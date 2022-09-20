U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,907.75
    -9.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,058.00
    -59.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,982.00
    -42.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.40
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.01
    +0.28 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.60
    -1.60 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    19.33
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0006
    -0.0022 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.19
    -0.11 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1433
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6740
    +0.4560 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,341.62
    +853.77 (+4.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.52
    +13.70 (+3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.46
    +6.78 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Suspended trading due to technical issues

Storebrand Asset Management AS
·1 min read
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Storebrand Asset Management AS

Lysaker, 20 September 2022

We are experiencing technical issues affecting the calculation of intrinsic values for the Storebrand funds. Following these issues we are suspending trading of the below five funds until further notice.

For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on kundeservice@storebrandfondene.dk.

Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

The below funds, managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS, are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The funds are available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds.

Fund name and share class

Symbol

ISIN

Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5

STIIAM

NO0010841588

Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5

STIINM

NO0010841570

Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5

STIGEP

NO0010841604

Storebrand Global Solutions A5

STIGS

NO0010841612

Storebrand Global Multifactor A5

STIGM

NO0010841596

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 800 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Delphi Funds, in addition to SPP Funds in Sweden.


Recommended Stories