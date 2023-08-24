Suspended city manager accuses Española mayor of abuse of power in new whistleblower lawsuit

Aug. 23—Suspended Española City Manager Jordan Yutzy has filed a new lawsuit accusing Mayor John Ramon Vigil of "unethical and improper" conduct, including attempts to control hiring decisions.

The complaint, filed Tuesday in the state's First Judicial District Court under the New Mexico Whistleblower Protection Act, comes nearly two months after Vigil suspended Yutzy, though the mayor didn't have such authority. The Española City Council upheld the suspension, with pay, last month after some councilors decried Vigil's action.

Yutzy, who stepped into the position in July 2022 and was earning $120,000 a year at the time of his suspension, alleges in his lawsuit Vigil discriminated against city employees and job candidates and staffed the city with his friends and political allies. He prohibited Yutzy from hiring one candidate because the applicant was from nearby Santa Clara Pueblo, the suit alleges.

Albuquerque attorney Jacob Candelaria, a former state senator who is representing Yutzy in the lawsuit, called the alleged order by Vigil not to hire the pueblo member a "racist and reprehensible demand" in a statement issued Wednesday.

"Mr. Yutzy did the right thing," Candelaria wrote in the statement. "He refused to comply with the Mayor's unlawful and improper demands, and for that Mr. Yutzy lost his job."

The city of Española is named as a defendant in the suit, along with Vigil. The mayor said Wednesday neither he nor the city had been formally served the lawsuit. "I will not provide comment until we are formally served," he wrote in a text message.

Yutzy's suit seeks actual damages, reinstatement to his position as city manager, legal fees, compensation for "special damages" and two times the amount of back pay he says he is owed, with interest.

The complaint notes throughout Yutzy's year on the job, he received positive feedback on his work from several city councilors, as well as two pay increases.

Vigil's demands for Yutzy to carry out his hiring choices began on Yutzy's first day of work, the suit alleges, when the mayor said he had picked someone to serve as a new finance director.

In January 2023, the complaint adds, Vigil demanded Yutzy give a raise to an employee despite what Yutzy considered poor job performance. To justify the raise, Vigil ordered Yutzy to add "public information officer" to the worker's title, even though the person did not perform such duties, the suit says.

After Yutzy posted an opening in April for the position of information technology manager, the city's human resources director told him the mayor wanted a specific candidate hired and did not want Yutzy to serve on the interview panel, according to the suit.

Vigil was "attempting to orchestrate the hire of this candidate as a political favor for a person or persons that serve with [Vigil] on the board of the Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative," the suit states.

Yutzy also accuses Vigil of conducting the business of the local electric cooperative at City Hall.

Vigil "was trying to take over day-to-day operations of the city away from [Yutzy]," the complaint states, including calling city staff directly to order them to perform favors without going through supervisory channels.

"For example," the complaint states, "[Vigil] demanded that city workers cut weeds on private property because the mayor's dog had gotten stickers in its fur. [Vigil] also made demands to other city employees for over $1,000 in street signs replaced around [Vigil's] house."

Additionally, the suit claims Vigil demanded to dump his personal garbage at the city's transfer station without charge.

A day after Yutzy submitted a sexual harassment complaint from a city employee to the human resources director, the suit says, Vigil accused him of coercing the employee into lodging the complaint and of "trying to destroy" him.

Vigil suspended Yutzy at the end of the meeting, and on Aug. 9, the suit says, Yutzy was informed his contract with the city would not be renewed.