Sustainability Report of AB Amber Grid for 2021

Amber Grid

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

Amber Grid, gas transmission system operator of Lithuania has prepared and publishes Sustainability Report for 2021.

The Sustainability Report of Amber Grid is guided by the principles of the Global Compact initiated by the United Nations (UN) and by the recommendations of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), which help to measure performance against relevant economic, environmental, labour, human rights, market, and community relations indicators.

Attached:

1. Amber Grid Sustainability Report for 2021

2. Press release

More information:

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

+370 699 61 246, l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt

Attachments



