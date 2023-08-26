Suspended Somerset County DA gets new attorney, files post-sentence motion

Aug. 26—SOMERSET — A prominent Pittsburgh attorney and marijuana legalization advocate will lead suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas' appeal of his conviction in court.

Patrick Nightingale is a former prosecutor, a longtime defense attorney and the executive director of the Pittsburgh branch of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

Nightingale was court-appointed to defend Thomas in a court order posted on Wednesday. He was not immediately reached for comment.

Because Thomas is now incarcerated and not earning an income to afford his own legal representation, court-appointed Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany approved a motion to appoint Nightingale at $50 an hour to continue representing him.

Adequate legal representation is a constitutional right, and Somerset County attorneys indicated in court that they had conflicts of interest in the case, Creany said.

Thomas, 37, was sentenced on Aug. 17 to at least 27 months in state prison for strangling and assaulting a Windber woman in 2021.

He had been convicted at trial in March of strangulation with sexual violence and criminal trespass, as well as counts of unlawful restraint, indecent assault, false imprisonment and simple assault. The jury found him not guilty of sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and a second simple assault count.

His post-sentence motion filed this week was an expected step.

Thomas' outgoing defense attorneys, Ryan Tutera and Eric Jackson Lurie, have maintained that court rulings before and during Thomas' trial hampered their case. That includes Creany's decision to exclude information that, the judge said, amounted to a "conspiracy theory" that Thomas was set up by his foes.

Defense attorneys have also contended that jurors were erroneously prevented from hearing about DNA evidence from the woman's underwear and that she offered conflicting testimony about the extent of her relationship with Thomas.

She described him in court as an acquaintance who she often ridiculed to friends, but with whom she sometimes exchanged text messages because he relentlessly communicated with her.

But Tutera and Lurie pointed to the volume of messages they exchanged and highlighted certain messages and "flirtatious" emojis in suggesting that their relationship was more personal. The woman disagreed.

Thomas' motion also raised questions about allegedly "inconsistent statements" about the night of the incident.