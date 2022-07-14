Sustainability Management Software Market Study, Accurent and Dilligent Corp. Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sustainability management software market size is expected to grow by USD 842.76 million from 2021 to 2026, and the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.93%.
The sustainability management software market will be dominated by North America. The region is expected to account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth will be driven by factors such as the presence of a strong economy, the implementation of the Clean Air Act, technological advances in clean air technology, and the presence of several industrial clean air technology companies. Moreover, North America will grow at a faster rate than other regions. The US is a key country in the sustainability management software market in the region.
In this report, a detailed examination of key vendor insights, the latest drives and challenges, and potential future trends have been covered. According to our analysis, The sustainability management software market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Gain access to a report summary describing the market in brief.
available in PDF format - https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-
us?report=IRTNTR71466&type=sample&rfs=epd&src=report
This sample will also cover the following information
Market Landscape
Key regions and countries
Overall market growth and forecast
Market sizing methodology
List of exhibits and table of contents
Major Growth Drivers of the Sustainability Management Software Market
The shift toward green initiatives will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Green energy is considered to be effective in countering the challenges related to the emission of greenhouse gases (GHGs). To generate green energy, renewable resources are required. A sustainability management software provides a detailed report on the amount of CO2 generated per unit of production. It enables organizations to monitor, measure, plan, store, and report carbon emission data.
Technavio's report provides key drivers and trends that help organizations stay ahead of their competitors.
of their competitors. View our Sample Report - https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-
us?report=IRTNTR71466&type=sample&rfs=epd&src=report
Key Vendor Offerings of the Sustainability Management Software Market
Accruent - The company offers sustainability management software to decrease compliance risks, manage energy consumption and spend and monitor utilities and track refrigerants across many locations.
Diligent Corp. - The company offers sustainability management software namely Accuvio Sustainability Reporting software.
ENGIE SA - The company offers sustainability management software namely Zero Carbon Platform through its brand ENGIE Impact.
Figbytes Inc. - The company offers sustainability management software namely ESG management software.
IBM Corp. - The company offers sustainability management solutions to have a sustainable supply chain, electrification, energy and emissions management, and resilient infrastructure, and intelligent operations.
Sustainability Management Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.93%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 842.76 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
11.11
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accruent, Diligent Corp., ENGIE SA, Figbytes Inc., IBM Corp., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Sphera Solutions Inc., Urjanet Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
Market segments
Comparison by Deployment
Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Accruent
Diligent Corp.
ENGIE SA
Figbytes Inc.
IBM Corp.
SAP SE
Schneider Electric SE
Sphera Solutions Inc.
Urjanet Inc.
Wolters Kluwer NV
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
