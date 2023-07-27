Susquehanna County attorney charged with theft for failing to refund fees to client

Jul. 27—A Susquehanna County attorney took $3,500 in payments from a client to represent him in a criminal case but failed to refund the money after he withdrew as his lawyer, investigators said.

Jason Guy Beardsley, 37, of Beardsley Law in Montrose, was charged by county detectives July 19 with theft by deception and deceptive business practices, both third-degree felonies.

A summons issued by Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Hollister in Montrose set Beardsley's preliminary hearing for Aug. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

According to a criminal complaint filed by county Detectives Greg Deck and John Oliver, Leland Alroy Williams paid Beardsley $3,500 plus $225 in credit card fees to represent him in a criminal matter. The first of three payments was made Jan. 23 and the last March 9.

Online court records indicate Montrose police charged Williams in December with driving under the influence in September.

On June 26, Williams sent Beardsley a text message asking if it was possible to meet with him before June 28 — the date of a scheduled hearing in county court — to go over his case, the complaint said.

"No. You are a government snitch trying to set me up for something I don't even know about," Beardsley responded, according to the complaint.

"Given the circumstances there are no refunds, based upon unanticipated circumstances. I never had this happen before, until recently. The only thing I'm going to do is seek leave of court to withdraw."

Detectives said Williams did not receive a refund and was required to hire another attorney to represent him.

Efforts to reach Beardsley were not immediately successful. The voicemail at the Beardsley Law office was full and would not accept messages Thursday.

Court records show Williams is now represented by Montrose attorney Connor L. Hartman.

Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132