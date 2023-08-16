Suspect who robbed two CT banks in 20 minutes at large

Police are looking for a man they believe robbed two banks in Norwich on Tuesday within 20 minutes of one another.

The suspect was last seen heading into a wooded area and is at large following robberies reported at Liberty Bank and Core Plus Bank, according to the Norwich Police Department.

The first robbery was reported at Liberty Bank at 77 Salem Turnpike at about 3:03 p.m. when police received word from an alarm company that a holdup alarm had been activated. Responding officers set up a perimeter and found that the lone suspect entered the bank, demanded money and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, which was later found in the parking lot, police said.

As officers were still at Liberty Bank, they received a 911 call at about 3:21 p.m. from someone at Core Plus Bank, which is less than a mile down the road at 202 Salem Turnpike, reporting that a man had just robbed their bank of $500, according to police. The description of the suspect in both robberies matched each other.

Core Plus Bank employees told police the robber fled into a wooded area across the street. It is believed that he changed his clothes following the robberies, police said.

Officers searched the area using a K-9 and were unable to locate the suspect.

Norwich police released a photo of the suspect on Wednesday and advised anyone who believes they spot him not to approach despite no weapons being shown or threatened during the bank robberies.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Norwich detectives at 860-886-5561, ext. 7, or by emailing Det. Seidel at mseidel@cityofnorwich.org. The police department’s anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561, ext. 4, can also be used.