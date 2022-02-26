U.S. markets closed

Sustainability Management Software Market: 11.11% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Deployment (cloud and on-premises) and Geography | Global Forecast to 2026

·7 min read

NEW YORK , Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sustainability Management Software Market Share is expected to increase by USD 842.76 million from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 11.93%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sustainability Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sustainability Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Segmentation by Deployment (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

The sustainability management software market share growth by the cloud segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global sustainability management software market is undergoing a technological shift, driven by the advent of cloud computing. Users are moving toward cloud-based sustainability management software because it helps reduce the use of energy, and businesses can reduce their energy costs by 80%-85%. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are widely adopting cloud-based software solutions, as the shift to the cloud unlocks new opportunities such as clean energy transitions, which, in turn, is expected to contribute to the growth of the sustainability management software market during the forecast period.

  • Out-of-Scope:

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a FREE sample

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Sustainability Management Software Market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Software development

  • Marketing and distribution

  • Post-sales services

  • Market innovation

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Deployment (cloud and on-premises) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)

  • Key Companies- Accruent, Diligent Corp., ENGIE SA, Figbytes Inc., IBM Corp., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Sphera Solutions Inc., Urjanet Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV among others.

  • Driver- Shift toward green initiatives to drive the market.

  • Challenge- Integration issues with ERP solutions to hamper the market growth

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Sustainability Management Software

Vendor Insights-

The sustainability management software market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Accruent- The company offers sustainability management software to decrease compliance risks, manage energy consumption and spend and monitor utilities and track refrigerant across many locations.

  • Diligent Corp.- The company offers sustainability management software namely Accuvio Sustainability Reporting software.

  • ENGIE SA- The company offers sustainability management software namely Zero Carbon Platform through its brand ENGIE Impact.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

  • Sustainability Management Software Market Driver:

The shift toward green initiatives will be one of the driving factors for the sustainability management software market growth. Green energy is considered to be the most effective method of countering the challenges of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Green energy generation involves the use of renewable resources as raw materials for energy generation. Sustainability management software provides a detailed report on the amount of CO2 generated per unit of productions. It helps reduce GHG emissions by allowing users to monitor, measure, plan, store, and report carbon emission data in organizations. Several industries are adopting sustainability management software, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

  • Sustainability Management Software Market Challenge:

Integration issues with ERP solutions are key challenges for the sustainability management software market growth. Carbon emissions are involved in nearly every operational activity of an enterprise, greater benefits of sustainability management software can be achieved by integrating the software with the enterprise resource planning system of the organization. However, this poses integration challenges, as the IT infrastructure of a company may not support the sustainability management software and, therefore, defeat its purpose. It can be difficult and costly to integrate sustainability management applications that have not been designed to integrate with other platforms. Hence, the integration issues with ERP solutions are a major impediment to the growth of the global sustainability management software market.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Subscriber Data Management Market by Network Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The subscriber data management market share is expected to increase by USD 4.03 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.82%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Patch Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The patch management software market share is expected to increase by USD 536.32 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.59%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Sustainability Management Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.93%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 842.76 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

11.11

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accruent, Diligent Corp., ENGIE SA, Figbytes Inc., IBM Corp., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Sphera Solutions Inc., Urjanet Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Accruent

  • Diligent Corp.

  • ENGIE SA

  • Figbytes Inc.

  • IBM Corp.

  • SAP SE

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Sphera Solutions Inc.

  • Urjanet Inc.

  • Wolters Kluwer NV

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

