Sustainability Management Software Market Study, Accurent and Dilligent Corp. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sustainability management software market size is expected to grow by USD 842.76 million from 2021 to 2026, and the growth momentum of  the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.93%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sustainability Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
The sustainability management software market will be dominated by North America. The region is expected to account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth will be driven by factors such as the presence of a strong economy, the implementation of the Clean Air Act, technological advances in clean air technology, and the presence of several industrial clean air technology companies. Moreover, North America will grow at a faster rate than other regions. The US is a key country in the sustainability management software market in the region.

In this report, a detailed examination of key vendor insights, the latest drives and challenges, and potential future trends have been covered. According to our analysis, The sustainability management software market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Gain access to a report summary describing the market in brief. The sample report is
available in PDF format - https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-
us?report=IRTNTR71466&type=sample&rfs=epd&src=report

This sample will also cover the following information

  • Market Landscape

  • Key regions and countries

  • Overall market growth and forecast

  • Market sizing methodology

  • List of exhibits and table of contents

Major Growth Drivers of the Sustainability Management Software Market

The shift toward green initiatives will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Green energy is considered to be effective in countering the challenges related to the emission of greenhouse gases (GHGs). To generate green energy, renewable resources are required. A sustainability management software provides a detailed report on the amount of CO2 generated per unit of production. It enables organizations to monitor, measure, plan, store, and report carbon emission data.

Technavio's report provides key drivers and trends that help organizations stay ahead
of their competitors. View our Sample Report - https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-
us?report=IRTNTR71466&type=sample&rfs=epd&src=report

Key Vendor Offerings of the Sustainability Management Software Market

  • Accruent - The company offers sustainability management software to decrease compliance risks, manage energy consumption and spend and monitor utilities and track refrigerants across many locations.

  • Diligent Corp. - The company offers sustainability management software namely Accuvio Sustainability Reporting software.

  • ENGIE SA - The company offers sustainability management software namely Zero Carbon Platform through its brand ENGIE Impact.

  • Figbytes Inc. - The company offers sustainability management software namely ESG management software.

  • IBM Corp. - The company offers sustainability management solutions to have a sustainable supply chain, electrification, energy and emissions management, and resilient infrastructure, and intelligent operations.

Reasons to Buy Sustainability Management Software Market Report

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist sustainability management software market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the sustainability management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the sustainability management software market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sustainability management software market vendors

Related Reports

Geographic Information System Analytics Market - 
https://www.technavio.com/report/geographic-information-system-analytics-market-
industry-analysis

GPS Market - https://www.technavio.com/report/gps-market-industry-analysis

Sustainability Management Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.93%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 842.76 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

11.11

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accruent, Diligent Corp., ENGIE SA, Figbytes Inc., IBM Corp., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Sphera Solutions Inc., Urjanet Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Accruent

  • Diligent Corp.

  • ENGIE SA

  • Figbytes Inc.

  • IBM Corp.

  • SAP SE

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Sphera Solutions Inc.

  • Urjanet Inc.

  • Wolters Kluwer NV

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sustainability-management-software-market-study-accurent-and-dilligent-corp-among-key-vendors---technavio-301585724.html

SOURCE Technavio

