Sustainability Design Goals (SDGs) Efforts and Actions Solution Providers in the Contact Centers Industry have Taken as Part of Broader ESG Plans

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainability and Circularity Matters - Contact Center Growth Opportunities under the ESG Umbrella" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This growth opportunity study examines Sustainability Design Goals (SDGs) efforts and actions solution providers in the contact centers industry have taken as part of broader ESG plans. It details existing ESG table stake efforts and highlights a few providers excelling in making an impact on SDGs.

Sustainability has become an important company mandate and competitive differentiator, driven by demand from customers, investors, and employees.

Increasingly, contact center (CC) suppliers are publishing environmental, societal, and governance (ESG) reports detailing internal progress on the United Nations' Sustainability Design Goals (SDGs) and promoting these to customers and supply chain partners.

This is particularly timely, given that the COVID-19 pandemic provided an opening to further sustainability goals by accelerating the movement to the cloud, remote work, and the digital transformation.

As an industry, CC solution providers have 4 common core SDGs:

  • SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being

  • SDG 9: Industry Innovation and Infrastructure

  • SDG 13: Climate Action

  • SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production

In addition, other SDGs have ongoing support, such as working on gender equality across a vendor's customers and supply chains (SDG 5) or making equipment more accessible (such as agent screens) (SDG 8). Others are developed by companies in the CC space but include capabilities beyond the CC, such as having security practices/portfolios (SDG 16).

Examples include:

  • SDG 5: Gender Equality

  • SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth

  • SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities

  • SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities (green buildings)

  • SDG 16: Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Sustainability and Circularity in the Contact Center Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Sustainability and Circularity Background

  • Sustainability and Circular Economy is a Key Component of the United Nations' 17 Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs)

  • The Impact of the Top 4 SDGs on the Contact Center Industry

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • 2022 CX Growth Opportunities

  • Top Takeaways

  • Growth Environment for Sustainability and Circularity in Contact Centers

  • Contact Center Sustainability and Circularity - Action Examples

  • Sustainability and CSR

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Core SDGs for CC Providers

  • SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being - Software Applications

  • SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being - Physical Environment

  • SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure

  • SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production

  • SDG 13: Climate Action

4 Companies Making an SDG Impact

  • Vendor Profile - Cisco

  • Vendor Profile - Genesys

  • Vendor Profile - Lumen

  • Vendor Profile - NICE

  • Vendor Profile - NTT Ltd.

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - WAH is Driving Innovative Technology Solutions

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Circular Economy Business Models

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - New Work Environment and Employee Engagement Tools

6 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dxvuov

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


