent third-quarter results show that the investment conglomerate was a net purchaser of stocks in the period, suggesting that the Oracle of Omaha sees opportunity in the market despite current risk factors and volatility. Macroeconomic pressures, rising costs, and slowing e-commerce growth had already been pressuring Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock this year, and the company's third-quarter results highlighted additional risk factors that dampened investor confidence.

  • Major US LNG Exporter May Extend Texas Plant Outage Through December

    (Bloomberg) -- A major US liquefied natural gas exporter will likely extend an outage that began in June, curbing much-needed supply to customers in Europe and Asia right before winter.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFreeport LNG told

  • You can’t rely on Social Security to fund your retirement — it’s time to rethink your retirement savings strategy

    Following a period of record inflation, Social Security’s latest cost of living adjustment (COLA) means retirees will see the biggest bump to their benefits checks in 40 years. While this move will provide much-needed relief to struggling retirees — as the price of everything from groceries to gasoline skyrockets — it doesn’t necessarily spell good things for the future of Social Security, which has a projected depletion date of 2035 for its trust fund. Americans are running out of longstanding “safety nets” — without infrastructure like pensions or Social Security, the impetus falls onto the individual to take on more responsibility, now more than ever, for their own retirement security.

  • Boeing wants U.S. FAA to approve paint fix for 787 wing peeling

    WASHINGTON/PARIS (Reuters) -Boeing Co said on Monday that operators of its 787 Dreamliner jetliners have experienced paint peeling issues on wing and horizontal stabilizer surfaces due to ultraviolet radiation exposure, and asked U.S. regulators to approve its plan to address the issue. The announcement is the most recent evidence of exterior problems on the latest carbon-composite jets as Europe's Airbus faces a $2 billion London court battle with Qatar Airways over the deteriorating surface of its competing A350. Airbus argues it is a generic but harmless problem stemming from the way paint and carbon interact, while Qatar Airways, which operates both competing types, blames a deeper A350 defect potentially weakening lightning protection on those jets alone.

  • Has U.S. Oil Supply Peaked Again? Energy Experts Disagree

    Current indications regarding U.S. crude supply are mixed, and after stagnating for months, U.S. drilling and fracking activity has started climbing, but this has yet to translate into higher production

  • Disney to implement hiring freezes, job cuts to manage costs

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal discusses Disney's cost-cutting measures and how 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' performed in its box office debut.

  • Buffett's Berkshire discloses $4.1 billion TSMC stake

    (Reuters) -Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it bought more than $4.1 billion of stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, a rare significant foray into the technology sector by billionaire Warren Buffett's conglomerate. The news sent shares in TSMC soaring, closing up 7.9% in Taiwan on Tuesday, as it boosted investor sentiment for the world's largest contract chipmaker, which saw its shares hit a two-year low last month due to a sharp slowdown in global chip demand. In a Monday regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of Sept. 30, Berkshire said it owned about 60.1 million American depositary shares of TSMC.

  • Your 401(k) has had a wild year — how to know when it’s time to rebalance

    After a rollercoaster of a year, retirement accounts may need a little fine tuning and consultation. Retirement Tip of the Week: If you haven’t checked the asset allocation of your investments recently, do so now to make sure that the makeup of your portfolio will keep you on track for your goals. If your portfolio breakdown is off, it’s time to rebalance.

  • UPS details hundreds of millions of dollars in airline, supply chain upgrades (PHOTOS)

    UPS (NYSE: UPS) is continuing to make significant investments in Louisville. The company and local leaders hosted a press conference Monday detailing the recent investments in the Louisville region and the state as a whole. "Folks rely on UPS day in and day out, whether that's to address their supply chain issues right now, or to be one of the most important partners we had in Kentucky and indeed throughout the world during Covid-19," Gov. Andy Beshear said during the event.

  • The Classic 60-40 Investment Strategy Falls Apart. ‘There’s No Place to Hide.’

    The standard advice to keep retirement savings in a mix of stocks and bonds has helped offset big losses in previous years—but not this one.