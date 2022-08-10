Sustainability Design Goals (SDGs) Efforts and Actions Solution Providers in the Contact Centers Industry have Taken as Part of Broader ESG Plans
This growth opportunity study examines Sustainability Design Goals (SDGs) efforts and actions solution providers in the contact centers industry have taken as part of broader ESG plans. It details existing ESG table stake efforts and highlights a few providers excelling in making an impact on SDGs.
Sustainability has become an important company mandate and competitive differentiator, driven by demand from customers, investors, and employees.
Increasingly, contact center (CC) suppliers are publishing environmental, societal, and governance (ESG) reports detailing internal progress on the United Nations' Sustainability Design Goals (SDGs) and promoting these to customers and supply chain partners.
This is particularly timely, given that the COVID-19 pandemic provided an opening to further sustainability goals by accelerating the movement to the cloud, remote work, and the digital transformation.
As an industry, CC solution providers have 4 common core SDGs:
SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being
SDG 9: Industry Innovation and Infrastructure
SDG 13: Climate Action
SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production
In addition, other SDGs have ongoing support, such as working on gender equality across a vendor's customers and supply chains (SDG 5) or making equipment more accessible (such as agent screens) (SDG 8). Others are developed by companies in the CC space but include capabilities beyond the CC, such as having security practices/portfolios (SDG 16).
Examples include:
SDG 5: Gender Equality
SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth
SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities
SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities (green buildings)
SDG 16: Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Sustainability and Circularity in the Contact Center Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Sustainability and Circularity Background
Sustainability and Circular Economy is a Key Component of the United Nations' 17 Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs)
The Impact of the Top 4 SDGs on the Contact Center Industry
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis
2022 CX Growth Opportunities
Top Takeaways
Growth Environment for Sustainability and Circularity in Contact Centers
Contact Center Sustainability and Circularity - Action Examples
Sustainability and CSR
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Core SDGs for CC Providers
SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being - Software Applications
SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being - Physical Environment
SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure
SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production
SDG 13: Climate Action
4 Companies Making an SDG Impact
Vendor Profile - Cisco
Vendor Profile - Genesys
Vendor Profile - Lumen
Vendor Profile - NICE
Vendor Profile - NTT Ltd.
5 Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - WAH is Driving Innovative Technology Solutions
Growth Opportunity 2 - Circular Economy Business Models
Growth Opportunity 3 - New Work Environment and Employee Engagement Tools
6 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dxvuov
