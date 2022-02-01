Sustainability Management Software Market: 11.11% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Deployment and Region | Global Forecast to 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sustainability Management Software Market Share is expected to increase by USD 842.76 million from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 11.93%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Moreover, the report also provides value chain analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The value chain of the Sustainability Management Software Market includes the following core components:

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Deployment (cloud and on-premises)

Key Companies- Accruent, Diligent Corp., ENGIE SA, Figbytes Inc., IBM Corp., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Sphera Solutions Inc., Urjanet Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV among others.

Driver- Shift toward green initiatives to drive the market.

Challenge- Integration issues with ERP solutions to hamper the market growth

Segmentation by Deployment (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

The sustainability management software market share growth by the cloud segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global sustainability management software market is undergoing a technological shift, driven by the advent of cloud computing. Users are moving toward cloud-based sustainability management software because it helps reduce the use of energy, and businesses can reduce their energy costs by 80%-85%. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are widely adopting cloud-based software solutions, as the shift to the cloud unlocks new opportunities such as clean energy transitions, which, in turn, is expected to contribute to the growth of the sustainability management software market during the forecast period.

Out-of-Scope:

Story continues

Vendor Insights-

The sustainability management software market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Accruent- The company offers sustainability management software to decrease compliance risks, manage energy consumption and spend and monitor utilities and track refrigerant across many locations.

Diligent Corp.- The company offers sustainability management software namely Accuvio Sustainability Reporting software.

ENGIE SA- The company offers sustainability management software namely Zero Carbon Platform through its brand ENGIE Impact.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Sustainability Management Software Market Driver:

The shift toward green initiatives will be one of the driving factors for the sustainability management software market growth. Green energy is considered to be the most effective method of countering the challenges of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Green energy generation involves the use of renewable resources as raw materials for energy generation. Sustainability management software provides a detailed report on the amount of CO2 generated per unit of productions. It helps reduce GHG emissions by allowing users to monitor, measure, plan, store, and report carbon emission data in organizations. Several industries are adopting sustainability management software, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

Sustainability Management Software Market Challenge:

Integration issues with ERP solutions are key challenges for the sustainability management software market growth. Carbon emissions are involved in nearly every operational activity of an enterprise, greater benefits of sustainability management software can be achieved by integrating the software with the enterprise resource planning system of the organization. However, this poses integration challenges, as the IT infrastructure of a company may not support the sustainability management software and, therefore, defeat its purpose. It can be difficult and costly to integrate sustainability management applications that have not been designed to integrate with other platforms. Hence, the integration issues with ERP solutions are a major impediment to the growth of the global sustainability management software market.

Sustainability Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.93% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 842.76 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 11.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accruent, Diligent Corp., ENGIE SA, Figbytes Inc., IBM Corp., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Sphera Solutions Inc., Urjanet Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

