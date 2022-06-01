U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,153.23
    +21.08 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,106.56
    +116.44 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,209.86
    +128.47 (+1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,874.86
    +10.82 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.51
    +2.84 (+2.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.90
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    +0.29 (+1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8600
    +0.0160 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2547
    -0.0055 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2930
    +0.6170 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,740.60
    +352.05 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    693.89
    +9.68 (+1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.44
    +8.78 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Sustainability Report of AB Amber Grid for 2021

Amber Grid
·1 min read
Amber Grid
Amber Grid

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

Amber Grid, gas transmission system operator of Lithuania has prepared and publishes Sustainability Report for 2021.

The Sustainability Report of Amber Grid is guided by the principles of the Global Compact initiated by the United Nations (UN) and by the recommendations of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), which help to measure performance against relevant economic, environmental, labour, human rights, market, and community relations indicators.

Attached:
1. Amber Grid Sustainability Report for 2021
2. Press release

More information:
Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
+370 699 61 246, l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Pretend to work somewhere else.’ Elon Musk reportedly tells Tesla staff working remotely is no longer an option.

    A leaked email purportedly from the Tesla CEO, said employees need to return to Tesla's offices, and not just any old convenient one either.

  • Musk memo to Tesla staff: return to office or leave company

    "Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean minimum) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla," the memo said. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the memo. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Mullen Automotive Skyrockets As Solid-State Polymer Battery Testing Exceeds Expectation

    Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has put forth the results of its solid-state polymer battery testing with the Battery Innovation Center (BIC) in Indiana. "The battery has performed exceptionally well, and I'm pleased with the results from BIC in Indiana," said David Michery, CEO and chairman. Testing results from BIC show the solid-state polymer cell, rated at 300 Ah and 3.7 volts, tested at 343.28 Ah at 4.2 volts, exceeding expectation and is in line with test tolerance from previous EV Gr

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • I want my entire estate to go to my spouse when I die — should I name them or my trust as beneficiary?

    Then they can convert the retirement plans to their own IRA and take withdrawals on their own schedule. Trusts are also used in estate tax planning. If you live in one of those states, a trust may protect this amount from being taxed upon the death of the survivor of yourself and your spouse.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities Energy Transfer Investors Won't Want to Overlook

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a lot of growth coming down the pipeline to expand its existing operations. The master limited partnership (MLP) has several pipeline projects under way and in development, along with building new processing and export capacity. Two that investors might have missed are its potential expansion into Panama and the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) market.

  • IBM Has to Pay BMC $1.6 Billion for Poaching AT&T Account

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. must pay $1.6 billion to BMC Software Inc. for swapping in its own software while servicing their mutual client, a federal judge ruled.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Adv

  • Elon Musk bans remote work at Tesla

    Workers told they must spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office ‘or depart Tesla’

  • Beijing Says US Supply Chain Curbs Sabotage China’s Development

    (Bloomberg) -- The United States is “over-stretching” the concept of national security by imposing supply chain sanctions on China to stymie its growth, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US

  • 1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Automakers

    The auto sector continues to divide investors with near-term bad news balanced with some positive end-market indicators.

  • What Exempting Russia From OPEC+ Supply Quotas May Mean for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Exempting Russia from the OPEC+ alliance’s oil-production agreements is being discussed by some members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the Wall Street Journal reported. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US Will

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    While splitting a stock changes nothing about the underlying business or its intrinsic value, it can drive share price appreciation in some cases by making the stock more affordable. The company has a 10-for-1 stock split planned for June 28, and it's a key player in the growing commerce industry. Better yet, with the stock price down 78% from its high, now is great time to buy.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off gas supplies to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in the continent.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsGazprom PJSC

  • NIO stock rallies after May deliveries return to growth as production gradually recovers

    Shares of NIO Inc. rallied 1.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported a 4.7% increase in May deliveries, to 7,024 vehicles from 6,711 a year ago. That followed a 28.6% year-over-year decline in April. NIO said deliveries in May were still constrained by COVID-19-related lockdowns, but vehicle production had been "gradually" recovering. "NIO plans to further ramp up the production capacity to a higher level by working closely with supply chain partn

  • Europe lurches closer to energy crisis as Kremlin cuts off gas supply to Shell

    Europe lurched closer to an energy crisis on Tuesday after the Kremlin cut off gas supplies to major buyers including Shell.

  • Oil Rally Evaporates After Touching the Highest Since March

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rally fizzled following a report that OPEC members are exploring the idea of exempting Russia from its oil-production deal, which could open the door for other producers to pump more oil.West Texas Intermediate futures in New York shed nearly all of its gains to settle under $115 after earlier rising almost $5. Exempting Russia from oil-production targets could potentially pave the way for Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other producers in the cartel to pump more crude, the Wall S

  • 4 Reasons to Be Concerned About Meta Platforms Stock

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) is experiencing a challenging year. Apple's privacy changes limit its ability to deliver targeted advertising, while supply chain disruptions are decreasing business demand for advertising. Rising digital advertising inventory is taking marketing budgets away from Meta.

  • Even inventor Bill Bengen is revisiting the 4% rule — is it still the key to making money last in retirement?

    Bengen recently said the rule, in use since the '90s, should hold up barring ‘a severe inflationary environment’.