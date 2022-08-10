Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainability and Circularity Matters - Contact Center Growth Opportunities under the ESG Umbrella" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This growth opportunity study examines Sustainability Design Goals (SDGs) efforts and actions solution providers in the contact centers industry have taken as part of broader ESG plans. It details existing ESG table stake efforts and highlights a few providers excelling in making an impact on SDGs.

Sustainability has become an important company mandate and competitive differentiator, driven by demand from customers, investors, and employees.

Increasingly, contact center (CC) suppliers are publishing environmental, societal, and governance (ESG) reports detailing internal progress on the United Nations' Sustainability Design Goals (SDGs) and promoting these to customers and supply chain partners.

This is particularly timely, given that the COVID-19 pandemic provided an opening to further sustainability goals by accelerating the movement to the cloud, remote work, and the digital transformation.



As an industry, CC solution providers have 4 common core SDGs:

SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being

SDG 9: Industry Innovation and Infrastructure

SDG 13: Climate Action

SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production

In addition, other SDGs have ongoing support, such as working on gender equality across a vendor's customers and supply chains (SDG 5) or making equipment more accessible (such as agent screens) (SDG 8). Others are developed by companies in the CC space but include capabilities beyond the CC, such as having security practices/portfolios (SDG 16).

Examples include:

SDG 5: Gender Equality

SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth

SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities

SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities (green buildings)

SDG 16: Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Sustainability and Circularity in the Contact Center Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Sustainability and Circularity Background

Sustainability and Circular Economy is a Key Component of the United Nations' 17 Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs)

The Impact of the Top 4 SDGs on the Contact Center Industry

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis

2022 CX Growth Opportunities

Top Takeaways

Growth Environment for Sustainability and Circularity in Contact Centers

Contact Center Sustainability and Circularity - Action Examples

Sustainability and CSR

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Core SDGs for CC Providers

SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being - Software Applications

SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being - Physical Environment

SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure

SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production

SDG 13: Climate Action

4 Companies Making an SDG Impact

Vendor Profile - Cisco

Vendor Profile - Genesys

Vendor Profile - Lumen

Vendor Profile - NICE

Vendor Profile - NTT Ltd.

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - WAH is Driving Innovative Technology Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2 - Circular Economy Business Models

Growth Opportunity 3 - New Work Environment and Employee Engagement Tools

6 Appendix

